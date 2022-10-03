TN Lottery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 3 Evening
2-9-3, Wild: 8
(two, nine, three; Wild: eight)
Cash 3 Midday
3-7-3, Wild: 6
(three, seven, three; Wild: six)
Cash 3 Morning
8-0-1, Wild: 2
(eight, zero, one; Wild: two)
Cash 4 Evening
8-9-4-4, Wild: 9
(eight, nine, four, four; Wild: nine)
Cash 4 Midday
8-9-5-6, Wild: 2
(eight, nine, five, six; Wild: two)
Cash 4 Morning
4-7-5-2, Wild: 1
(four, seven, five, two; Wild: one)
Cash4Life
12-25-30-42-52, Cash Ball: 2
(twelve, twenty-five, thirty, forty-two, fifty-two; Cash Ball: two)
Lotto America
06-07-09-28-39, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 3
(six, seven, nine, twenty-eight, thirty-nine; Star Ball: two; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $24,880,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000
Powerball
02-16-22-55-63, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4
(two, sixteen, twenty-two, fifty-five, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $353,000,000
Tennessee Cash
03-27-30-31-35, Bonus: 2
(three, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-five; Bonus: two)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
Comments / 0