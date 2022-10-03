ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

CNET

Grab Some Extra Storage For Less With $50 Off This SanDisk 2TB Portable SSD

It doesn't matter if you think your computer is totally safe from harm, or that there's nothing on your hard drive that's worth saving -- you should always have a back-up just in case. It only takes a couple of minutes, and it could end up sparing you from a serious headache down the road. And right now, you can even pick up a 2TB SanDisk SSD at a discount. Today only, Best Buy has it on sale for just $180, saving you $50 compared to the usual price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Target Deal Days Kick Off Massive Savings on Tech, Toys, Small Appliances and More

Fall has arrived, and along with the drop in temperature, prices are falling, too. Target has just launched a three-day sale slashing prices on top tech like TVs, headphones, wearables and more, along with deals for the home on everything from vacuum cleaners and small kitchen appliances to mattresses, apparel and beyond. You can even take advantage of buy one, get one 50% off Halloween costumes and accessories for kids and pets to celebrate the spooky season. This sale ends Saturday, Oct. 8, so cash in on big early Black Friday savings while you can.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

5 Best Portable Jumper Cable Deals for 2022

It's always disheartening to walk out to your car, only to find it won't start. Maybe you left a light on, or maybe your battery just slowly wore out without you noticing. Let's be fair, who checks their battery every day anyway? Whatever the reason, you need a boost and you need it right away.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Google Pixel Watch Hands-On: Fitbit Debuts on an Android Watch

The Pixel Watch is Google's first smartwatch, At an event on Thursday, we got to get our hands-on one. The watch has a circular face and is packed with Fitbit tracker features. Google unveiled the Pixel Watch alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones back at its annual developer conference back in May. But we haven't gotten to see them in-person until this week.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Android Owners, Watch Out for These 7 Shady VPN Apps

A reliable and well-tested virtual private network app will shield your mobile browsing from prying eyes -- without slurping up your data or totally controlling your operating system. So before you trust that highly rated VPN app with a million installs on the Google Play Store, just know that there are plenty of shady Android VPNs that grab more permissions than they actually need and put your privacy at risk.
CELL PHONES
CNET

EU Scrutinizes Microsoft Acquisition of Activision Blizzard

The European Commission has reportedly probed rival gaming companies on Microsoft's proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard as it scrutinizes the deal. EU regulators asked other game developers whether they think Microsoft could potentially block their access to Activision Blizzard's games following the acquisition, Reuters reported Thursday, citing an EU document it saw. It also asked rivals whether the user data gained by Microsoft through the acquisition could give the US company a competitive advantage in console and computer games development and distribution.
BUSINESS
CNET

Find Hidden Amazon Discounts Even Before the New October Prime Day

Amazon bargain hunters are licking their chops, waiting for Amazon's new second Prime Day event next Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 11 and 12. But there's already a great way to find super deals at Amazon, even before the Prime Early Access Sale. With Amazon Coupons, you don't need to be...
INTERNET
CNET

Robot Makers Vow Not to Weaponize Their Products

Boston Dynamics and five other robotics companies have signed a pledge promising not to weaponize their general-purpose products and asking other companies to make the same commitment. The companies signing the pledge, which also include Agility Robotics, ANYbotics, Clearpath Robotics, Open Robotics and Unitree, say that though robots have come...
TECHNOLOGY

