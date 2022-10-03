Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GAMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Savannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
wtoc.com
Southbound lanes closed on Abercorn St. due to pedestrian crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A crash has closed all southbound lanes of Abercorn Street at Television Circle, according to Savannah Police. Savannah Police says the lanes are closed due to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash with serious injures. Police ask that you take a different route.
GSP: Savannah man killed in fatal early morning crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department shut down the west end of Hwy 80 at Johnny Mercer Boulevard due to a traffic fatality early Friday morning. At 5:03 a.m., Georgia State Patrol (GSP) responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd at State Route 26 in Chatham County. GSP […]
wtoc.com
1 dead after single vehicle crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Open person is dead after a single vehicle crash Friday morning on Johnny Mercer Boulevard. According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP), 39-year-old Jason Harmon was traveling north just after 5 a.m. when his car traveled onto the shoulder, crossed the eastbound and westbound lanes of State Route 26, and struck a tree on the north shoulder of State Route 26.
wtoc.com
Search continues for Chatham Co. toddler last seen Wednesday morning
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A family is still holding on to hope that their 1-year-old child will be found. Quinton Simon disappeared from his home Wednesday morning on Buckhalter Road. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said all options are still a possibility. They don’t know if this was...
2 people, 1 dog, transported after 2 crashes in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District (BFD) and Beaufort County EMS responded to two separate motor vehicle accidents that resulted in two occupants and one dog being transported for medical care. According to BFD, Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded to an accident involving three vehicles on Trask Parkway at the Laurel […]
WJCL
Police: Savannah pedestrian killed after running into traffic, struck by driver of Ford Explorer
Update 9:51 a.m. Tuesday: Police say the victim has died from their injuries. The following statement was issued Tuesday by Savannah Police:. "Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating an Oct. 3 crash on White Bluff Road that resulted in the death of a 36-year-old Savannah man. Officers responded...
wtoc.com
Police respond to Beaufort High again; one person in custody
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row on Thursday. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded following a report of a weapon on campus. Police say one person has been detained, but no weapon has been found. Multiple agencies...
wtoc.com
2 days since toddler disappeared from his Chatham Co. home
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It has now been two days since a toddler was last seen at his home on Buckhalter Road. Quinton Simon was last seen at his home around 6 a.m. on Wednesday. He was reported missing to police that same morning after 9 a.m. Chatham County...
WJCL
Police investigating after afternoon shooting in Savannah, 1 man injured
Police in Savannah are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department, an adult male was injured on the 600 block of Cape Street. The injuries are said to be non life-threatening at this time. The investigation is ongoing. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
Savannah Police investigating Cape St. shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a person injured. According to police, officers responded to the scene of a shooting in the 600 block of Cape Street on Wednesday, Oct. 4. An adult male sustained non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
wtoc.com
Police searching for missing 20-month-old child on Buckhalter Rd.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a missing 20-month-old boy. According to the police department, Quinton Simon was reported missing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday but has been missing from his home in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road since 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
wtoc.com
Man shot in the 600 block of Cape Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place in the 600 block of Cape Street Tuesday. Police say a man was shot and his injuries are non-life threatening. No further details are available at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
yourislandnews.com
2 injured in Trask Parkway crash
On Saturday evening, Oct. 1, the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a motor vehicle collision on Trask Parkway and Bruce K Smalls Road resulting in two occupants suffereing potentially serious injuries. Just before 7:30 p.m., emergency crews arrived on scene to a two-vehicle collision between a...
WJCL
I-16 shut down in Pooler following crash involving tractor trailer carrying house
POOLER, Ga. — Above: Video from the crash site. Police say I-16 East at Pooler Parkway is shut down following a crash Tuesday afternoon. Injuries have been reported. Video shows a smashed vehicle, with a Chatham County EMS vehicle beside it. Nearby is a tractor trailer carrying a house.
Report of weapon sparks police presence at Beaufort High School, 1 detained
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — There is a heavy police presence at Beaufort High School for the second day in a row. This time, for a report of a weapon on campus. According to Beaufort Police, one person has been detained, however, no weapon has been located. The following message from Beaufort High School was […]
wtoc.com
Woman airlifted to hospital after being shot by sister in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at Stadium Walk apartments on Wednesday. According to police, they found a 32-year-old woman with gun shot injuries at the scene. They say she had a single gunshot wound to the back. The shooting victim was...
WJCL
Police: Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Savannah; nearby traffic impacted
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Savannah say a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car Monday. As of 11 a.m., police are on scene after the crash at Abercorn Street at White Bluff Road. Two lanes of Abercorn northbound and two...
Police determine active shooter call a hoax at Hampton Elementary School
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Police determined an active shooter call Wednesday at a Hampton Elementary School was a hoax. Hampton Police Department (HPD) received a call warning of an intruder/possible shooter at 2:15 p.m. Hampton County deputies and Varnville Police Department seized a phone on campus that made the prank call. The student who […]
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 81-year-old man
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man from the Dale area of Beaufort County. At about 5:45 p.m., deputies responded to Spann Circle in Dale where they learned that 81-year-old Joe Nathan Glover had walked away from his home. According...
wtoc.com
2 in custody after reports of weapon at Lowcountry schools; police say no weapons found
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to two schools in the Lowcountry on Thursday for reports of a weapon on campus. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row. Police say one person has been detained and no weapon...
