Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Southbound lanes closed on Abercorn St. due to pedestrian crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A crash has closed all southbound lanes of Abercorn Street at Television Circle, according to Savannah Police. Savannah Police says the lanes are closed due to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash with serious injures. Police ask that you take a different route.
wtoc.com

1 dead after single vehicle crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Open person is dead after a single vehicle crash Friday morning on Johnny Mercer Boulevard. According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP), 39-year-old Jason Harmon was traveling north just after 5 a.m. when his car traveled onto the shoulder, crossed the eastbound and westbound lanes of State Route 26, and struck a tree on the north shoulder of State Route 26.
WSAV News 3

2 people, 1 dog, transported after 2 crashes in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District (BFD) and Beaufort County EMS responded to two separate motor vehicle accidents that resulted in two occupants and one dog being transported for medical care. According to BFD, Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded to an accident involving three vehicles on Trask Parkway at the Laurel […]
wtoc.com

Police respond to Beaufort High again; one person in custody

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row on Thursday. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded following a report of a weapon on campus. Police say one person has been detained, but no weapon has been found. Multiple agencies...
wtoc.com

2 days since toddler disappeared from his Chatham Co. home

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It has now been two days since a toddler was last seen at his home on Buckhalter Road. Quinton Simon was last seen at his home around 6 a.m. on Wednesday. He was reported missing to police that same morning after 9 a.m. Chatham County...
WJCL

Police investigating after afternoon shooting in Savannah, 1 man injured

Police in Savannah are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department, an adult male was injured on the 600 block of Cape Street. The injuries are said to be non life-threatening at this time. The investigation is ongoing. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police investigating Cape St. shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a person injured. According to police, officers responded to the scene of a shooting in the 600 block of Cape Street on Wednesday, Oct. 4. An adult male sustained non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
wtoc.com

Police searching for missing 20-month-old child on Buckhalter Rd.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a missing 20-month-old boy. According to the police department, Quinton Simon was reported missing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday but has been missing from his home in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road since 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
wtoc.com

Man shot in the 600 block of Cape Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place in the 600 block of Cape Street Tuesday. Police say a man was shot and his injuries are non-life threatening. No further details are available at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
yourislandnews.com

2 injured in Trask Parkway crash

On Saturday evening, Oct. 1, the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a motor vehicle collision on Trask Parkway and Bruce K Smalls Road resulting in two occupants suffereing potentially serious injuries. Just before 7:30 p.m., emergency crews arrived on scene to a two-vehicle collision between a...
wtoc.com

Woman airlifted to hospital after being shot by sister in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at Stadium Walk apartments on Wednesday. According to police, they found a 32-year-old woman with gun shot injuries at the scene. They say she had a single gunshot wound to the back. The shooting victim was...
wtoc.com

Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 81-year-old man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man from the Dale area of Beaufort County. At about 5:45 p.m., deputies responded to Spann Circle in Dale where they learned that 81-year-old Joe Nathan Glover had walked away from his home. According...
