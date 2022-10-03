CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It has now been two days since a toddler was last seen at his home on Buckhalter Road. Quinton Simon was last seen at his home around 6 a.m. on Wednesday. He was reported missing to police that same morning after 9 a.m. Chatham County...

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO