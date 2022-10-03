Read full article on original website
Police arrest suspect for homicide in Malone
Malone, NY — New York State Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the deadly stabbing in the Town of Malone on Thursday night. Investigators have determined that Joshua P. Donais, 39 of Owls Head, NY was responsible for the stabbing of deceased Donald I. Raymond. Donais was...
Man Faces Second Murder Charge Following Weekend Killings
A South Burlington man was arraigned Thursday on a second murder charge following a pair of fatal shootings over the weekend. Denroy Dasent, 52, is now formally accused of killing Brian K. Billings II at the Swiss Host Motel & Village in South Burlington on Sunday night, a few hours after police say Dasent shot and killed Sheiknoor Osman at an apartment in Burlington.
Connecticut man arrested in drug trafficking bust following Church Street chase
A Connecticut man was arrested on Wednesday following a weekslong investigation into fentanyl trafficking in the Burlington area, the Vermont State Police said in a press release. Devontrez Flowers, 26, of Hartford, Connecticut, had been the subject of an investigation involving the Northwest Vermont Drug Task Force, according to the...
Murder Victim's Family Thanks Vt. Detective for Key Role in Suspect Arrest
The family of a woman who was murdered in Vermont in a gruesome fashion traveled to the State House in Montpelier Friday to see a member of law enforcement honored for her critical role in the case — which involved a lucky break. Adrienne and David Bass of Northfield,...
Burlington Police raid Old North End home, discover nonresidents
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some residents of Burlington’s Old North End saw a heavy police presence Wednesday evening along North Street. Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13 nonresidents staying at the address. Police say they ordered those people out at gunpoint. They also believe narcotics are tied to that location.
Police looking for man in Northeast Kingdom described as armed and dangerous
Authorities are requesting public assistance to locate Daniel Peters, 27, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the Vermont State Police. He was last seen on Sunday in a village in the town of Barton. On Sunday at about 10:30 p.m. at 1 Water Street in the...
Dasent charged with murder in South Burlington shooting
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man now faces charges in a shooting death in the city that happened Sunday night. Denroy Dasent, 52, is accused of killing two men-- Sheikhnoor Osman at an apartment in Burlington and Brian Billings in South Burlington at the Swiss Host Motel.
Police looking for man considered armed and dangerous following assault in Orleans
ORLEANS — Authorities say they arrested a 35-year-old woman from Westfield, and are currently looking for a 27-year-old man following an incident in Orleans. Police say they encountered two suspicious vehicles parked at the Orleans Library on Sunday. Troopers approached the vehicles and identified Daniel Peters as an occupant...
Burlington requests more help from state police to patrol city streets
Man seriously injured in White River Junction shooting. How Vermonters feel about president, direction of country, according to new poll. President Biden’s approval rating among Vermonters is on the way up, but a majority of the state thinks the country is headed in the wrong direction. Friday Weathercast. Updated:...
Police in New York are investigating a homicide in Malone
The candidates vying for Vermont's top job duked it out in the WCAX News studio on Thursday. Our Calvin Cutler breaks down the debate. Fall Maple Open House final weekend begins tomorrow. Updated: 5 hours ago. Maple syrup doesn’t taste any less delicious off-season and during this downtime, sugarhouses across...
Motorcycle crash in Charlotte leads to DUI #2 charges
CHARLOTTE — A 34-year-old man from New York was arrested for his second DUI in Charlotte on Monday. Authorities say they were notified that a motorcycle had driven off US Route 7 at Church Hill Road at around 2:25 a.m. Witnesses on the scene told police that prior to...
VSP concludes search operations in Winooski River connected to Donald Messier missing-persons case
VSP divers and a dredging firm work to remove a vehicle from the Winooski River in Waterbury on Thursday. The vehicle located belonged to Donald Messier, who was reported missing in 2006. VermontBiz photo. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont State Police has concluded operations in and around the Winooski River...
Vermont State Police to patrol in Burlington under new agreement
State troopers can sign up for elective overtime in the city Wednesday through Saturday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont State Police to patrol in Burlington under new agreement.
Two arrested following burglary in East Montpelier
EAST MONTPELIER — Two people from Barre were arrested for a burglary that occurred in East Montpelier. The incident took place at an address on County Road at around 6:20 p.m. Troopers responded to the home and learned that Michael Enman, 50, had forced entry into the home and...
Police looking for man responsible for thefts across Addison County
MIDDLEBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in multiple thefts in Addison and Chittenden County back in August. On August 30, police were contacted about an identity theft/fraud incident at multiple Vermont Federal Credit Union branches. According to the rep[ort,...
Man Shot and Killed in Burlington, Vermont Apartment Building: Police
A man was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in a Burlington, Vermont apartment, according to the city's police department. The Burlington Police Department got multiple calls for the shooting on Pine Street at around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the agency. BPD and the Burlington Fire Department responded, finding witnesses and a 40-year-old man who was determined to be dead on scene, according to the release.
Barre woman sentenced to 18 months for fentanyl distribution
A Barre woman has been sentenced to serve 18 months in prison for distributing fentanyl. According to court records, Tiffany Fisk, 33, distributed fentanyl and cocaine base in Washington County to an informant working with law enforcement in October 2021 and January 2022. Vermont State Police pulled over Fisk and...
Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Sheldon
SHELDON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Sheldon yesterday. The crash took place in the area of Vermont Route 105 and Colton Road, at around 1:15 p.m. According to the report, Athalie Whitt, 88, of Enosburg, was traveling east and Dennis Loiselle, 79, of Enosburg, was traveling west prior to the crash.
Barre couple charged with involuntary manslaughter following baby's death
BARRE, Vt. — A Barre couple has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to a child after their seven-month-old baby died in May. Barre police say they were called to the home of Christopher Wicker, 34, and Brianna Wicker, 25, on the morning of May 3 after Brianna reported that her infant son was unresponsive and not breathing.
Single-vehicle rollover crash in East Montpelier
EAST MONTPELIER — A 52-year-old woman from Plainfield was involved in a crash in East Montpelier yesterday. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place on US Route 2 at around 9:40 p.m. The driver, identified as Kristie Ferguson, was still inside the vehicle with serious injuries. Ferguson was immediately transported...
