Burlington, VT

mychamplainvalley.com

Police arrest suspect for homicide in Malone

Malone, NY — New York State Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the deadly stabbing in the Town of Malone on Thursday night. Investigators have determined that Joshua P. Donais, 39 of Owls Head, NY was responsible for the stabbing of deceased Donald I. Raymond. Donais was...
MALONE, NY
sevendaysvt

Man Faces Second Murder Charge Following Weekend Killings

A South Burlington man was arraigned Thursday on a second murder charge following a pair of fatal shootings over the weekend. Denroy Dasent, 52, is now formally accused of killing Brian K. Billings II at the Swiss Host Motel & Village in South Burlington on Sunday night, a few hours after police say Dasent shot and killed Sheiknoor Osman at an apartment in Burlington.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Connecticut man arrested in drug trafficking bust following Church Street chase

A Connecticut man was arrested on Wednesday following a weekslong investigation into fentanyl trafficking in the Burlington area, the Vermont State Police said in a press release. Devontrez Flowers, 26, of Hartford, Connecticut, had been the subject of an investigation involving the Northwest Vermont Drug Task Force, according to the...
BURLINGTON, VT
City
Burlington, VT
City
South Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Crime & Safety
South Burlington, VT
Crime & Safety
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
WCAX

Burlington Police raid Old North End home, discover nonresidents

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some residents of Burlington’s Old North End saw a heavy police presence Wednesday evening along North Street. Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13 nonresidents staying at the address. Police say they ordered those people out at gunpoint. They also believe narcotics are tied to that location.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Dasent charged with murder in South Burlington shooting

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man now faces charges in a shooting death in the city that happened Sunday night. Denroy Dasent, 52, is accused of killing two men-- Sheikhnoor Osman at an apartment in Burlington and Brian Billings in South Burlington at the Swiss Host Motel.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Swiss
WCAX

Burlington requests more help from state police to patrol city streets

Man seriously injured in White River Junction shooting. How Vermonters feel about president, direction of country, according to new poll. President Biden’s approval rating among Vermonters is on the way up, but a majority of the state thinks the country is headed in the wrong direction. Friday Weathercast. Updated:...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police in New York are investigating a homicide in Malone

The candidates vying for Vermont's top job duked it out in the WCAX News studio on Thursday. Our Calvin Cutler breaks down the debate. Fall Maple Open House final weekend begins tomorrow. Updated: 5 hours ago. Maple syrup doesn’t taste any less delicious off-season and during this downtime, sugarhouses across...
MALONE, NY
newportdispatch.com

Motorcycle crash in Charlotte leads to DUI #2 charges

CHARLOTTE — A 34-year-old man from New York was arrested for his second DUI in Charlotte on Monday. Authorities say they were notified that a motorcycle had driven off US Route 7 at Church Hill Road at around 2:25 a.m. Witnesses on the scene told police that prior to...
CHARLOTTE, VT
Public Safety
newportdispatch.com

Two arrested following burglary in East Montpelier

EAST MONTPELIER — Two people from Barre were arrested for a burglary that occurred in East Montpelier. The incident took place at an address on County Road at around 6:20 p.m. Troopers responded to the home and learned that Michael Enman, 50, had forced entry into the home and...
EAST MONTPELIER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for man responsible for thefts across Addison County

MIDDLEBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in multiple thefts in Addison and Chittenden County back in August. On August 30, police were contacted about an identity theft/fraud incident at multiple Vermont Federal Credit Union branches. According to the rep[ort,...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
NECN

Man Shot and Killed in Burlington, Vermont Apartment Building: Police

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in a Burlington, Vermont apartment, according to the city's police department. The Burlington Police Department got multiple calls for the shooting on Pine Street at around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the agency. BPD and the Burlington Fire Department responded, finding witnesses and a 40-year-old man who was determined to be dead on scene, according to the release.
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Barre woman sentenced to 18 months for fentanyl distribution

A Barre woman has been sentenced to serve 18 months in prison for distributing fentanyl. According to court records, Tiffany Fisk, 33, distributed fentanyl and cocaine base in Washington County to an informant working with law enforcement in October 2021 and January 2022. Vermont State Police pulled over Fisk and...
BARRE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Sheldon

SHELDON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Sheldon yesterday. The crash took place in the area of Vermont Route 105 and Colton Road, at around 1:15 p.m. According to the report, Athalie Whitt, 88, of Enosburg, was traveling east and Dennis Loiselle, 79, of Enosburg, was traveling west prior to the crash.
mynbc5.com

Barre couple charged with involuntary manslaughter following baby's death

BARRE, Vt. — A Barre couple has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to a child after their seven-month-old baby died in May. Barre police say they were called to the home of Christopher Wicker, 34, and Brianna Wicker, 25, on the morning of May 3 after Brianna reported that her infant son was unresponsive and not breathing.
BARRE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle rollover crash in East Montpelier

EAST MONTPELIER — A 52-year-old woman from Plainfield was involved in a crash in East Montpelier yesterday. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place on US Route 2 at around 9:40 p.m. The driver, identified as Kristie Ferguson, was still inside the vehicle with serious injuries. Ferguson was immediately transported...
EAST MONTPELIER, VT

