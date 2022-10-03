A man was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in a Burlington, Vermont apartment, according to the city's police department. The Burlington Police Department got multiple calls for the shooting on Pine Street at around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the agency. BPD and the Burlington Fire Department responded, finding witnesses and a 40-year-old man who was determined to be dead on scene, according to the release.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 4 DAYS AGO