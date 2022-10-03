Three More Women Found Dead In Florida Mangroves, Thought To Be Cuban Migrants Lost In Hurricane Ian

Three more bodies were found over the weekend after a migrants boat capsized during Hurricane Ian.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office recovered the bodies of three deceased females from the mangroves near Naval Air Station Key West at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The incident marks the third time since Thursday that the Sheriff’s Office has removed bodies in the area of Boca Chica Key and channel. A total of four females and one male have been recovered.

Detectives believe all are Cuban migrants that are missing.

Approximately 18 cuban migrants were reported missing off the coast of Key West Florida after their boat sank during Hurricane Ian.

Border Patrol agents responded to a migrant landing in Stock Island, Florida, officials said on Twitter.

The U.S. Coast Guard had initiated a search operation for 23 missing people, with the agency later saying it had rescued three of them. They were taken to a local hospital for symptoms of exhaustion and dehydration.

The Coast Guard was able to save several people, and a few swam to shore on their own.

Foul play does not appear to be a factor in any of the incidents.

Autopsy results are pending and we will update this story as more details are released.

