ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Three More Women Found Dead In Florida Mangroves, Thought To Be Cuban Migrants Lost In Hurricane Ian

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zAQiD_0iK4HmIT00

Three more bodies were found over the weekend after a migrants boat capsized during Hurricane Ian.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office recovered the bodies of three deceased females from the mangroves near Naval Air Station Key West at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The incident marks the third time since Thursday that the Sheriff’s Office has removed bodies in the area of Boca Chica Key and channel. A total of four females and one male have been recovered.

Detectives believe all are Cuban migrants that are missing.

Approximately 18 cuban migrants were reported missing off the coast of Key West Florida after their boat sank during Hurricane Ian.

In the news: Florida Highway Patrol Cruiser Pulled From Hurricane Ian Flood Waters

Border Patrol agents responded to a migrant landing in Stock Island, Florida, officials said on Twitter.

The U.S. Coast Guard had initiated a search operation for 23 missing people, with the agency later saying it had rescued three of them. They were taken to a local hospital for symptoms of exhaustion and dehydration.

The Coast Guard was able to save several people, and a few swam to shore on their own.

Foul play does not appear to be a factor in any of the incidents.

Autopsy results are pending and we will update this story as more details are released.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 1

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stock Island, FL
Key West, FL
Crime & Safety
Monroe County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Naval Air Station Key West, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Key West, FL
County
Monroe County, FL
CBS Miami

Florida to reimburse Indiana National Guard after soldiers turned away

NAPLES - Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard about $130,000 after soldiers sent to the state to help with Hurricane Ian relief were turned away. When Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwest coast, the state requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. Indiana sent more than a dozen soldiers, three flight crews, and mechanics, along with two Black Hawk helicopters to help the military and other agencies in logistics and rescue missions.The following day, September 30th, they were told to return home after "it was determined Florida National Guard assets were sufficient, and Indiana National Guard assists were no longer required," the Indiana National Guard said. "The total cost to fly the helicopters to Fort Rucker, Alabama, and back, including crew pay, meals, and lodging, was approximately $130,000. Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard," said Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry.Florida National Guard spokesman William Manley says they "remain extremely grateful for their willingness to assist us in our time of need."  
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Mangroves#West Florida#Hurricanes#Missing Person#Cuban#The Sheriff S Office#The U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard#National Headlines
fox35orlando.com

2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant

PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
WCVB

Dozens of homeless cats rescued from Ian-ravaged Florida flown to Massachusetts

Massachusetts-based animal shelters are taking in dozens more homeless animals from Florida to help shelters in the areas devastated by Hurricane Ian. MSPCA and Northeast Animal Shelter took in dozens of cats from Humane Society Naples in Naples and Humane Society of Sarasota County in Sarasota. Before the storm hit, the organizations took in 42 homeless cats from shelters in Florida to get them out of the path of the storm.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
139K+
Followers
18K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy