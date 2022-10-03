ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

What You Should Do if You Get Lost in a Corn Maze

Before Halloween, it’s time for parents, grandparents, and babysitters to get scared. That’s right, it’s corn maze season. Last year marked my first, as my daughter and I frequented Scamman Farm in Stratham. The nice thing about Scamman is that they have two mazes: one for kids (or adults who get freaked), and…the other one. There were no requests for…the other one last year. But now that my daughter is a big girl who’s twice kicked my butt racing through the Polar Caves, I worry that this is the year we finally enter...the other corn maze.
STRATHAM, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New Spa in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is a Woodsy and Enchanting Oasis

Self care is having a serious moment, and if I haven't made that clear, I am a huge proponent of it. Taking care of your physical and mental wellbeing is no longer looked at as an unnecessary indulgence. It is an integral part of living a balanced life. How are you supposed to show up as your best self to work or in your personal relationships if you don't take care of yourself?
PORTSMOUTH, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Over 5,000 Jack-O-Lanterns Are Showcased at This New England Spectacular

Creating jack-o-lanterns is one of the quintessential pastimes of the spooky season, and this seasonal event takes the classic Halloween hobby to a whole other level. The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is happening at the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, Rhode Island, and 100% worth a road trip. According to the Zoo's website, it features a whopping 5,000+ pumpkins.
PROVIDENCE, RI
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover 400 Crosswalks Commemorate Anniversary Celebration

Visitors to Dover's Apple Harvest Day were among the first to see the colorful new Dover 400 sidewalks. The crosswalks commemorating Dover's 400th anniversary celebration were the brainchild of Community Services Director John B. Storer, whose department had to repaint the sidewalks after the downtown paving project. "The Dover 400th...
DOVER, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Is Krispy Kreme Donuts Finally Back in New England?

There was a brief wave of excitement when rumor had it that Krispy Kreme Donuts was back in Boston. Oh, how I loved my stops at the Prudential Center in the Back Bay for a glazed or three. And of course, Saco, Maine, was another popular location that saddened so many when it closed, leaving New England Krispy Kreme-free.
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

