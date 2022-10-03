ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida gas prices up 6.8 cents from Thursday to Friday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The price of filling up with gas in Florida has been on a roller coaster lately, and the price jumped well over a nickel overnight. AAA reports the average price of a regular gallon of gas in the Sunshine State was $3.289 on Friday.
FLORIDA STATE
FWC urges boaters to use caution following Hurricane Ian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Fish and Wildfire Conservation Commission continues to conduct search and rescue, cleanup, and safety in the areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. They are reminding boaters across the state that the scope of the storm was large and affected both coastal and...
FLORIDA STATE
Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor Ron DeSantis said there have been 2,500 rescues performed in the state of Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Florida's governor also spoke about enacting the gas tax holiday in the state, claiming Florida has the 5th lowest prices in the country, despite a recent increase reported by the AAA.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
United Way of Florida launches state-wide Hurricane Ian Relief Fund

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Communities across our state are coming together to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Usually when a disaster strikes people turn to non-profits and agencies like The United Way for help but now many of those facilities located on the west coast of Florida are in desperate need of help themselves.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Florida teen,14, stabs deputy in the head during stop, sheriff says

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida deputy was stabbed multiple times after the sheriff's office said a 14 year old stabbed them multiple times during a stop. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, an on-patrol deputy noticed a suspicious teenager riding a bicycle. The 14-year-old boy told the deputy he was heading to a fishing area nearby, but he wasn't holding any fishing equipment.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL

