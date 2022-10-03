ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Comments / 1

WOWK 13 News

Update: One lane of I-77 open after rollover crash

UPDATE:– One lane is now open. Chuck Hitt with the Ripley Volunteer Fire Department tells 13 News the driver sustained minor injuries. JACKSON COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Dispatchers say I-77 South is expected to be closed for hours in Jackson County, West Virginia. Jackson County dispatchers tell us a tractor-trailer rollover has closed I-77 south […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston road reopens after car fire

UPDATE: (12:20 P.M. Friday, Oct. 7) – First responders say a car fire in Charleston has been extinguished and Bigley Avenue is reopened. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A car fire has blocked a portion of Bigley Avenue in Charleston. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire happened this morning, Friday, Oct. 7 in the 1200 […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Woman killed by train overnight, closes road

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a train, according to Cabell County dispatchers. The call came in just after 2 Thursday morning. Dispatchers say it happened near the area of Hillview Dr. on Ohio River Rd., which is also Rt. 2 right by the scrap yard.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Kanawha County, WV
WSAZ

UPDATE | Interstate reopens following vehicle fire

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Metro 911 dispatchers say both WB lanes on I-64 in Cross Lanes have reopened following a vehicle. You may still be dealing with backups in the area as traffic picks back up again. ORIGINAL STORY: 10/06/2022 @ 5:40 A.M. CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A...
CROSS LANES, WV
WDBJ7.com

Name released of pickup driver killed in crash with big rig

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer early Wednesday. Lee G. Winals, 36 of Summersville, West Virginia, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police. Police were called at 2:15...
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
wchstv.com

Vigil held for firefighter critically injured in car crash

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — First responders, friends and family gathered Thursday night at the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Logan County for a candlelight vigil in honor of a firefighter injured in a crash. The vigil was held for Dustin Hurley, a firefighter for Buffalo Creek and...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

One dead after fall from tree stand

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died and and another was injured after a hunter fell from a tree stand in Sissonville Friday night, accoridng to Metro 911 Dispatchers. Dispatchers say it happened in the 400 block of Broad Tree Run Road just before 6:30 p.m. Kanawha County Sheriff’s...
SISSONVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Retaining wall repairs close road in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Some Charleston residents will need to take a detour from their usual routes for the next month. According to the City of Charleston, the 1200 block of Staunton Road will be closed between Louden Heights Road and Ridgeway Road for approximately four weeks while crews repair a retaining wall. The upper […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man injured after being struck by vehicle

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital this evening after being struck by a vehicle. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, an adult male was struck in the 1800 block of Avesta Drive in the Spring Hill area around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. The South Charleston Police Department is […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Dispatchers: Ambulance sideswiped by vehicle on I-79

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said an ambulance was sideswiped Thursday afternoon on Interstate 79 in the area of Big Chimney. The medics followed the car to the Speedway in Elkview. They were apparently trying to get the license plate number. Medics were waiting for police...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Man accused of stealing handgun, various items from his parents in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Fayette County man previously convicted of a felony is accused of stealing a handgun and other items from his parents, deputies said. Joshua I. Miller, 37, of Oak Hill is accused of breaking into an outbuilding belonging to his parents and stealing various items, including a revolver, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crash closes 1 lane of Corridor G

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was injured in a crash on Corridor G this evening. The two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 6:34 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 on Corridor G near Eureka Road, according to 911 dispatchers. The crash has shut down the slow lane of Corridor G, and drivers are urged to […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia troopers seek suspect in DEWALT batteries theft

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police are searching for a man accused of smuggling cordless DEWALT batteries in his pants. According to WVSP, the incident happened Sept. 6, 2022 at Kenny Queen’s Hardware in Lavalette. Troopers say the man came in the store and went to the batteries, then removed the batteries […]
LAVALETTE, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 injured in Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to a hospital after a crash in Charleston. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 6:38 p.m. near the intersection of Washington Street East and Capitol Street in Charleston. Dispatchers say one person was taken for medical treatment from the scene, but […]
CHARLESTON, WV

