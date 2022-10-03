Read full article on original website
Update: One lane of I-77 open after rollover crash
UPDATE:– One lane is now open. Chuck Hitt with the Ripley Volunteer Fire Department tells 13 News the driver sustained minor injuries. JACKSON COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Dispatchers say I-77 South is expected to be closed for hours in Jackson County, West Virginia. Jackson County dispatchers tell us a tractor-trailer rollover has closed I-77 south […]
Charleston road reopens after car fire
UPDATE: (12:20 P.M. Friday, Oct. 7) – First responders say a car fire in Charleston has been extinguished and Bigley Avenue is reopened. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A car fire has blocked a portion of Bigley Avenue in Charleston. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire happened this morning, Friday, Oct. 7 in the 1200 […]
One person injured after truck crashes into building in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was injured after a truck crashed into a building Thursday in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said the driver of a truck was taken to the hospital after the vehicle crashed into a garage near Elk Drive and North Pinch Road. No information was...
Woman killed by train overnight, closes road
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a train, according to Cabell County dispatchers. The call came in just after 2 Thursday morning. Dispatchers say it happened near the area of Hillview Dr. on Ohio River Rd., which is also Rt. 2 right by the scrap yard.
UPDATE | Interstate reopens following vehicle fire
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Metro 911 dispatchers say both WB lanes on I-64 in Cross Lanes have reopened following a vehicle. You may still be dealing with backups in the area as traffic picks back up again. ORIGINAL STORY: 10/06/2022 @ 5:40 A.M. CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A...
Name released of pickup driver killed in crash with big rig
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer early Wednesday. Lee G. Winals, 36 of Summersville, West Virginia, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police. Police were called at 2:15...
Vigil held for firefighter critically injured in car crash
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — First responders, friends and family gathered Thursday night at the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Logan County for a candlelight vigil in honor of a firefighter injured in a crash. The vigil was held for Dustin Hurley, a firefighter for Buffalo Creek and...
One dead after fall from tree stand
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died and and another was injured after a hunter fell from a tree stand in Sissonville Friday night, accoridng to Metro 911 Dispatchers. Dispatchers say it happened in the 400 block of Broad Tree Run Road just before 6:30 p.m. Kanawha County Sheriff’s...
Kanawha Sheriff's Office reminds residents to lock vehicles after video shows incident
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to lock their vehicles after a video was posted online that shows a masked person trying to get into a vehicle in the Mink Shoals area. A post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page Thursday...
Retaining wall repairs close road in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Some Charleston residents will need to take a detour from their usual routes for the next month. According to the City of Charleston, the 1200 block of Staunton Road will be closed between Louden Heights Road and Ridgeway Road for approximately four weeks while crews repair a retaining wall. The upper […]
Man injured after being struck by vehicle
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital this evening after being struck by a vehicle. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, an adult male was struck in the 1800 block of Avesta Drive in the Spring Hill area around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. The South Charleston Police Department is […]
Dispatchers: Ambulance sideswiped by vehicle on I-79
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said an ambulance was sideswiped Thursday afternoon on Interstate 79 in the area of Big Chimney. The medics followed the car to the Speedway in Elkview. They were apparently trying to get the license plate number. Medics were waiting for police...
Man accused of stealing handgun, various items from his parents in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Fayette County man previously convicted of a felony is accused of stealing a handgun and other items from his parents, deputies said. Joshua I. Miller, 37, of Oak Hill is accused of breaking into an outbuilding belonging to his parents and stealing various items, including a revolver, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said.
Woman sought in connection to Kanawha County camper fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A camper has been destroyed after a fire in Kanawha County this afternoon and authorities are searching for a woman in connection to the blaze. According to the Nitro Fire Department, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. this afternoon, Thursday, Oct. 6 in the 8600 block of Fox Trot […]
Crash closes 1 lane of Corridor G
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was injured in a crash on Corridor G this evening. The two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 6:34 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 on Corridor G near Eureka Road, according to 911 dispatchers. The crash has shut down the slow lane of Corridor G, and drivers are urged to […]
West Virginia troopers seek suspect in DEWALT batteries theft
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police are searching for a man accused of smuggling cordless DEWALT batteries in his pants. According to WVSP, the incident happened Sept. 6, 2022 at Kenny Queen’s Hardware in Lavalette. Troopers say the man came in the store and went to the batteries, then removed the batteries […]
West Carter High School students killed in crash identified
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Carter County Coroner William Waddell has released the names of two teenage boys killed in a car crash Tuesday night in Carter County. According to Waddell, Brent Michael King, 17, and Garrett Paul Belcher, 17, both of Oak Hill died in the crash. King and Belcher were both seniors at […]
1 injured in Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to a hospital after a crash in Charleston. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 6:38 p.m. near the intersection of Washington Street East and Capitol Street in Charleston. Dispatchers say one person was taken for medical treatment from the scene, but […]
Summersville Fire Department accepting bids for a new pickup truck
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Summersville Fire Department accepts bids for a new pickup truck. The truck must be a Chevrolet 3500 or equivalent, with a diesel engine and a 2022 or newer model year. The truck must be 4×4, preferably red or white, with a crew cab.
Residents in Mercer County mobile home park angry over rent increase
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Residents in a mobile home park in Mercer County are feeling frustrated and confused after finding out that their lot rent is increasing to more than double what they had been paying. Elizabeth Price and her son Elvis Gearheart tell 59News they are frustrated. They have less than 56 days to […]
