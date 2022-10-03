Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Police identify victim in Nelson County crash
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a Scottsville resident was killed in a Nelson County crash on Thursday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Rockfish Valley Highway at River Road. A 1998 Kenworth tractor trailer was heading north on Rockfish Valley...
WHSV
Waynesboro PD responds to pedestrian struck by train
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - On. Oct. 6, the Waynesboro Police Department responded to reports of someone being struck by a train. Officers were dispatched to the scene, and reported that they discovered a 36-year old female at the scene. She was airlifted to UVA hospital for treatment, and is reported...
cbs19news
Nelson County man arrested on multiple charges
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Nelson County Sheriff’s office reports a man has been arrested on several charges. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, 38-year-old Justin M. Crimi was arrested Thursday evening. Deputies were searching a residence on the 100 block...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Woman struck by train, airlifted to UVA with serious injuries
A 36-year-old Waynesboro woman was struck by a train while walking on railroad tracks in the 200 block of North Commerce Avenue on Thursday. The name of the woman injured in the 6 p.m. accident is not being released at this time. According to Waynesboro Police, she was airlifted to...
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash led to backup on I-81 N
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On I-81 at mile marker 248.6 in the County of Rockingham, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. The wreck has been cleared as of 3 p.m. Check back with WHSV for more traffic news.
WHSV
Multi-vehicle crash caused backup on I-81 S
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-81 S caused a backup earlier this afternoon. The crash happened near MM 235, and the south left shoulder was closed, with a backups reaching 5 miles at one point. . No backups are reported, and the left shoulder is now...
WSET
1 dead after tractor-trailer, car collide in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A person has died after a tractor-trailer crash on 151 in Nelson County, according to Virginia State Police. The crash closed all lanes in the Rockfish Valley for hours, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The road is currently open. Around 10 a.m....
cbs19news
Another Crozet-area teen reported as runaway
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help regarding a runaway. According to police, 16-year-old Landon Peery is from the Crozet area. He may be with his girlfriend, who is another juvenile, or staying with friends in the Waynesboro area. Peery is a...
WHSV
Arrest made in Waynesboro drug-related investigation
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested Everett Lee Bates, 58, of Waynesboro on three felony charges stemming from a drug related investigation. The Waynesboro Narcotics Detectives searched his home back in July, and found what they believed to be controlled substances. Bates was arrested for an...
WHSV
Page County deputies honored for saving life
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Three Page County Sheriff’s Deputies were honored this week for their life-saving heroics when responding to a fatal crash. The five-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Compton Hollow Road on September 21 and left two people dead. A third person was...
wsvaonline.com
Winchester man arrested for attempted bombing
It may have taken five years but authorities finally nailed the man they say planted a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield during a re-enactment weekend in October of 2017. Gerald Leonard Drake of Winchester was arrested earlier today after he was indicted by a federal grand jury in...
WHSV
Arrest made in 2017 attempted bombing at Cedar Creek Battlefield re-enactment
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In front of the U.S. District Courthouse in Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh will be joined by law enforcement officials from the FBI, Virginia State Police, and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office to announce the arrest of an individual for the 2017 attempted bombing at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia.
WHSV
Former Staunton Sheriff Edgar P. Smith dies
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Sheriff’s Office and the City of Staunton announced the passing of former Sheriff Edgar P. Smith. Smith was elected and served as City Sheriff from 1978 until 1991, when he retired. Sheriff Smith is said to have maintained complete order in his courtrooms...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Arrests made in connection with investigation of Nexus Services
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office made a series of arrests after search warrants executed at various locations in the county, including the corporate offices of Nexus Services in Verona, on Wednesday on felony indictments handed down by an Augusta County grand jury. Michael Paul Donovan and Richard Edward Moore,...
Augusta Free Press
Rockingham County: Jeep runs stoplight on Route 33, killing McGaheysville man
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County that occurred Saturday at 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 620 (Indian Trail Road). A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Route 33 when it failed to stop at a...
WHSV
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police, have arrested three local individuals on felony indictments handed down by an Augusta County Grand Jury. On Oct. 5, 2022, the following individuals were taken into custody without incident, following search warrants...
cbs19news
Crews responded to overnight dryer fire
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- No one was hurt in a dryer fire that occurred in Albemarle County on Thursday. The Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue reports crews responded to the clubhouse building on Crawford Way around 11:05 p.m. The first truck to arrive on the scene found...
WHSV
Stay alert and defensive while driving this deer season
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Deer mating season begins this month, so that means more deer will be out and on the roads. Traffic data shows, for the commonwealth, the majority of deer-related crashes occur in the last three months of the year. A spokesperson with the Staunton division of the Virginia Department of Transportation, Ken Slack, said you should always drive defensively, but pay close attention in the early morning and at night.
WHSV
Sentara RMH holding drive-thru flu clinic Saturday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara locations across Virginia are making the flu shot more accessible this weekend. Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg will hold a drive-thru flu clinic on Saturday. “The process is going to be entering into the orthopedic center, we will have cones and traffic controllers so you’ll be...
cbs19news
Police investigating fatal crash on 250 Bypass
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in a weekend crash in Albemarle County. Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the Albemarle County Police Department and Department of Fire Rescue responded to a crash on the Route 250 Bypass at Ivy Road. One person was taken to the University...
