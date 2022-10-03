STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Deer mating season begins this month, so that means more deer will be out and on the roads. Traffic data shows, for the commonwealth, the majority of deer-related crashes occur in the last three months of the year. A spokesperson with the Staunton division of the Virginia Department of Transportation, Ken Slack, said you should always drive defensively, but pay close attention in the early morning and at night.

STAUNTON, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO