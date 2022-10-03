ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

cbs19news

Police identify victim in Nelson County crash

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a Scottsville resident was killed in a Nelson County crash on Thursday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Rockfish Valley Highway at River Road. A 1998 Kenworth tractor trailer was heading north on Rockfish Valley...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro PD responds to pedestrian struck by train

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - On. Oct. 6, the Waynesboro Police Department responded to reports of someone being struck by a train. Officers were dispatched to the scene, and reported that they discovered a 36-year old female at the scene. She was airlifted to UVA hospital for treatment, and is reported...
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

Nelson County man arrested on multiple charges

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Nelson County Sheriff’s office reports a man has been arrested on several charges. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, 38-year-old Justin M. Crimi was arrested Thursday evening. Deputies were searching a residence on the 100 block...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Multi-vehicle crash caused backup on I-81 S

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-81 S caused a backup earlier this afternoon. The crash happened near MM 235, and the south left shoulder was closed, with a backups reaching 5 miles at one point. . No backups are reported, and the left shoulder is now...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WSET

1 dead after tractor-trailer, car collide in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A person has died after a tractor-trailer crash on 151 in Nelson County, according to Virginia State Police. The crash closed all lanes in the Rockfish Valley for hours, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The road is currently open. Around 10 a.m....
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Another Crozet-area teen reported as runaway

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help regarding a runaway. According to police, 16-year-old Landon Peery is from the Crozet area. He may be with his girlfriend, who is another juvenile, or staying with friends in the Waynesboro area. Peery is a...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Arrest made in Waynesboro drug-related investigation

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested Everett Lee Bates, 58, of Waynesboro on three felony charges stemming from a drug related investigation. The Waynesboro Narcotics Detectives searched his home back in July, and found what they believed to be controlled substances. Bates was arrested for an...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Page County deputies honored for saving life

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Three Page County Sheriff’s Deputies were honored this week for their life-saving heroics when responding to a fatal crash. The five-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Compton Hollow Road on September 21 and left two people dead. A third person was...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Winchester man arrested for attempted bombing

It may have taken five years but authorities finally nailed the man they say planted a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield during a re-enactment weekend in October of 2017. Gerald Leonard Drake of Winchester was arrested earlier today after he was indicted by a federal grand jury in...
WINCHESTER, VA
WHSV

Arrest made in 2017 attempted bombing at Cedar Creek Battlefield re-enactment

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In front of the U.S. District Courthouse in Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh will be joined by law enforcement officials from the FBI, Virginia State Police, and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office to announce the arrest of an individual for the 2017 attempted bombing at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Former Staunton Sheriff Edgar P. Smith dies

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Sheriff’s Office and the City of Staunton announced the passing of former Sheriff Edgar P. Smith. Smith was elected and served as City Sheriff from 1978 until 1991, when he retired. Sheriff Smith is said to have maintained complete order in his courtrooms...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police, have arrested three local individuals on felony indictments handed down by an Augusta County Grand Jury. On Oct. 5, 2022, the following individuals were taken into custody without incident, following search warrants...
VERONA, VA
cbs19news

Crews responded to overnight dryer fire

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- No one was hurt in a dryer fire that occurred in Albemarle County on Thursday. The Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue reports crews responded to the clubhouse building on Crawford Way around 11:05 p.m. The first truck to arrive on the scene found...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Stay alert and defensive while driving this deer season

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Deer mating season begins this month, so that means more deer will be out and on the roads. Traffic data shows, for the commonwealth, the majority of deer-related crashes occur in the last three months of the year. A spokesperson with the Staunton division of the Virginia Department of Transportation, Ken Slack, said you should always drive defensively, but pay close attention in the early morning and at night.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Sentara RMH holding drive-thru flu clinic Saturday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara locations across Virginia are making the flu shot more accessible this weekend. Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg will hold a drive-thru flu clinic on Saturday. “The process is going to be entering into the orthopedic center, we will have cones and traffic controllers so you’ll be...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating fatal crash on 250 Bypass

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in a weekend crash in Albemarle County. Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the Albemarle County Police Department and Department of Fire Rescue responded to a crash on the Route 250 Bypass at Ivy Road. One person was taken to the University...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

