Kanawha County, WV

wchstv.com

Boone County Quick Response Team recognized by W.Va. DHHR

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Boone County Quick Response team has been recognized by the West Virginia DHHR as the Exemplary Program of the Year. The team has been out in the community since mid 2020, offering addiction treatment and support. Initially they would respond to overdose calls, but program coordinator Kim Holstein said about a year ago, they switched from being reactive to proactive.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

New River Health nears completion of community complex

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A community-oriented expansion nears completion in Fayette County. New River Health is a staple in Fayette County, With offices and services across the area, many rely on NRH for their healthcare. In order to serve the community better, NRH began work on a community-oriented complex in 2019. NRH purchased the […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Man accused of stealing handgun, various items from his parents in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Fayette County man previously convicted of a felony is accused of stealing a handgun and other items from his parents, deputies said. Joshua I. Miller, 37, of Oak Hill is accused of breaking into an outbuilding belonging to his parents and stealing various items, including a revolver, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Boone County Ambulance Authority executive director resigns

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Boone County Ambulance Authority Board President confirms the executive director of the organization has resigned. Board President Freddie Harless tells 13 News that Bryan Justice resigned at a special meeting on October 4. Harless says that Justice cited personal reasons for his decision to leave the job he has […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
#Christmas#Charity#The Salvation Army#Angel Tree#Boone Boonewv#Logan Mingo#Putnam Putnam#Roane Roane Locations
wchstv.com

Vigil held for firefighter critically injured in car crash

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — First responders, friends and family gathered Thursday night at the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Logan County for a candlelight vigil in honor of a firefighter injured in a crash. The vigil was held for Dustin Hurley, a firefighter for Buffalo Creek and...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman hit, killed by train in Cabell County identified

UPDATE: (5:50 P.M. Oct. 6, 2022) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman struck and killed by a train this morning on Route 2. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says the victim has been identified as 60-year-old Tamela Brandow of Milton. The sheriff says Brandow was struck by a CSX train on […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

32 dogs from hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico come to Charleston

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — With tails wagging, 32 dogs from Puerto Rico were welcomed to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association. The dogs arrived at West Virginia International Yeager Airport Thursday afternoon following a 12-hour plane ride. The KCHA shelter is a bit different from their home in Puerto Rico,...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Hello, pumpkins! Okes Family Farm hosts field day

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia is, once again, under the bountiful spell of autumn. Folks are pulling out their flannel shirts and team sweatshirts and heading to football games and festivals. For many in southern West Virginia, the fall season also means a trip to Okes Family Farm. Nestled in Raleigh County on Blue […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

32 dogs rescued from Puerto Rico brought to Charleston, WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association welcomed 32 new dogs into their shelter from Puerto Rico, and now, they’re in need of new homes. The dogs were part of an evacuation mission facilitated by Petco Love, an organization that is helping provide aid to shelters across Puerto Rico and Florida impacted by Hurricane […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Air Force member drowns in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An active Air Force member has drowned in Fayette County. The New River Gorge National Park and Reserve tell LOOTPRESS that an active Air Force member from Ohio drowned on Monday afternoon. The incident happened on the lower Gauley, called Stairsteps, with the river being at 11,000 CFS.
Lootpress

Former McDowell County, WV Resident releases new book

Author Lonnie Mounts announced today that his book entitled “You’re It!” has been published and is now available for purchase. Welcome to the life of Bruce Donner who’s been in hiding for over seven years after one fatal night in his hometown of Dandridge, Tennessee. Douglas Lake was the focal point of Dandridge where Bruce and his friends spent most of their time either in or around the lake. On one particular night, Bruce andhis childhood friend, Randy “Doc” McKinze, had a mishap on one of the back roads around the lake. Later that night, Bruce received a call and learned of the three lives he had taken that were in the car. He was unable to live with that kind of guilt or bring himself to face his family. With Randy’s persuasion, Bruce decided to run away and hide out. Seven years later, Bruce is confronted with his past in his birth town of Roderfield,West Virginia. He had been on the run for all of these years, living the life of a criminal, which he hated and now it seemed he would have to be on the run again… or maybe not. Bruce’s “accuser”, poses a challenge for him, and the adult version of their childhood game “You’re It”, begins! So disguised, he heads back into his home town. Oddly enough, his family was nowhere to be found, and no one recalled of an accident with a car in the lake, killing three people.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV

