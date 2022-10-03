Read full article on original website
Boone County Quick Response Team recognized by W.Va. DHHR
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Boone County Quick Response team has been recognized by the West Virginia DHHR as the Exemplary Program of the Year. The team has been out in the community since mid 2020, offering addiction treatment and support. Initially they would respond to overdose calls, but program coordinator Kim Holstein said about a year ago, they switched from being reactive to proactive.
War hero turned local business owner opens doors to Dog Tag Cafe at Crossroads Mall
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Crossroads Mall has been unwavering as of late in its acquisition of local ventures, providing storefront foundations for businesses which stand to collectively serve as the backbone of the local community. The latest addition to the Mount Hope location is the Dog Tag...
New River Health nears completion of community complex
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A community-oriented expansion nears completion in Fayette County. New River Health is a staple in Fayette County, With offices and services across the area, many rely on NRH for their healthcare. In order to serve the community better, NRH began work on a community-oriented complex in 2019. NRH purchased the […]
WVDEP hosting 13 free tire collection events statewide through October and November
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is hosting 13 free tire collection events through October and November. Individuals can dispose of up to ten tires per person. The tires must be off the rims. Additionally, WVDEP will...
Man accused of stealing handgun, various items from his parents in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Fayette County man previously convicted of a felony is accused of stealing a handgun and other items from his parents, deputies said. Joshua I. Miller, 37, of Oak Hill is accused of breaking into an outbuilding belonging to his parents and stealing various items, including a revolver, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said.
John Adams Middle band teacher named in Logan High School rape lawsuit
LOGAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — A John Adams Middle School band director has been accused of raping a former Logan High School student in a recent lawsuit. The accusations date back to the early 2000s when he was a band teacher at LHS. From sophomore year of high school in...
Residents in Mercer County mobile home park angry over rent increase
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Residents in a mobile home park in Mercer County are feeling frustrated and confused after finding out that their lot rent is increasing to more than double what they had been paying. Elizabeth Price and her son Elvis Gearheart tell 59News they are frustrated. They have less than 56 days to […]
Boone County Ambulance Authority executive director resigns
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Boone County Ambulance Authority Board President confirms the executive director of the organization has resigned. Board President Freddie Harless tells 13 News that Bryan Justice resigned at a special meeting on October 4. Harless says that Justice cited personal reasons for his decision to leave the job he has […]
Vigil held for firefighter critically injured in car crash
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — First responders, friends and family gathered Thursday night at the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Logan County for a candlelight vigil in honor of a firefighter injured in a crash. The vigil was held for Dustin Hurley, a firefighter for Buffalo Creek and...
Woman hit, killed by train in Cabell County identified
UPDATE: (5:50 P.M. Oct. 6, 2022) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman struck and killed by a train this morning on Route 2. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says the victim has been identified as 60-year-old Tamela Brandow of Milton. The sheriff says Brandow was struck by a CSX train on […]
Farm to School program returns to Fayette County, bringing fresh produce to students and families
ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – Farm to School has returned for its second year. It’s a program that has been incorporated into Fayette County Schools to bring fresh foods to students and their families. It’s also a collaborative effort between several different departments, organizations, and local farmers. Last...
Herbert Hoover High School woodshop students create pieces for the community
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WCHS) — Herbert Hoover High School is the only school in Kanawha County with a woodshop class and students are making the most of it by working on gorgeous pieces for the community. Josh Stuart, a senior, explained it is all about hands on experience. "I'm not...
32 dogs from hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico come to Charleston
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — With tails wagging, 32 dogs from Puerto Rico were welcomed to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association. The dogs arrived at West Virginia International Yeager Airport Thursday afternoon following a 12-hour plane ride. The KCHA shelter is a bit different from their home in Puerto Rico,...
Preliminary test results are in on Paint Creek wells; families seek answers
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Wednesday marked 42 days since a chemical cleaning solution leaked into Paint Creek following a tractor-trailer crash on the West Virginia Turnpike. That's 42 days of questions for residents concerned about the chemical's impact on their well water. Is the chemical in their water?...
West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted […]
Hello, pumpkins! Okes Family Farm hosts field day
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia is, once again, under the bountiful spell of autumn. Folks are pulling out their flannel shirts and team sweatshirts and heading to football games and festivals. For many in southern West Virginia, the fall season also means a trip to Okes Family Farm. Nestled in Raleigh County on Blue […]
32 dogs rescued from Puerto Rico brought to Charleston, WV
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association welcomed 32 new dogs into their shelter from Puerto Rico, and now, they’re in need of new homes. The dogs were part of an evacuation mission facilitated by Petco Love, an organization that is helping provide aid to shelters across Puerto Rico and Florida impacted by Hurricane […]
Woman sought in connection to Kanawha County camper fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A camper has been destroyed after a fire in Kanawha County this afternoon and authorities are searching for a woman in connection to the blaze. According to the Nitro Fire Department, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. this afternoon, Thursday, Oct. 6 in the 8600 block of Fox Trot […]
Air Force member drowns in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An active Air Force member has drowned in Fayette County. The New River Gorge National Park and Reserve tell LOOTPRESS that an active Air Force member from Ohio drowned on Monday afternoon. The incident happened on the lower Gauley, called Stairsteps, with the river being at 11,000 CFS.
Former McDowell County, WV Resident releases new book
Author Lonnie Mounts announced today that his book entitled “You’re It!” has been published and is now available for purchase. Welcome to the life of Bruce Donner who’s been in hiding for over seven years after one fatal night in his hometown of Dandridge, Tennessee. Douglas Lake was the focal point of Dandridge where Bruce and his friends spent most of their time either in or around the lake. On one particular night, Bruce andhis childhood friend, Randy “Doc” McKinze, had a mishap on one of the back roads around the lake. Later that night, Bruce received a call and learned of the three lives he had taken that were in the car. He was unable to live with that kind of guilt or bring himself to face his family. With Randy’s persuasion, Bruce decided to run away and hide out. Seven years later, Bruce is confronted with his past in his birth town of Roderfield,West Virginia. He had been on the run for all of these years, living the life of a criminal, which he hated and now it seemed he would have to be on the run again… or maybe not. Bruce’s “accuser”, poses a challenge for him, and the adult version of their childhood game “You’re It”, begins! So disguised, he heads back into his home town. Oddly enough, his family was nowhere to be found, and no one recalled of an accident with a car in the lake, killing three people.
