Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the CountryJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
cbs17
Construction of $1B Fayetteville loop project continues as work shifts to Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C.(WNCN) – A four year project to widen eight miles of road on I-95 could start in a matter of weeks. The transportation department says the project is needed to reduce congestion, plan for anticipated growth in traffic volumes and improve safety. The project is part of the...
obxtoday.com
North Carolina supports Florida in Hurricane Ian response and recovery
North Carolina is supporting the State of Florida after Hurricane Ian. “Although we mourn five deaths and incurred some damage, it’s clear North Carolina missed the worst of this storm,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Now that some of our emergency resources are no longer needed at home, we are sending additional assistance to our Florida neighbors, who have a long road of recovery ahead.”
WBTV
Four dead in North Carolina following the impacts of Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In the aftermath on Hurricane Ian, the Office of Governor Roy Cooper has announced that four North Carolina residents lost their lives as a result of the storm’s impacts. “The storm has passed, but many hazards remain with downed trees, downed power lines and power...
After Ian, NC Outer Banks braces for ‘major’ flooding for 3 days this week; overwash expected on key highway
"Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet are expected in the surf zone from tomorrow morning through Wednesday," officials warned.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
Man found dead in car that crashed into Wake County pond
The car hit a guardrail before running off Mitchell Mill Road and into a pond.
WXII 12
North Carolina man died using generator after Ian causes power outages
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person in North Carolina died Saturday after Ian impacted the state, officials said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A man in Johnston County was attempting to use a generator in a closed garage, according...
Texas Pete hot sauce facing lawsuit because it’s made in North Carolina, not Texas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Did you know Texas Pete hot sauce is made in North Carolina? Well, a Los Angeles man says he didn’t, and now he has filed a class action lawsuit against Winston-Salem-based T.W. Garner Food Co. for alleged false advertising. Where this all started According to the complaint, Philip White was at […]
RELATED PEOPLE
N.C. Law Enforcement cracking down on speeders during ‘Operation Crash Reduction’
RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina law enforcement agencies will be encouraging motorists to slow down from now (Oct. 3) to Oct. 9, as part of a special speeding enforcement effort dubbed “Operation Crash Reduction.” The event is part of a larger, regional campaign by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to target unsafe driving […]
Jackpot! Sampson County man pockets $100K scratch-off win
A Sampson County man hit the jackpot when he got a scratch-off lottery ticket.
North Carolina sheriff’s office ending traffic stops for ‘non-moving violations’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies will no longer pull drivers over for “non-moving violations” as part of a new policy officials hope enhances community safety. The sheriff’s office said the policy was adopted on Sept. 19, ending traffic stops for a variety of violations, including financial responsibility violations, vehicle inspections […]
WSLS
Snow, sleet reportedly mixed with rain during Ian in higher elevations of Virginia, North Carolina
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a combination that doesn’t sound right. A hurricane one minute, and snowflakes falling the next. The weather world in our corner of the world started buzzing Friday evening with reports of snow and sleet mixing in with the rain associated with Ian. How...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Mother of teen found dead in Orange County reacts to arrest made in case
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WNCN) – Tiffany Concepcion said Wednesday’s news came as a relief. However, she said she still needs answers. “What was the reason? That’s all I want to know. Why [did] these two innocent kids’ lives have to be taken at that time?” Concepcion asked.
Two NC men killed due to Ian
Two people died in North Carolina this weekend as a result of Hurricane Ian, according to officials.
Cumberland County identified as home of first person to die from West Nile Virus this year in NC
The first death of the year in North Carolina from West Nile Virus happened in Cumberland County.
Pregnant woman among victims in North Carolina apartment shooting, 15 gunshots reported, 911 calls reveal
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A pregnant woman was among four people injured during a deadly shooting where up to 15 shots were fired nearly one week ago in Chapel Hill, according to 911 calls released Monday. The shooting that left one man dead was reported around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday at apartments in the 800 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Carolina Sheriff Under Fire For Racist Comments About Black Deputies
“I’m sick of these Black bastards,” Jody Greene said in explosive remarks from 2019, according to WECT.
Fuel odor tip leads to investigation after 2,000 gallons of kerosene leak in Clayton
At least 2,000 gallons of kerosene leaked, according to what was reported to the National Response Center, Clayton spokesperson said.
cbs17
Motorcyclist ejected in Raleigh crash on Hillsborough Street
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash between an SUV and motorcycle resulted in the ejection of a motorcyclist along a busy west Raleigh street Monday night. Motorists can expect delays along Hillsborough Street in Raleigh after a motorcycle collided with an SUV resulting in an ejection, Raleigh police said.
cbs17
5 displaced after car fire spreads to home in Fayetteville, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people have been displaced from their home after a car fire spread to their house in Fayetteville early Monday morning, fire officials say. At about 1:34 a.m., firefighters say they were called to the 800 block of Varsity Drive to find a car fire fully involved.
Comments / 0