ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
obxtoday.com

North Carolina supports Florida in Hurricane Ian response and recovery

North Carolina is supporting the State of Florida after Hurricane Ian. “Although we mourn five deaths and incurred some damage, it’s clear North Carolina missed the worst of this storm,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Now that some of our emergency resources are no longer needed at home, we are sending additional assistance to our Florida neighbors, who have a long road of recovery ahead.”
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Clayton, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Clayton, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
FOX8 News

North Carolina sheriff’s office ending traffic stops for ‘non-moving violations’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies will no longer pull drivers over for “non-moving violations” as part of a new policy officials hope enhances community safety. The sheriff’s office said the policy was adopted on Sept. 19, ending traffic stops for a variety of violations, including financial responsibility violations, vehicle inspections […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Power Outage#Water Energy Supply#Electricity Supply#Construction Maintenance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
cbs17

Motorcyclist ejected in Raleigh crash on Hillsborough Street

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash between an SUV and motorcycle resulted in the ejection of a motorcyclist along a busy west Raleigh street Monday night. Motorists can expect delays along Hillsborough Street in Raleigh after a motorcycle collided with an SUV resulting in an ejection, Raleigh police said.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy