$25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in North & Central Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who will win this upcoming weekend Texas, or Oklahoma in the 2022 edition of the Red River Showdown? Well, we don’t know the answer but we do know there are some Texas Lottery winners in Central and North Texas to hopefully brighten the vibes for the Longhorns in their upcoming matchup.

The lottery says two top prize-winning tickets from Saturday night’s Cash Five drawing were sold in Central and North Texas, “There were 2 top prize winning tickets sold for last night’s #CashFive drawing! Winning tickets were sold in #Mabank and #Lockhart !”

The winning numbers for the Oct. 1 drawing were 12, 15, 18, 30, and 31. The tickets matched all five of those numbers to take home the big win.

The first of the winning tickets was sold at Food Store on Colorado Street in Lockhart, while the second of the tickets was sold at Corner Market on South 3rd Street. Both of the tickets were Quick Picks.

