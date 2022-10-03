ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

AFP

Death toll from missiles on Ukraine town rises to 14

At least 14 people died when seven Russian missiles struck the industrial town of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine, the town council's secretary announced late Friday. The missiles struck before dawn on Thursday, with three landing in the town centre, just 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the artillery battles of the southern front.
HEALTH SERVICES

