Read full article on original website
Related
Death toll from missiles on Ukraine town rises to 14
At least 14 people died when seven Russian missiles struck the industrial town of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine, the town council's secretary announced late Friday. The missiles struck before dawn on Thursday, with three landing in the town centre, just 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the artillery battles of the southern front.
Massive explosion on Crimea's Kerch bridge, Russian state media reports
A fuel tank exploded early Saturday on Europe's longest bridge, which links Russia to the annexed territory of Crimea, according to Russian state media RIA and social media footage.
Comments / 0