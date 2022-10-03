ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW News: Miro Appears On CBS Series, NYCC Exclusive Britt Baker Print Available, Today Show Covers The Acclaimed’s Win

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com

Dave Meltzer Thinks Warner Bros. Discovery Is Holding Up A New ROH TV Show

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dave Meltzer spoke about why he believes Tony Khan hasn’t started a new ROH TV show, noting Warner Bros. Discovery may be holding things up. He said: “I think we’re waiting on a TV deal. I don’t know how easy it is. It’s...
WWE
411mania.com

Premiere Date, Title Set For VICE’s New Vince McMahon Documentary

It was reported last week that VICE TV is producing a new documentary about Vince McMahon which will air later this month. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the documentary is called The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon. It will air on October 18 from 8-10 PM ET, the same time as WWE NXT on Syfy and a special AEW Tuesday Night Dynamite on TBS.
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Note On Why AEW Booked A Mask vs. Career Match For Andrade El Idolo

As previously reported, a match between Andrade el Idolo and 10 was pulled from tonight’s AEW Rampage due to Andrade being sent home. That happened after a fight between Andrade and Sammy Guevera backstage at Dynamite, the result of a heated social media interaction between the two. The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes the match was booked in order to take advantage of social media speculation about Andrade’s future. The match was set to be Andrade’s career in AEW vs. 10’s mask.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Matt Riddle Appears On After The Bell, Alexa Bliss Signing

– Matt Riddle is the guest on this week’s episode of WWE After the Bell. You can listen to the episode below, which released today and is described as follows:. “Matt Riddle returns to the podcast to discuss his highly anticipated match Inside the Fight Pit with Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Daniel Cormier as the special guest referee, and how his own brand has grown inside WWE. Corey welcomes new Raw announcer Kevin Patrick as guest co-host this week, and the guys discuss the card for WWE Extreme Rules and Kevin’s journey to WWE.”
WWE
411mania.com

Saraya Brawls With Britt Baker, Kicks Rebel On AEW Dynamite

Saraya got physical for the first time in an AEW ring, brawling with Britt Baker on AEW Dynamite. Saraya attacked Baker on tonight’s show after Baker had said earlier in the evening that Saraya was not cleared to compete. The newly-arrived AEW star was in the corner of Willow Nightingale, Athena, and Toni Storm who defeated Serena Deeb, Jamie Hayter, and Penelope Ford soon after.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE May Be Changing RAW Announce Team For Season Premiere

A new report from Wrestlevotes suggests that WWE may be making some changes to the RAW announce team for the season premiere this Monday. The current team includes Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. However, Saxton was included on the NXT team this past Tuesday. It was also noted...
WWE
411mania.com

Xavier Woods Delivers Street Fighter 6 Challenge to Kenny Omega

– It looks like WWE Superstar Xavier Woods and suspended AEW star Kenny Omega are looking to compete in the video game realm once again. Woods tweeted yesterday, “See you soon @KennyOmegamanX” You can check out his tweet below. Omega and Woods have faced each other in the...
WWE
411mania.com

Legado Del Fantasma Debut On WWE SmackDown, Joined By Zelina Vega

Legado Del Fantasma are officially on the Blue Brand, making their WWE Smackdown debuts on Friday. The trio of Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, & Cruz Del Toro made their debut on tonight’s show, taking out their old rivals in Hit Row before unmasking alongside Zelina Vega. You can see a clip below.
WWE
411mania.com

More On Aftermath Of Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo Fight at AEW Dynamite

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the aftermath of Andrade el Idolo’s fight with Sammy Guevara, which saw Andrade get sent home. It had been reported that Guevara didn’t throw a punch, so he wasn’t punished. Instead, he competed in the main event of Dynamite and won.
WWE
411mania.com

Join 411’s Live AEW Battle of the Belts IV Coverage

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live AEW Battle of the Belts IV coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here tonight as we’re in a second hour of AEW television. The company’s TNT special is airing tonight right after Rampage because why not? Tonight’s show has three matches as PAC defends the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Trent Beretta, Willow Nightingale looks to unseat Jade Cargill as TBS Champion, and FTR defend the ROH Tag Team Championships against The Gates of Agony. Should be a fun little show, and let’s just get right into it.
WWE
411mania.com

Jimmy Smith Leaving Job As RAW Commentator, WWE Makes Several Changes To Announce Teams, Cathy Kelley Returning

Variety reports that Jimmy Smith is leaving WWE and will no longer be working as the lead play-by-play announcer for RAW. Smith confirmed the news on his Twitter account. He wrote: “Just wanted to say, now that the story is officially out, that my time with the WWE is officially done. Had a lot of fun and met some great people. Really and truly blown away by the acceptance from the WWE fans! You folks make it work every week and your enthusiasm was amazing!”
WWE
411mania.com

Update On Investigation Into AEW All Out Brawl, Status of Ace Steel

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the investigation into the brawl between CM Punk and Ace Steel with the Elite at AEW All Out has not concluded. The reason is because the investigation has been stalled due to threats of legal action. Nobody has been released yet, including Ace Steel, who was reported to have bitten Kenny Omega and thrown a chair. However, there’s no word on when anyone will come back to AEW, if they do.
WWE
411mania.com

New QR Code on WWE Smackdown Features ‘Let Me In’ Message

The latest WWE QR Code tease appeared on tonight’s episode of Smackdown, with more hints suggesting a Bray Wyatt return. Tonight’s show started off with Triple H in the ring, welcoming everyong to the season premiere of Smackdown. His microphone had a QR code on it that led to the below video of the pig cartoon from previous videos with “Let Me In” playing repeatedly, as you can see below.
