Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
BVDEC, TEES to host Belgian tech companies next week
Representatives from 11 companies in Belgium and three Belgian-related business entities will come to Bryan-College Station for a two-day mission next week aimed at exploring opportunities to enter the United States marketplace in the Brazos Valley. The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation (BVEDC) and the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Three area counties institute burn bans
Three area counties in the Brazos Valley have instituted burn bans this week. Robertson County put a burn ban into effect on Tuesday; Grimes and Madison counties implemented burn bans on Wednesday. Burn bans are enacted by either county judges or county commissioners. Outdoor burning is prohibited during a burn...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Child Abduction Emergency until FRI 2:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Oct. 6
The Blinn-Bryan Theatre TROUPE opens its season with Paula Vogel’s “The Baltimore Waltz,” a film noir-inspired play. Oct. 13-15 at 7 p.m., and Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Blinn-Bryan Student Center. For ages 12 and older. $5. blinn.edu/boxoffice. Winterizing Your Garden, 6:30 p.m., Larry J....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M’s Ariana Gray, Haley Redifer earn monthly SEC equestrian awards
Texas A&M’s Ariana Gray was named the Southeastern Conference reining rider of the month, and Haley Redifer earned the honor in fences, the SEC announced Thursday. Gray is 3-0 this season with an average score of 71.5 points, while Redifer is 2-1 with one most outstanding performer award. No....
Bryan College Station Eagle
Enrollment for Salvation Army of B-CS Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program runs through Oct. 21
The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station has opened enrollment for its annual Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program through Oct. 21, which gives low-income families the opportunity to have gifts for their children on Christmas Day. In 2021, the Salvation Army of B-CS assisted 1,041 families in the Brazos County area,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rescuers flock together to save 275 parrots stranded by Ian
PINE ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Will Peratino and his partner Lauren Stepp would not leave their Pine Island compound, even as authorities pleaded with residents to abandon their homes because of damaged roads, including a collapsed bridge that prevented deliveries of food, gas and other life-sustaining supplies. But the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mostly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Public invited to 21 Steps Run-Walk event and tour Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Members of a local veteran’s memorial committee are hoping to continue to raise funds for a symbolic tribute to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which will be represented through a Never Forget Garden Veterans Memorial once they reach their goal. The NFG Veterans Memorial Committee invites all Brazos...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Several rookie Prognosticator Panel pickers want to clean up their mistakes
Many first-timers on The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel had visions of winning a title before the season. Now they’re trying to avoid the basement. Service Insurance Group’s Rodney Hurt was the leader after the first week, but he’s faded to the bottom row in a five-way tie for 13th.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Katy native Jalen Milroe might earn first college start against Texas A&M
Katy Tompkins head football coach Todd McVey was driving last Saturday when his phone nearly blew up with text messages. His former quarterback Jalen Milroe suddenly found himself playing significant time at quarterback for top-ranked Alabama as the Crimson Tide closed out a 49-26 win at Arkansas. McVey later watched highlights of the game to see an athlete reminiscent of his former player but now showing so much improvement.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M doubles team advances at ITA Men’s All-American Championships
TULSA, Okla. — Texas A&M’s 25th-ranked Trey Hilderbrand and Noah Schachter beat Florida State’s Youcef Rihana and Alex Bulte 6-3, 4-6 (10-8) on Wednesday to advance to the round of 16 at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships. Hilderbrand and Schachter will face Columbia’s No. 21 Max...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brenham takes 3 of 4 middle school matches against A&M Consolidated
The Brenham Middle School volleyball teams won three of four matches against A&M Consolidated Middle School on Thursday. In seventh grade matches, Brenham topped Consol Silver 25-13, 23-25, 25-14, while Consol Black won 13-25, 25-19, 27-15. In eighth grade play, Brenham beat Consol Silver 25-13, 25-23 and Consol Black 25-16, 22-25, 25-20.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M swimming and diving teams ready to roll into 2022-23 season
The Texas A&M swimming and diving teams have high expectations, because of a bevy of young talent led by incoming freshman Baylor Nelson. “He’s a great addition for us,” A&M men’s coach Jay Holmes said. “So far he’s been everything as advertised. We’re going to be a lot different team with him, but that whole freshman class is going to be special for us I think.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 2 Aggie women's golf team places fifth at Blessing Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a final-round 301 on Wednesday to place fifth at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational. Mississippi State (286) won the team title at 15-over 879 followed by Ole Miss (21 over), Arkansas (25 over), UCLA (29 over) and A&M (31 over).
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggies’ Stoiana, Goldsmith reach round of 16 at ITA Women’s All-American
GARY, N.C. — Texas A&M’s No. 58 Mary Stoiana and No. 109 Jayci Goldsmith advanced to the round of 16 in singles at the ITA Women’s All-American Championships on Wednesday. Stoiana beat Michigan’s No. 125 Julia Fliegner 6-3, 6-3. She will face No. 10 Irina Cantos Siemers...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated JV Maroon 44, Pflugerville Hendrickson JV A 12
A&M Consolidated’s Austin Dodge threw four touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the Cougar JV Maroon football team’s 44-12 victory over Pflugerville Hendrickson JV A on Thursday. Gage Boyd caught two TD passes for the Tigers, while Colton Chmelar and Jordan Ramirez each caught one. Chmelar...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie volleyball team to hold Dig Pink Match on Oct. 22
The Texas A&M volleyball team will hold its annual Dig Pink Match at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 against Kentucky at Reed Arena. The event held in conjunction with The Side-Out Foundation raises money to fight breast cancer. Fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of the cause and to...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 7
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (14) updates to this series since Updated 15 sec ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna: Texas A&M football team needs to buckle up for Alabama's best shot
No unbiased person expects the Texas A&M football team to upset Alabama on Saturday. Most don’t even expect the Aggies to stay within two touchdowns. In other words, nothing has changed in a year. A&M’s 41-38 victory over the Crimson Tide a year ago salvaged the Aggies’ season. The...
Comments / 0