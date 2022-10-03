Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnyhomepage.com
Wildhack speaks with media on the 2022-23 Syracuse Athletics year
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse’s Director of Athletics John Wildhack met with the media today to discuss the 2022-23 Syracuse Athletics year so far this season. To see the full press conference, click on the video above.
cnyhomepage.com
Dakota Davis semifinalist for Campbell Trophy
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse redshirt senior Dakota Davis is a semifinalist for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy, college football’s premier scholar-athlete award. The complete list of semifinalists was announced by the National Football Foundation (NFF) on Wednesday. The Campbell Trophy recognizes an individual as the...
cnyhomepage.com
Frankfort-Schuyler girls soccer scores three unanswered, takes first place in CSC DII with win over Westmoreland
FRANKFORT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Both the Frankfort-Schuyler and Westmoreland girl’s soccer teams came into Wednesday night’s bout undefeated in Center State Conference Division II play, knowing that more than likely the winner of this game would claim the division crown at the end of the year. The...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica Police Department takes part in Excelsior Challenge
ORISKANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Tuesday, October 4th, nearly 150 New York State law enforcement personnel participated in the 2022 Excelsior Challenge held by the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. Officers worked through real-life, scenarios that will help them in unique situations such as school threats. “You’re...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnyhomepage.com
The negative impacts of Ithaca’s police reform initiative that city officials seemingly don’t want to acknowledge
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement officials in Ithaca are blaming the city’s police reform initiative for staffing shortages. Now, a local news reporter says she was fired after she wrote an article shedding light on the issue. The Ithaca Police Department (IPD) is desperate to recruit new...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica Zoo Workers Seek to Unionize
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Zoo has frequently been in the press over the past few weeks, and it looks like that’s not stopping anytime soon. Now, employees at the zoo are attempting to form a union with CSEA, or the Civil Service Employees Association. On October 5th, the Utica Common Council voted to adopt a resolution to support the unionization of the workers of the Utica Zoo, but it’s not yet set in stone.
cnyhomepage.com
The Last Domino Falls: How inflation leads to fewer tourists & higher expenses for local pumpkin farmers
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY)- The year 2022 has not been easy for local farmers. When people are looking for Halloween decorations, going local might provide some cheaper options. “We are probably close to 800 pumpkins last year sold. This year, so far for the whole season we have only sold 350....
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County 2023 Budget: ‘a decade of zeroes’
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On October 5t, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente presented the 2023 proposed budget and capital plan to the board of legislatures. The proposed budget will have no increase to the property tax levy for the 10th consecutive year. “Ten years of zero ten years...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cnyhomepage.com
‘Halloween House’ in Rome opens in October
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Art and Community Center (RACC) has announced its annual Halloween House will be terrifying residents with fun and attractions throughout the month of October. “This is one of the Rome Art & Community Centers annual fundraisers and a fun community event that we...
cnyhomepage.com
Chobani gives plant workers 20%-30% wage increase
SOUTH EDMESTON, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In response to nationwide inflation and more importantly, an urgent need to recognize its employee’s value, Chobani announced a 20% to 30% salary increase going into effect this month. “We want to be market leaders. That’s why we are taking this aggressive action....
cnyhomepage.com
WATCH: Utica Police wants to ID suspects in liquor store larceny
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking the public for help with identifying several suspects in the grand larceny investigation of a local liquor that occurred in Utica back in September. According to police, on Wednesday, September 14th, investigators arrived at a local liquor store in...
cnyhomepage.com
UPD charged two men with robbery after Columbia Street incident
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that two men have been charged with robbery after allegedly beating a man and then threatening him at gunpoint during an incident that occurred on October 4th. Around 10:50 pm on Tuesday, officers arrived at the 700 block of Columbia...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cnyhomepage.com
These colorful pills aren’t candy and can have deadly consequences
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rainbow fentanyl pills are small and colorful. Just like the opioid’s other forms, it can have serious consequences. “It’s 50 times more potent than heroin and a hundred times more potent than morphine,” said Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski, Public Information Officer for Syracuse Police. “So if a small child gets ahold of these pills you’re talking instantaneous death.”
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida PD looking for suspect in hit & run
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit & run property damage investigation that occurred on October 4th. Around 9:30 am on Tuesday, officers received a report that an SUV was allegedly involved in...
cnyhomepage.com
Man held in Oneida County prison allegedly assaults officers
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff is reporting that an inmate at the Oneida County Correctional Facility has been charged with felonies after two separate incidents of physical violence against officers. According to the Sheriff, the first incident occurred on September 22nd when 29-year-old Raheem Thompson of...
cnyhomepage.com
Geneva man charged for mailing hand grenade to Geneva Town Court
GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Geneva resident was arrested and identified after allegedly mailing a hand grenade to the Geneva Public Safety Building (PSB) late Tuesday morning. At around 10:50 a.m., officials received two packages from the U.S. Postal Service, allegedly mailed by 57-year-old Melvin Lackey of Geneva. Following protocol, court security screened the packages, which revealed what appeared to be an explosive device, officials with the Geneva Police Department (GPD) said.
Comments / 0