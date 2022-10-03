UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Zoo has frequently been in the press over the past few weeks, and it looks like that’s not stopping anytime soon. Now, employees at the zoo are attempting to form a union with CSEA, or the Civil Service Employees Association. On October 5th, the Utica Common Council voted to adopt a resolution to support the unionization of the workers of the Utica Zoo, but it’s not yet set in stone.

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO