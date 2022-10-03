Read full article on original website
Related
Parma awards emergency asphalt repaving project for State Road hill
PARMA, Ohio -- Nearly a month has passed since two water main breaks on the State Road hill just south of W. Ridgewood Drive on Parma wreaked havoc with motorists traversing the busy thoroughfare. While the area is open, currently it’s one-way traffic in each direction with the northbound vehicles...
Advanced surveillance cameras coming to Lake County high-traffic areas
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A new "Big Brother" will be on the block soon in Lake County. Seven Flock surveillance cameras will be installed across the county's high-traffic areas. "It would be great to have police officers all over the county or a jurisdiction and be able to be everywhere to monitor, to know people. We just can't," explains Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno.
Motorcyclist flees; officers stop burglary in progress at fairgrounds: Berea Police Blotter
The driver of a bright orange motorcycle led police on a high-speed chase at about 4 p.m. Sept. 29. Police saw the orange motorcycle -- believed to be a Suzuki GSX-R750 -- and a bright green Yamaha motorcycle heading north on North Rocky River Drive. Both motorcycles had license plates, but the plate on the orange motorcycle was folded backward, making it impossible to read.
Parma residents concerned with speeding along Gettysburg Drive
This comes after one resident tells News 5, he’s very concerned for his family’s safety, and his entire neighborhood, due to drivers speeding along Gettysburg Drive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPDATE: Accidents cleared on Dead Man’s Curve, I-71
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Three crashes affected the morning commute Friday. Along Interstate 71 North, near the Bagley Road entrance, the left two lanes were blocked due to a crash. That crash is no longer slowing traffic, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. A look at the accident 71N at Bagley Ent. pic.twitter.com/NDAt0pRLzw — Patty […]
cleveland19.com
Springfield Township man killed in officer-involved shooting filed federal civil lawsuit 2 months prior
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Springfield Township man who died following an officer-shooting on Wednesday filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the township two months before. The Summit County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 38-year-old Jeremy McCracken. He died from a gunshot wound to his torso. According to...
Lake County officials searching for missing 7-year-old boy near Concord
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The Lake County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert after a 7-year-old boy went missing Wednesday afternoon. According to Sheriff Frank Leonbruno, the child (whose name has not been released) was last seen walking around Allegheny Drive in Concord around 3:50 p.m. He was wearing stretchy pants, a t-shirt, and red sensory headphones at the time of his disappearance.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland aims to replace coin-operated parking meters with mobile payment system
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In an effort to modernize Cleveland’s on-street parking system, city officials revealed a plan on Thursday to replace coin-operated meters with smart devices. The city is seeking a vendor to replace the current meters with credit card-enabled ones that accept mobile payments through an app,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland Jewish News
Plans for large-scale home in Shaker Heights concern residents
Plans to build a 12,000-square-foot house with a banquet hall, a hot tub mikvah, elevator, fitness center, nine bedrooms and 12 gender-specific bathrooms on Shelburne Road in Shaker Heights have raised concerns among dozens of neighbors in the Poets Corner neighborhood. The plan to demolish the existing single-family home at...
cleveland19.com
Driver wanted by authorities for crashing into Cleveland house, causing porch collapse
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said overnight that a driver crashed a vehicle, believed to be a white box truck, into a home on the city of Cleveland’s West side. The crash was reported before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday at a home near the intersection of West 100th Street and Fidelity Avenue.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police seek suspect in deadly shooting outside Dave’s Supermarket
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation Thursday following the deadly shooting of a 30-year-old man outside a Dave’s Supermarket. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Donti Eric Summers, of Cleveland. According to police, the shooting took place around 9:15...
Missing 7-year-old found safe, Lake County investigators say
The Lake County Sheriff's Office says a missing 7-year-old boy has been found safe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Cleveland neighborhood left with orange barrels for months after sidewalk project never finished
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amos and Nyasha Muhammad have taken pride in not only their home, but their neighborhood for 38 years. They tell 19 News that keeping things clean and safe has become difficult because of the large holes on their sidewalk. About four months ago, the Muhammads said...
cleveland19.com
Suspect wanted in connection to Cleveland car theft, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said a suspect in connection with the theft of a car on Sept. 27 is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The car stolen was a silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra, according to police. Take a close look at the surveillance photo...
Lake County man dies in crash in southwest Ohio
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Lake County man was killed Wednesday when his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Fayette County in southwest Ohio, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WCMH Channel 4 that Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, died in the crash just after 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 62.
New Ohio bill could freeze property taxes for Cuyahoga County seniors, but has long road to passage
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County may, one day, be able to freeze property taxes for homeowners over the age of 60 and with a total income less than $50,000. Rep. Tom Patton (Rep.) introduced House Bill 726 this week, which would grant counties with populations greater than one million – only Cuyahoga – the ability to apply the tax freeze, if approved by county council and the executive.
Woman surprised to learn that leaving keys inside vehicle led to its theft: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Sept. 13, a Denison Boulevard resident called police after discovering that leaving her keys and purse inside an unlocked vehicle probably wasn’t the smartest thing to do. She had woken up to find that someone had stolen her Hyundai from the driveway. There are no suspects. Police are...
cleveland19.com
Missing 44-year-old Garfield Heights man last seen in North Randall on Oct. 4
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Police asked the community to help find missing 44-year-old Martell ‘Telle’ Goods. Police said he left his workplace in North Randall at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, and has not been seen or heard from since. Goods was described by police as...
cleveland19.com
Parma Heights work to fix fire hydrant and speeding issue on busy road
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on Mandalay drive in Parma Heights are still reminded of a car accident that happened back in July. “She hit this fire hydrant about 50 or 60 miles an hour and then she broke it off and then the tree next door is the only thing that saved her,” explained neighbor Leonard Snuffer.
Olmsted Township trustees respond to recent annexation discussion
OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Three years have passed since a Lewis Road property owner last attempted to force the construction of a new subdivision through annexation with Berea. Last week, that discussion resurfaced during an information-only presentation that was met with the same previous negative responses from Olmsted Township trustees.
Comments / 8