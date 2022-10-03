ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OH

Comments / 8

Related
WKYC

Advanced surveillance cameras coming to Lake County high-traffic areas

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A new "Big Brother" will be on the block soon in Lake County. Seven Flock surveillance cameras will be installed across the county's high-traffic areas. "It would be great to have police officers all over the county or a jurisdiction and be able to be everywhere to monitor, to know people. We just can't," explains Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Motorcyclist flees; officers stop burglary in progress at fairgrounds: Berea Police Blotter

The driver of a bright orange motorcycle led police on a high-speed chase at about 4 p.m. Sept. 29. Police saw the orange motorcycle -- believed to be a Suzuki GSX-R750 -- and a bright green Yamaha motorcycle heading north on North Rocky River Drive. Both motorcycles had license plates, but the plate on the orange motorcycle was folded backward, making it impossible to read.
BEREA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willoughby, OH
City
Concord Township, OH
Lake County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Cars
County
Lake County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Maple Heights, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

UPDATE: Accidents cleared on Dead Man’s Curve, I-71

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Three crashes affected the morning commute Friday. Along Interstate 71 North, near the Bagley Road entrance, the left two lanes were blocked due to a crash. That crash is no longer slowing traffic, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. A look at the accident 71N at Bagley Ent. pic.twitter.com/NDAt0pRLzw — Patty […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Lake County officials searching for missing 7-year-old boy near Concord

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The Lake County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert after a 7-year-old boy went missing Wednesday afternoon. According to Sheriff Frank Leonbruno, the child (whose name has not been released) was last seen walking around Allegheny Drive in Concord around 3:50 p.m. He was wearing stretchy pants, a t-shirt, and red sensory headphones at the time of his disappearance.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surveillance Cameras#Missing Person#Surveillance System
Cleveland Jewish News

Plans for large-scale home in Shaker Heights concern residents

Plans to build a 12,000-square-foot house with a banquet hall, a hot tub mikvah, elevator, fitness center, nine bedrooms and 12 gender-specific bathrooms on Shelburne Road in Shaker Heights have raised concerns among dozens of neighbors in the Poets Corner neighborhood. The plan to demolish the existing single-family home at...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police seek suspect in deadly shooting outside Dave’s Supermarket

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation Thursday following the deadly shooting of a 30-year-old man outside a Dave’s Supermarket. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Donti Eric Summers, of Cleveland. According to police, the shooting took place around 9:15...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
cleveland19.com

Suspect wanted in connection to Cleveland car theft, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said a suspect in connection with the theft of a car on Sept. 27 is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The car stolen was a silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra, according to police. Take a close look at the surveillance photo...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Lake County man dies in crash in southwest Ohio

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Lake County man was killed Wednesday when his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Fayette County in southwest Ohio, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WCMH Channel 4 that Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, died in the crash just after 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 62.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

New Ohio bill could freeze property taxes for Cuyahoga County seniors, but has long road to passage

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County may, one day, be able to freeze property taxes for homeowners over the age of 60 and with a total income less than $50,000. Rep. Tom Patton (Rep.) introduced House Bill 726 this week, which would grant counties with populations greater than one million – only Cuyahoga – the ability to apply the tax freeze, if approved by county council and the executive.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Parma Heights work to fix fire hydrant and speeding issue on busy road

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on Mandalay drive in Parma Heights are still reminded of a car accident that happened back in July. “She hit this fire hydrant about 50 or 60 miles an hour and then she broke it off and then the tree next door is the only thing that saved her,” explained neighbor Leonard Snuffer.
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Olmsted Township trustees respond to recent annexation discussion

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Three years have passed since a Lewis Road property owner last attempted to force the construction of a new subdivision through annexation with Berea. Last week, that discussion resurfaced during an information-only presentation that was met with the same previous negative responses from Olmsted Township trustees.
BEREA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy