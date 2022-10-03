PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A new "Big Brother" will be on the block soon in Lake County. Seven Flock surveillance cameras will be installed across the county's high-traffic areas. "It would be great to have police officers all over the county or a jurisdiction and be able to be everywhere to monitor, to know people. We just can't," explains Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno.

LAKE COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO