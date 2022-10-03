Read full article on original website
Man accused of shooting of New Haven police officer arrested in Hartford
A New Haven police officer was wounded in a shootout captured on dashcam video while responding to a car crash early Friday morning. The suspect was captured hours later in Hartford.
sheltonherald.com
West Hartford man charged with drug and firearm offenses after turning himself in, police say
WEST HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on drug and firearm charges. Byron Jones, 53, was charged with criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and failure to obtain serial numbers by West Hartford police after he turned himself in to the agency Thursday. He was held on $800,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Hartford on Friday.
Man Accused Of Robbing CT Restaurant At Gunpoint
A Connecticut man was arrested after allegedly robbing a restaurant at gunpoint because his Grubhub wasn't received. The incident took place in New Haven County around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Wings and Pies restaurant in New London. According to Capt. Matthew Galante of the New London Police,...
sheltonherald.com
State drops charges against Bridgeport man accused of scamming his ailing mother out of her Stamford condo
STAMFORD — A 69-year-old Bridgeport man accused of allegedly trying to scam his mother out of her Shippan condo in 2016 had charges dismissed Thursday as a part of a deal made with a Superior Court judge. State prosecutors agreed to drop charges of criminal attempt at first-degree larceny...
Hartford man arrested for drive-by shooting that killed 59-year-old bystander
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old Hartford man is facing a murder charge in connection to a May shooting death on Zion Street, according to an announcement by police Wednesday. Guillermo Gonzalez, 59, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on May 10, according to police. He was pronounced at the hospital. Police said […]
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Man Shot, Killed in Hartford
A man was shot and killed during what police believe was a narcotics transaction in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to Orange Street around 12:30 a.m. after getting two ShotSpotter activations reporting multiple rounds of gunfire. When police arrived, they said they found 24-year-old Andre Gaston, of Hartford,...
Hartford man killed in ‘clearly targeted’ shooting on Orange Street, police say
Hartford police are investigating the city's second homicide of the week and 30th of the year.
Woman, boyfriend charged in robbery at Manchester Walmart
A New London woman is accused of conspiring with her boyfriend in the robbery of a man who went for a ride with them to buy cocaine in Middletown and Hartford but ended up being robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Manchester Walmart. DEFENDANTS: Angel R. “Biga”...
Register Citizen
Driver ambushed in deadly Hartford carjacking attempt and shootout, police say
HARTFORD — The two suspected carjackers in Monday's deadly triple shooting appeared to take their victim by surprise, ambushing him in a brazen attempt to steal his car at gunpoint in broad daylight before he shot them, killing one, police said. One of the suspects died in the exchange...
sheltonherald.com
Stamford man to serve five years in prison for gun bust-turned-robbery
STAMFORD — A city man will serve five years in prison for a gun bust-turned-robbery that led to the injury of four officers in Stamford. Judge Gary White issued Jaylan Jones, 18, a 12-year prison sentence on Wednesday, of which he will serve five years, as a part of a plea deal with state prosecutors.
Eyewitness News
Meriden homicide investigation leads to stolen firearm arrest
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into a homicide led to the arrest of a woman for failing to report that her gun was stolen. Ronisha Baskin of New Haven was charged with failing to report the theft of a firearm, falsely reporting an incident, and interfering with an officer.
fox5ny.com
Woman stabbed to death in Long Island home
NEW YORK - Nassau County Police were investigating the murder of a woman in a North Bellmore home late Thursday evening. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the body...
Eyewitness News
Police arrest driver who fled traffic stop back in May
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for fleeing a traffic stop that was conducted back in May. State police said 32-year-old Christopher Nunez of New Britain was taken into custody by New Britain police on Monday on an active arrest warrant. They said that back on May 5,...
sheltonherald.com
Danbury man bought fentanyl in bulk to package for resale, police say
DANBURY — A Danbury man has been arrested on a variety of drug charges, Danbury police said Thursday. Jeremy Tamburri, a 40-year-old unhoused resident of Danbury, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia after investigators allegedly found drugs and other items on him. Bond was set at $50,000.
1 dead, 2 injured in attempted carjacking on Park Street in Hartford
Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting outside an apartment building on Park Street in Hartford.
Accused Bank Robber From Hartford Nabbed After Chase, Bristol Crash, Police Say
A Connecticut man is behind bars after allegedly holding up a victim at a Webster Bank ATM at gunpoint. The incident took place in Bristol around 11:20 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, at the bank located at 575 Farmington Ave. According to Lt. Craig O'Connor of the Bristol Police, William Walker,...
Newington PD mourns death of police officer
The Newington Police Department is mourning the passing of one of it’s own. There is word today of the death of Officer Alan Tancreti. He died over the weekend.
Police: East Northport father fatally struck by stray bullet while visiting son at Marist College
A Suffolk County father was fatally shot at a Poughkeepsie hotel while visiting his son at Marist College.
Man found fatally shot inside LI auto body shot
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a fatal shooting inside an auto body shop on Long Island Monday night.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Homicide on Park Street in Hartford under investigation
A woman is speaking out after her father was the victim of a homicide in Enfield. Waterbury police: 11-year-old arrested for posting school threat on social media. n 11-year-old is facing charges for posting a school threat on social media, according to Waterbury police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Deadly shooting...
