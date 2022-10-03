ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, CT

Comments / 0

Related
sheltonherald.com

West Hartford man charged with drug and firearm offenses after turning himself in, police say

WEST HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on drug and firearm charges. Byron Jones, 53, was charged with criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and failure to obtain serial numbers by West Hartford police after he turned himself in to the agency Thursday. He was held on $800,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Hartford on Friday.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Robbing CT Restaurant At Gunpoint

A Connecticut man was arrested after allegedly robbing a restaurant at gunpoint because his Grubhub wasn't received. The incident took place in New Haven County around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Wings and Pies restaurant in New London. According to Capt. Matthew Galante of the New London Police,...
NEW LONDON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, CT
City
Derby, CT
Shelton, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Shelton, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Man Shot, Killed in Hartford

A man was shot and killed during what police believe was a narcotics transaction in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to Orange Street around 12:30 a.m. after getting two ShotSpotter activations reporting multiple rounds of gunfire. When police arrived, they said they found 24-year-old Andre Gaston, of Hartford,...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Kitchen Scissors#Violent Crime#Bridgeport Hospital#Superior Court
sheltonherald.com

Stamford man to serve five years in prison for gun bust-turned-robbery

STAMFORD — A city man will serve five years in prison for a gun bust-turned-robbery that led to the injury of four officers in Stamford. Judge Gary White issued Jaylan Jones, 18, a 12-year prison sentence on Wednesday, of which he will serve five years, as a part of a plea deal with state prosecutors.
STAMFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Meriden homicide investigation leads to stolen firearm arrest

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into a homicide led to the arrest of a woman for failing to report that her gun was stolen. Ronisha Baskin of New Haven was charged with failing to report the theft of a firearm, falsely reporting an incident, and interfering with an officer.
MERIDEN, CT
fox5ny.com

Woman stabbed to death in Long Island home

NEW YORK - Nassau County Police were investigating the murder of a woman in a North Bellmore home late Thursday evening. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the body...
BELLMORE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Eyewitness News

Police arrest driver who fled traffic stop back in May

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for fleeing a traffic stop that was conducted back in May. State police said 32-year-old Christopher Nunez of New Britain was taken into custody by New Britain police on Monday on an active arrest warrant. They said that back on May 5,...
HARTFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Danbury man bought fentanyl in bulk to package for resale, police say

DANBURY — A Danbury man has been arrested on a variety of drug charges, Danbury police said Thursday. Jeremy Tamburri, a 40-year-old unhoused resident of Danbury, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia after investigators allegedly found drugs and other items on him. Bond was set at $50,000.
DANBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Homicide on Park Street in Hartford under investigation

A woman is speaking out after her father was the victim of a homicide in Enfield. Waterbury police: 11-year-old arrested for posting school threat on social media. n 11-year-old is facing charges for posting a school threat on social media, according to Waterbury police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Deadly shooting...
ENFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy