It doesn't matter if you think your computer is totally safe from harm, or that there's nothing on your hard drive that's worth saving -- you should always have a back-up just in case. It only takes a couple of minutes, and it could end up sparing you from a serious headache down the road. And right now, you can even pick up a 2TB SanDisk SSD at a discount. Today only, Best Buy has it on sale for just $180, saving you $50 compared to the usual price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO