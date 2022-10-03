Read full article on original website
5 Best Portable Jumper Cable Deals for 2022
It's always disheartening to walk out to your car, only to find it won't start. Maybe you left a light on, or maybe your battery just slowly wore out without you noticing. Let's be fair, who checks their battery every day anyway? Whatever the reason, you need a boost and you need it right away.
Grab Some Extra Storage For Less With $50 Off This SanDisk 2TB Portable SSD
It doesn't matter if you think your computer is totally safe from harm, or that there's nothing on your hard drive that's worth saving -- you should always have a back-up just in case. It only takes a couple of minutes, and it could end up sparing you from a serious headache down the road. And right now, you can even pick up a 2TB SanDisk SSD at a discount. Today only, Best Buy has it on sale for just $180, saving you $50 compared to the usual price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.
Save up to $300 Off E-Bikes at Rad Power Bikes Right Now
With gas prices in flux and the cost of nearly everything going up, a lot of people are looking for ways to cut costs. Cities often charge a premium for parking, and traffic can be a hassle to navigate through. E-bikes, along with scooters and other ridable tech, have skyrocketed in popularity as a way to get where you're going without breaking a sweat. There are a ton of electric bike options available that can provide you a green way to navigate your city, commute to work or get around campus. And many of them are reasonably priced, especially if you hold out for a good deal.
The iPhone 14 Plus Is a Big, Bold Purple Behemoth
The $899 iPhone 14 Plus is either a big iPhone 14 or a scaled-back iPhone 14 Pro Max, depending on your perspective. The iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 for a model with 128GB of storage. That's $200 less than the iPhone 14 Pro Max and just $100 more than the regular iPhone 14.
