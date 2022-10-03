Read full article on original website
obxtoday.com
Public invited to meet local election candidates in Currituck County
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Meet the Candidates night on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Currituck Cooperative Extension Building located at 120 Community Way Barco, North Carolina 27917. This building is directly beside the Currituck YMCA. The purpose of the Candidate Forum is to give...
Two Dare County employees receive pins honoring long-time service
Two Dare County employees were recognized with a service pin presentation at the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting that was held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Joshua Coltraine, Environmental Health Supervisor for the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services’ Public Health Division, 15-year pin....
Precautionary swimming advisory lifted for ocean and sound waters, with exception of a few areas in Dare County
The precautionary advisory against swimming issued due to Hurricane Ian is now lifted for coastal waters, except for one sound-side and one ocean-side site in Dare County. State officials have lifted the precautionary advisory for ocean and sound-side recreational swimming sites in Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Onslow, Carteret, and Hyde counties. Test results of water samples taken from these waters show bacterial levels that meet the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s safe swimming standards.
Roy Robert Murray, Jr.
Roy Robert Murray, Jr., 74, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home. Born in Trenton, NJ on October 6, 1947, he was the son of the late Eleanor Johnston and Roy Robert Murray, Sr. In 1969, Roy graduated from the Combs College of Music...
Marcia S. Harrell
Marcia Stallings Harrell, age 83, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her home. Born in Gates County, NC on December 10, 1938 to the late Talmadge Julian Stallings and Selma Rogerson Stallings, she was the wife of Ernest Ray Harrell. Marcia worked with the local telephone company as an outside engineer for thirty-five years until her retirement. She was a faithful member of Sawyers Creek Baptist Church where she was very involved in church activities. Miss Marcia loved life and her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a fashionista with the greatest smile and had that rare ability to make all people feel that they were important. She enjoyed flowers and birds and liked to travel. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society.
Dan Fiul
Dan Fiul, 54, of Southern Shores, NC died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Powells Point, NC. Born in Romania on October 22, 1967, he was the son of Didina Suchava and Cerbu Fiul. Dan earned his bachelor’s degree from Penn State University and continued his education at George Mason University – School of Law graduating with his Juris Doctor degree. He practiced as a patent attorney.
ECU collaboration project, ‘Was Here,’ illustrates sea level change
East Carolina University’s Outer Banks Campus will host a disassembling event for a large art installation, “Was Here,” on Friday, October 7, from 5 p.m to 6 p.m. Open to the public, the deinstallation will take place on the grounds of the Coastal Studies Institute in Wanchese, N.C. and will include an artist discussion, question and answer period and a reception.
Finance Department receives Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting
The Dare County Finance Department has been awarded the prestigious Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting—the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting—by the Government Finance Officers Association for the 31st consecutive year. The Finance Department received the award in recognition of its...
