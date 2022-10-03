ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 56

Bonnie Guatta
4d ago

This is ridiculous! A few months ago they warned of a cranberry shortage, then they were saying that turkeys are in extremely short supply! Now it’s butter! Last fall I recall there was a wine and pumpkin shortage. Stop trying to create hoarding.

Bill Julian
4d ago

In 50+ years in the grocery business, working in stores from 4,000 sq. ft. to 150,000 sq. ft., I have never seen a "butter" section that large. I am talking about stores doing in excess of $1 million plus a week. Maybe at tops a 12 foot section. I believe that this picture was taken for the shock and awe effect.🤔

Al James
3d ago

Yes, let’s trot out the “butter shortage” scenario again, because it hasn’t quite taken hold yet. The media loves to create crises.

Thrillist

Butter Prices Continue to Soar Due to Ongoing Supply Shortage

Butter is our lifeblood, our saving grace. When all else fails, butter is there for us to spread on toast, toss into mashed potatoes, shower on our movie popcorn, or use to whip up a cake. But this essential ingredient is starting to cost a pretty penny, and right before its biggest time to shine, the holiday baking season.
AGRICULTURE
Salon

Don’t have a cow, but there’s a major butter shortage

As we enter prime baking season, one essential ingredient may be harder to come by — and more expensive — than in years past: butter. According to a recent report from The Wall Street Journal, the quantity of butter in cold storage recently hit its lowest level since 2017, thanks to a combination of worker shortages and lowered dairy outputs across U.S. farms. As a result, the price of butter has skyrocketed, climbing 24.6% in the last 12 months. As the demand for butter increases during the holiday baking season, these tight supplies (and their accompanying costs) aren't going anywhere.
AGRICULTURE
Washington Examiner

This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage

Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
