As we enter prime baking season, one essential ingredient may be harder to come by — and more expensive — than in years past: butter. According to a recent report from The Wall Street Journal, the quantity of butter in cold storage recently hit its lowest level since 2017, thanks to a combination of worker shortages and lowered dairy outputs across U.S. farms. As a result, the price of butter has skyrocketed, climbing 24.6% in the last 12 months. As the demand for butter increases during the holiday baking season, these tight supplies (and their accompanying costs) aren't going anywhere.

AGRICULTURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO