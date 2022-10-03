ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police seek suspect in deadly shooting outside Dave’s Supermarket

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation Thursday following the deadly shooting of a 30-year-old man outside a Dave’s Supermarket. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Donti Eric Summers, of Cleveland. According to police, the shooting took place around 9:15...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain police shoot and kill armed suspect Friday

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police said the armed suspect who was shot by officers Friday morning on the city’s westside has died. According to a press release from police, there was an incident Thursday with 49-year-old Christopher Allen Boggess at the Lorain Police Department records window where he became irate and threatened officers after being asked to leave.
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect wanted in connection to Cleveland car theft, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said a suspect in connection with the theft of a car on Sept. 27 is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The car stolen was a silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra, according to police. Take a close look at the surveillance photo...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

6-year-old injured in Akron funeral procession crash dies

Akron, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Akron Police, the 6-year-old who was severely injured in Thursday’s funeral procession crash on South Arlington Road has died. He was pronounced dead at the hospital tonight. The child’s name is being withheld at this time. No arrests have been made at...
AKRON, OH
WGAU

Fatal crash, gunfire interrupt teenager's funeral procession

AKRON, Ohio — (AP) — At least two cars crashed during a funeral procession for a teen who died of a suspected drug overdose, killing a 12-year-old boy and critically injuring his 6-year-old brother, police in Ohio said. Two episodes of gunfire followed the crash, wounding at least...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton shooting suspect arrested by deputies in neighboring county

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said a suspect is in custody for a shooting that happened Wednesday night just before 11 p.m. at a 15th Street NW apartment complex. Officers found the unresponsive victim, identified by police as 23-year-old Canton resident Jadean Matthew Weatherford, near the building’s carport yard with several gunshot wounds to his lower body.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman convicted of killing Cleveland police officer resentenced

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old convicted of aggravated murder, among other charges, for shooting and killing an off-duty Cleveland police officer, was sentenced Friday after confusion surrounding her original sentence. Tamara McLoyd was found guilty on Aug. 3 by a jury for murdering Officer Shane Bartek in December of...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

23-year-old man shot in Canton, suspect in custody

CANTON, Ohio — Canton Police responded to a shooting on 15th Street Northwest just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, where a 23-year-old man was seriously injured. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Upon arriving at the...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron woman will spend at least 15 years in prison for fatal stabbing

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron woman convicted by a Summit County jury Wednesday of the 2021 stabbing death of another woman was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. Rochelle Paul, 38, was found guilty of murder and felonious assault in the death of Sarah Stubbs, 24, at a residence in the West Akron neighborhood, according to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Driver crashes in Cleveland home, police search for driver

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family woke up to a huge mess. A car drove through their home, their porch and ended up in the front yard. “A little startled, just a little startled. I don’t think this was intentional but something that needs to be fixed and repaired” said Steve Malcom, the homeowner.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland homeowner catches duo try to break into house, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo accused of trying to break into a house on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The attempted break-in happened in the 3200 block of West 44th Street on Sept. 29, according to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man shot after altercation, investigation underway

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after a homicide took place Wednesday around 1 p.m. at a residence in the 600 block of Sumner Street, according to Akron Police. The victim, a 58-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound. Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived. Akron...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Another Shooting in Canton – 23-year old is Seriously Injured

Canton Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 1300 block of 15th Street NW Wednesday night. Officers say they found the victim in the carport yard area of the apartment buidling. 23-year old Jadean Weatherford had suffered from several gunshot wounds to the lower body. The Canton Fire Department transported him to the hospital with life-threatening wounds.
CANTON, OH
WKYC

Child dead, another critically injured following crash during funeral procession in Akron; teen also hurt in subsequent shooting

AKRON, Ohio — Police confirm a 12-year-old boy is dead and another was badly injured in a car crash Thursday afternoon in Akron. Authorities say the vehicle, a Chrysler 200, was taking part in a funeral procession just before 3 p.m. when it collided with a Chevrolet Impala also in the line on South Arlington Street near 6th Avenue. Both children were either ejected or partially ejected from the car, and the Chevy driver ran away from the scene.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Laptop, AirPods, wallet stolen from Cleveland car, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A laptop, AirPods, and a wallet containing multiple credit cards were stolen from a Jeep Compass, Cleveland Police confirmed, and the suspect is on the loose. Police said the car break-in and theft happened on Sept. 30. Two other suspects were also caught on surveillance cameras...
CLEVELAND, OH

