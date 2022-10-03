ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orphaned Bear Cub Raised in Wildlife Rescue to Be Released Into the Wild

By Megan Molseed
 4 days ago
One rescued Massachusettes bear cub is now all grown up – and ready to head back out into the wild. The young black bear cub was found orphaned by police in Greenfield Massachusettes last April. Officials note that when the young cub was first found, the young animal weighed around 60 pounds. The cub was only about the size of a football. Now, however, things have turned around for the cub, known as Alma. Now the once tiny cub stands over three feet tall.

Rescuers Remember Alma’s “Sad Look In Her Eyes” After She Was First Rescued

The officials behind Alma’s rescue note that the young cub witnessed the death of her mother and her siblings last spring when they were killed by a car. She was then moved to the Kilham Bear Center. There, Ethan Kilham initially described young alma as “serene.” The officials remember the little bear’s sad look in her eyes.

Now, however, Alma has been thriving. Although, Kilham notes that Alma is “still a quiet and well-put-together bear.” But that won’t slow her reintroduction into the wild, Kilham notes.

“She’s pretty good at fending for herself and taking care of her own needs,” he says.

The Rescued Bear Cubs Get A Taste Of The Wildlife At The Specialized Care Center

Once rescued the young bear cubs are brought to the Kilham bear center and spend their time in a barn located on the property. They are allowed to explore the woods with professionals closed by. Bear lovers can keep up with these rescued cubs as the center updates the progress on Instagram.

Alma is among 46 other orphaned bear cubs behind raised in the wildlife rehabilitation center. This, of course, means that every day is a perfect day for play as they all chill out in the Kilham rehabilitation center’s sanctuary areas.

“They’re either playing with each other or exploring in search of acorns and other sorts of food,” Kilham says of the young cubs.

“And they still sleep a fair amount,” he adds. “So they’ll coalesce in relatively big groups underneath pine trees and oaks and take naps.”

While these bears rehabilitate in conditions that mimic the wild, things remain a bit different. Because of this, Kilham notes, these cubs don’t hibernate in the fall. They are more likely to settle in for the winter in the later months of the season. Likely around January.

“Just because they have access to food if they want it,” Kilham explains.

“And also hibernation, in some sense, can be boring,” he quips. “So, if you have 20 or 30 friends, there’s generally someone who will stay up with you and play.”

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

