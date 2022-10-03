ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planned Parenthood Accuses ‘Blonde’ of “Anti-Abortion Propaganda” with CGI Talking Fetus

By Greta Bjornson
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
Blonde has stirred up plenty of strong reactions in its first week on Netflix, and now the Marilyn Monroe biopic is getting flack from a national organization for its depiction of abortion. The Andrew Dominik drama includes two brutal abortion scenes and a representation of a talking fetus, which Planned Parenthood blasted as irresponsible, accusing Blonde of furthering the anti-abortion agenda in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

Caren Spruch, Planned Parenthood Federation of America’s national director of arts and entertainment engagement, spoke out against Blonde to THR, telling the outlet Dominik’s film mishandled the sensitive topic of reproductive rights.

“As film and TV shapes many people’s understanding of sexual and reproductive health, it’s critical these depictions accurately portray women’s real decisions and experiences,” Spruch said. “While abortion is safe, essential health care, anti-abortion zealots have long contributed to abortion stigma by using medically inaccurate descriptions of fetuses and pregnancy. Andrew Dominik’s new film, Blonde, bolsters their message with a CGI-talking fetus, depicted to look like a fully formed baby.”

Spruch continued, “Planned Parenthood respects artistic license and freedom. However, false images only serve to reinforce misinformation and perpetuate stigma around sexual and reproductive health care. Every pregnancy outcome — especially abortion — should be portrayed sensitively, authentically and accurately in the media.

“We still have much work to do to ensure that everyone who has an abortion can see themselves onscreen,” she said. “It is a shame that the creators of Blonde chose to contribute to anti-abortion propaganda and stigmatize people’s health care decisions instead.”

Despite Planned Parenthood’s concerns, Dominik has insisted his film is not political, and specifically addressed Blonde‘s abortion plots in an interview with Decider published Sept. 28, the day the film premiered on Netflix.

“I wrote the thing in 2008. I’m not trying to comment on anything,” the director said. “I wasn’t thinking about [the abortion debate] at all. This is about Norma’s feelings about it, and Norma’s feelings about it are valid. She’s not existing in 2022. It’s not about 2022. It’s about the ’50s.”

Decider’s Anna Menta analyzed Blonde‘s stance on abortion in an essay published Thursday (Sept. 29), shortly after the movie’s streaming debut, writing that Dominik’s film “vilifies the concept of abortion, while simultaneously humanizing the concept of an unborn fetus.”

“Here is a movie that asserts that not only does life (and conversation!) begin at conception, but that any woman who chooses to have an abortion will be plagued by regret, guilt, and trauma for the rest of her days,” she continued. “It’s like Dominik was taking notes from the Catholic Church itself.”

Blonde is now streaming on Netflix.

Decider.com

“Panicked” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Clashing With Netflix Over Upcoming Docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having “second thoughts” about their upcoming Netflix docuseries — and no, it has nothing to do with the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The two inked a multi-year deal with the streamer in September 2020, aiming to produce a diverse variety of content, and have yet to release a project, since Harry’s Rising Phoenix documentary premiered prior to the deal being announced. However, this may have nothing to do with the couple given that the streaming giant has made some major changes – and cuts – over the last year.
TV & VIDEOS
Atlas Obscura

Monsters Are Everywhere in the Bible—And Some Are Even Human

This story was originally published on The Conversation and appears here under a Creative Commons license. What is a “monster”? For most Americans, this word sparks images of haunted houses and horror movies: scary creations, neither human nor animal, and usually evil. But it can be helpful to think about “monsters” beyond these knee-jerk images. Ever since the 1990s, humanities scholars have been paying close attention to “monstrous” bodies in literature: characters whose appearance challenges common ideas about what’s normal.
RELIGION
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ on Amazon Prime Video, A Medieval Coming-of-Age Story Built for Today’s Teens

Given her association with portraying the challenges of contemporary women, Lena Dunham might be the last person you’d expect to be behind the camera on Amazon Prime Video’s Medieval-set Catherine Called Birdy. But this perky teen comedy bristles with all the life and energy of the generation-marking works that made Dunham’s name. She’s not cowered by the demands of making a film on a bigger canvas, always locating where she can let her wit and wisdom shine through.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Hush, Hush’ on Prime Video, An Indian Miniseries That Is Reminiscent Of ‘Big Little Lies’

Juhi Chawla, a Bollywood legend, makes her return to the screen in this Prime Video India miniseries. The cast is full of recognizable faces (including Saif Ali Khan’s sister Soha Ali Khan) and a propulsive trailer that feels worthy of these big names. So, should this be your next binge? HUSH, HUSH: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: In 1978 in Kolkata, two girls are running through the night, breathing heavily as though something (or someone) is chasing them. The Gist: Four women who have been friends for a long time are each dealing with issues ranging from marital and in-law...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘Andor’ Episode 5 Recap: Star Wars for Grown-Ups

I don’t know how else to say it about Andor: It is just flabbergasting to hear genuinely adult ideas and witness genuinely adult character dynamics in a Star Wars project. Rogue One is an antecedent of course, and I think some of the very early scenes in the original Star Wars — Luke arguing with his aunt and uncle, concerns about work and the harvest, politics as a threatening but distant cloud — have a similar vibe. But to see it on this scale, consistently, is just amazing. Now, I totally get if it’s not for you. It might not be...
MOVIES
Decider.com

