‘Star Trek: Picard’ Exclusive: How Annie Wersching Became The Borg Queen

By Alex Zalben
 4 days ago
In a season of TV busy with time travel, the end of the world, and even a fair amount of investigation of America’s continued harrowing crackdown on immigration, one stand-out in Star Trek: Picard Season 2 was the return of the Borg Queen, played by Annie Wersching. And in Decider’s exclusive look at the bonus features from the DVD and Blu-Ray set, you can see just how Wersching transformed into the iconic villain.

In the two -ish minute clip, while the behind the scenes creatives discuss putting together the new Borg Queen look, we get to see exactly how Wersching transformed, thanks to some sped-up footage of the actress in the make-up trailer. “This is by far, the most prosthetics I’ve ever worn,” Wersching notes during an interview. “I don’t think — I’ve had little, like, wounds before, but nothing like even close to this extent. It felt super weird at first, but I adapt to things pretty quickly and it doesn’t bother me at all anymore. And I had such fun with the guys that were doing it so, it ended up being great.”

The folks who put the look together have nothing but praise for Wersching, stating that “her head is perfect” and that she is, “such a beautiful woman, with beautiful skin.” So naturally, they uggo-ed her up with some seriously intense prosthetics, including multiple pieces, make-up, and even some electronics and lights to finish the look of an alien cyborg.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 is available on DVD, Blu-Ray and a limited edition Steelbook on Tuesday, October 4, and comes complete with all 10 episodes, a gag reel, deleted scenes, and multiple featurettes including a look at the making of the USS Stargazer, and “Rebuilding the Borg Queen”, a snippet of which you can watch above. Star Trek: Picard Season 2 is also currently streaming on Paramount+.

