ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NFL: Chicago Bears at New York Giants

By Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kjm3w_0iK4ErrB00

Oct 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Giants Announced They've Signed Notable Linebacker

The New York Giants are trying to remake their linebacking corps on the fly and they added another name to the mix Monday. The Giants announced this evening they signed veteran A.J. Klein to the practice squad. Klein, a fifth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2013, has played in 134 career games with 80 starts.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
State
New Jersey State
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Giants Rumors

The New York Giants are hurting at wide receiver. One of the top free agents happens to be a former franchise fixture. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports excited -- or perhaps frightened, in some cases -- Giants fans by reporting that Odell Beckham Jr. visited the team on Monday. That...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wyoming News

Report: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to miss fourth game

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will miss a fourth straight game in Week 5 as he continues to recover from thumb surgery, the Dallas Morning News reported Tuesday. Cooper Rush will make his fourth straight start for the Cowboys. The team also signed Will Grier to the active roster from the practice squad to back up Rush. Grier was out of standard elevations. The strength in Prescott's thumb is not...
DALLAS, TX
NJ.com

Chad Powers to the rescue for QB-needy Giants?

Have no fear, Chad Powers is here. Maybe he can save the Giants, who are currently plagued by quarterback injuries. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In a Twitter thread, Omaha Productions offered up the services of Eli Manning’s alias. Adam Schefter tweeted Tuesday:. With Daniel Jones...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL Week 4: 49ers beat Rams 24-9 on MNF

Week 4 of the NFL season came to a close on Monday, as the Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers, 24-9. San Francisco now leads the all-time series 76-68-3 (including the postseason), and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan boasts an 8-4 record against Rams coach Sean McVay. However, Los Angeles won the most recent meeting, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Rams have not won at San Francisco since 2018.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Chicago Bears
fantasypros.com

Landon Collins signing with the Giants

The New York Giants are signing free agent Landon Collins. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Collins is planning on traveling with the team to London to be around his new team. Collins was originally drafted in the second round by the Giants in 2015 and is returning to the team after spending three seasons in Washington. The 28-year-old can move around the field and play a variety of positions which should help the Giants' defense be more dynamic in the weeks ahead.
NFL
Wyoming News

Reports: Giants working out Jake Fromm, A.J. McCarron

The New York Giants are working out free agent quarterbacks Tuesday, including Jake Fromm and A.J. McCarron, according to ESPN and NFL Network. The workouts come amid problems at QB, where Daniel Jones is nursing an injured ankle and his backup, Tyrod Taylor, is in the concussion protocol. Both were hurt in last week's win over the Chicago Bears, with Saquon Barkley running the wildcat formation at quarterback to end the game. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

NFL Week 4: Follow live as Rams battle 49ers on MNF

Week 4 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday, as the Los Angeles Rams battle the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco leads the all-time series 75-68-3 (including the postseason), and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan boasts a 7-4 record against Rams coach Sean McVay. However, Los Angeles won the most recent meeting, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Rams have not won at San Francisco since 2018.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wyoming News

Colts rule out RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) vs. Broncos

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will miss Thursday night's game at Denver with an ankle injury. The Colts (1-2-1) also ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard, safety Julian Blackmon and defensive end Tyquan Lewis for the Week 5 game against the Broncos (2-2). On Tuesday, Colts head coach Frank Reich and Taylor both said they were hopeful that the injury wasn't severe enough to keep him out. "But if you...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
msn.com

Giants adding free agent Landon Collins in East Rutherford reunion

Landon Collins is headed back to the Giants. The free agent safety is signing with New York, reuniting the former member of the organization with his old team, which was first reported by Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. He is joining the Giants in London to be around the club during its Week 5 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
23K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy