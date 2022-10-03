ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

By IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gHlhp_0iK4EnZV00

Oct 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is tackled by Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Broncos LT Garett Bolles, CB Ronald Darby out for season

Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles and cornerback Ronald Darby sustained season-ending injuries in Thursday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Bolles fractured his lower right leg late in the fourth quarter after Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner rolled up on him while tackling Broncos running back Mike Boone. Bolles was in tears while being carted off the field. Per Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett, inside linebacker Josey Jewell is...
DENVER, CO
Wyoming News

Bucs WR Cole Beasley retires to be with family

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is retiring to spend more time with his family, according to his agents. The 11-year NFL veteran's agents Joel and Justin Turner confirmed the news Wednesday with NFL Network. The move caught Bucs assistant head coach Harold Goodwin by surprise. "I don't know what's going on because I...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
State
Indiana State
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Wyoming News

NFL: Houston Texans at Denver Broncos

Sep 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett talks with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
HOUSTON, TX
Wyoming News

Giants QB Daniel Jones moves from injury report to starting lineup

Daniel Jones draws the start for the New York Giants in London on Sunday after being removed from the team's injury report and participating in Friday's workout to prepare for the Green Bay Packers. Jones left the Giants' win over the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter and had his ankle heavily taped on the sideline before being forced back into the game due to backup Tyrod Taylor's head injury. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wyoming News

Broncos to simplify offense, focus on execution

Averaging 15 points per game with six total touchdowns, the Denver Broncos are nowhere near full stride five games into the 2022 season. On Thursday night, the offense barely registered a verified trot. First-year coach Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson sat near the nine-time Pro Bowler's locker after Thursday's 12-9 loss to dissect what transpired without counting missed opportunities against the Colts. ...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Titans#American Football
Wyoming News

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos

Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) is carted off the field in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
DENVER, CO
KIRO 7 Seattle

High School Football: Game of the Week poll

The high school football season is underway as KIRO 7 will bring you the weekly action highlighting some of the big-time matchups. Each week you will see teams from across the Puget Sound region try to dominate the gridiron, and KIRO 7′s Sports Director Chris Francis will have the explosive plays.
HIGH SCHOOL
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
23K+
Post
651K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy