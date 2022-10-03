Read full article on original website
Robin Gosens FIFA 23 Challenges: How to Complete the Road to the Knockouts Objective
Robin Gosens FIFA 23 challenges are now live as the Inter defender received an objective item for Road to the Knockouts. Road to the Knockouts is the first UEFA promotion of the FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. RTTK highlights premier players from teams competing in UEFA competitions with special live items. These items have the chance to upgrade twice depending on how the player's team performs in the rest of the group stage. The player will upgrade once if the team advances to the knockout round of their competition. They will upgrade again if the player's team wins two of their remaining three matches in their group.
Madden 23 Week 4 Roster Update: Full List of Changes
Here's a breakdown of the Week 4 ratings update for Madden NFL 23.
Apex Legends Controller Players Dominating the Top of Ranked
Controller players are currently dominating the top of ranked in Apex Legends, much to the surprise of MnK players. While the debate between mouse and keyboard versus controller has been a conversation as old as gaming, a recent discovery of just how many controller players are at the top of ranked in Apex Legends might just put this long-lasting conversation to rest.
Overwatch 2 Starting Heroes for New Players Listed
The Overwatch series has a vast amount of heroes to choose from. Each one is unique and is tailored-made for certain playstyles and skills. Those just starting with Overwatch 2 could potentially feel overwhelmed with the large selection. To ease new players in, Overwatch 2 starts players with a set amount of characters to start with.
How to Transfer Skins to Overwatch 2
Got a closet full of original Overwatch skins that you want to use in Overwatch 2? Here's how to transfer them over. Overwatch's long-awaited, free-to-play sequel Overwatch 2 launched on Oct. 4. As expected, huge amounts of fans were eager to jump in from day one and experience the changes. Sadly, many players were hit with an array of issues. From huge queues to server disconnects, many were lucky if they even managed to squeeze in a game at all.
