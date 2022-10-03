ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Power restored to Guilford Hills area of Greensboro

By Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qTQnr_0iK4EZAD00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — About 1,000 people lost power in Greensboro on Monday morning, but the lights were back on by noon.

Duke Energy reported 952 customers without power in the Guilford Hills area of Greensboro as of about 10:43 a.m. Monday. By noon, the outage map showed that power was restored.

The area includes Pisgah Church Road south to West Wendover Avenue and Battleground Avenue east to just short of the Greensboro Botanical Gardens and Tanger Family Bicentennial Garden.

The cause of the outage was not reported. It is not immediately clear if the outage could be in some way connected to damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

At the time, Duke Energy reported 1,486 outages across Guilford County and 2,176 outages across the state.





