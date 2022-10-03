Read full article on original website
Ohio Wildlife Council Approves Change to Three Fishing Lines Statewide
COLUMBUS, Ohio – October 6, 2022 – During its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Ohio Wildlife Council voted to approve a proposal to allow a maximum of three fishing lines statewide, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The rule will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
Changing Conditions Begin to Spread Throughout the Buckeye State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – October 6, 2022 – As we begin October, fall color in the Buckeye State is starting to transform our tree canopies with hints of fall color across Ohio. Cooler weather is ushering in the changing conditions dominating most of the state’s foliage according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).
Ohio Hunters Look Forward to Annual Pheasant Releases
October 6, 2022 – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife will release ring-necked pheasants at public hunting areas in late October and November. Releases will begin Saturday, Oct. 22 during Ohio’s youth small game hunting season. Each fall, the Division of Wildlife releases male...
Central Ohio Communities Receive $135 Million in Financing From Ohio EPA to Improve Wastewater, Drinking Water Infrastructure
Communities in Central Ohio are receiving more than $135 million in low-interest rate and principal forgiveness funding from Ohio EPA to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure and make other water quality improvements. Funding infrastructure projects and improving water quality across the state continues to be a priority of Governor Mike DeWine’s administration. These loans (financed through the state’s revolving fund) were approved between April 1 and June 30, 2022. The lower interest rates and principal forgiveness will save these communities more than $20 million.
Governor DeWine Announces Third Round of Wellness Funding for Ohio First Responders
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that 13 local first responder agencies will receive a total of nearly $1.7 million to help support the wellness needs of law enforcement officers, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics, and emergency medical technicians (EMTs). The grants represent the third round of the new...
6-State Trooper Project to Focus on Interstate 70
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be joining forces with members of the 6-State Trooper Project to enforce speed, safety belts and OVI on Interstate 70. The project will run from 12:01 a.m. on October 7 through 11:59 p.m. on October 9. The high-visibility campaign includes the Indiana State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Frost Advisory
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cleveland OH 229 PM EDT Fri Oct 7 2022 OHZ008-019-030-047-080230- /O.UPG.KCLE.FZ.A.0001.221008T0600Z-221008T1400Z/ /O.NEW.KCLE.FR.Y.0006.221008T0600Z-221008T1400Z/ Sandusky-Huron-Ashland-Knox- Including the cities of Fremont, Bellevue, Clyde, Norwalk, Willard, Ashland, and Mount Vernon 229 PM EDT Fri Oct 7 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Sandusky, Huron, Ashland and Knox Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
USDA Names Appointees to the Ohio Farm Service Agency State Committee
Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 7, 2022- The USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) today announced appointees who will serve on the Ohio USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) state committee. Members of the FSA state committee are appointed by Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and are responsible for the oversight of farm programs and county committee operations, resolving program delivery appeals from the agriculture community, maintaining cooperative relations with industry stakeholders, keeping producers informed about FSA programs and operating in a manner consistent with USDA equal opportunity and civil rights policies.
Attorney General Yost Honors the Best in Ohio Law Enforcement at 2022 Conference
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today recognized the significant contributions of several peace officers, a former commander, a criminal intelligence analyst and one civilian as part of his annual Law Enforcement Conference. “Law enforcement is constantly evolving, and the officers we honored today display some of...
PUCO Issues Special Heating Season Reconnect Order
COLUMBUS, OHIO (Oct. 5, 2022) – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) today issued its Special Reconnect Order for the upcoming heating season. The Special Reconnect Order helps Ohioans served by PUCO-regulated utilities reconnect or maintain electric and natural gas service during the winter heating season between Oct. 17, 2022, through April 14, 2023.
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Oct 07, 2022
(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) A complainant/driver reported that she struck a deer on SR36/Columbus Road in the area of Tucker Road. She requested a report for insurance purposes. A complainant called to report a disturbance at their place of business. The suspect damaged property. A...
TSC Team Member Wanted
232 Mt. Vernon, OH – 1401 Coshocton Avenue Mt. Vernon, Ohio 43050 United States. Must be at least 18 years of age. This position is responsible for interacting with customers and team members, supporting selling initiatives and performing assigned tasks, while providing legendary customer service. Responsibilities. As a Team...
A Christmas Carol to Benefit the Winter Santuary
The Winter Sanctuary is a local 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to provide a seasonal emergency shelter for the members of our community who experience homelessness. The Sanctuary helps connect guests with resources that empower them to be successful and self-sufficient. The shelter provides warm, clean, well-maintained, and secure facilities...
AG Yost Fights for More of First Energy Settlement Money to go to Ohio Ratepayers, Not Attorneys
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is pushing back on plaintiff counsel’s notion that they should pocket 33% of a First Energy ratepayer class-action settlement. Class attorneys are seeking final approval of a $49 million settlement with First Energy on behalf of First Energy customers from...
Office Manager, Maintenance Department Position Available
Kenyon College is conducting a search to fill the position of Office Manager, Maintenance Department. The Office Manager will provide administrative and secretarial support to the Director of Facility Operations and the Facility Operations managers. This is a full-time position working Monday – Friday from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The rate of pay is $17.35 per hour.
City Plans Public Meeting on Zoning Code Audit
October 20 meeting will highlight effort to modernize, streamline regulations. MOUNT VERNON, October 6, 2022 – The City of Mount Vernon has embarked on a process to modernize its planning, zoning and subdivision regulations to ensure that it is ready to welcome and accommodate strategic growth that meets the goals of the City and its residents.
