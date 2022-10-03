ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NESN

Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele ‘Waiting’ For This From Bucs’ Star QB

A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have started the process of divorcing, which would end a marriage that dates back to 2009. However, a follow-up rumor indicates reconciliation still is on the table for the A-list power couple. After months of rumors claiming Brady and Bündchen...
FOOTBALL
NESN

NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Loses Buccaneers Weapon To Retirement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver group took a minor hit Wednesday, albeit one that appears to be permanent. Cole Beasley’s agents informed NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo that the 33-year-old pass-catcher intends to retire. Beasley, who was briefly playing in his 12th season in the league, will leave the Bucs after only playing two games with the franchise.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Patriots Place Brian Hoyer On IR; Here’s What That Means

FOXBORO, Mass. — Brian Hoyer’s concussion will sideline him for at least the next four games. The New England Patriots on Thursday placed Hoyer on injured reserve, according to the NFL transaction wire. Per NFL rules, the earliest the veteran quarterback can return is Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
NESN

Richard Sherman Loses Mind Over Broncos Key Fourth Down Play Call

Richard Sherman obviously learned from the loss the Seattle Seahawks suffered in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots. The Denver Broncos on the other hand, must have missed what not to do on fourth-and-short down by the goal line. Trailing by three points with 3:17 left in overtime...
DENVER, CO
NESN

Patriots Practice Report: Key Starter Added To Absence List

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots might be shorthanded in their secondary for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Cornerback Jalen Mills wasn’t spotted during the media portion of Friday’s practice. The veteran cornerback sat out New England’s Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers due to a hamstring injury but practiced Wednesday and Thursday as a limited participant.
NFL
NESN

Colts-Broncos: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football'

The Indianapolis Colts are set to take a trip to Denver and visit the Broncos to kick off Week 5 action on Thursday Night Football. It’s been a weird first month of the season for the Colts, whose only victory in the young season has come against the Kansas City Chiefs. If the Colts continue to play down to their competition, it’s likely to be a long year for Indy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NESN

Did Odell Beckham Jr. Give Away His Shortlist Of Future NFL Teams?

When healthy, Odell Beckham Jr. can be a game changer for any offense, and it appears the free agent wide receiver might have released his shortlist of NFL teams he wishes to sign with. The three-time Pro Bowler is still recovering from his ACL injury he suffered in Super Bowl...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Rookie Check-In: How First-Year Players Are Faring So Far

The New England Patriots’ future looks bright after their narrow loss to the heavily favored Green Bay Packers. Several New England rookies played key roles in that overtime defeat at Lambeau Field, including its fill-in quarterback (Bailey Zappe), top defensive playmaker (Jack Jones), new special teams sparkplug (Marcus Jones) and a starting offensive lineman (Cole Strange).
NFL
NESN

Testy Bill Belichick Spars With Reporters Over Matt Patricia Questions

FOXBORO, Mass. — Think the offensive play-callers stuff is a dead Patriots storyline?. Following a summer’s worth of speculation and criticism, Matt Patricia seemingly served as New England’s offensive play-caller through the first four regular-season games, as he did during the preseason. And you could argue the much-maligned Patriots coach has started to find a groove in his new role, though he still has much room for improvement. Even Dan Campbell, whose Detroit Lions will visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday, believes that Patricia is doing a solid job as Josh McDaniels’ successor.
NFL
NESN

Is Geno Smith For Real? Seahawks QB Could Be In Line For NFL Award

One of the more exciting and heart-warming stories of the 2022 NFL season has been the incredible play of Geno Smith. The tradition is to overreact in Week 1, and that’s what many did as the Seattle Seahawks upset the Denver Broncos on “Monday Night Football.” The win was capped off with Smith’s mic drop line, “They wrote me off. I ain’t write back, though.”
SEATTLE, WA
NESN

Patriots Practice Notes: Everything We Saw At Busy Walkthrough

FOXBORO, Mass. — A rundown of assorted notes and nuggets from a news-filled New England Patriots practice on Wednesday:. — With moderate rain in the area, the Patriots moved practice inside the Socios.com Field House. Head coach Bill Belichick described it as a walkthrough, with players wearing helmets and sweats.
NFL
NESN

Broncos QB Russell Wilson: 'I've Got to Be Better'

The Denver Broncos (2-3) fell to the Indianapolis Colts 12-9 Thursday in one of the ugliest NFL games in recent memory. Things were so bad, Broncos fans couldn’t bare to stick around for the overtime period, as several were shown heading for the exits. Quarterback Russell Wilson, Denver’s $245...
DENVER, CO
NESN

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Questionable for Sunday vs. Lions

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions, per NESN’s Dakota Randall. Meyers posted three straight limited practices this week, making it anybody’s guess whether he plays on Sunday. The Patriots would like to give rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe as many weapons as possible, so this will be a situation to monitor as we get closer to kickoff. New England will be desperate to take a winnable game at home against the Detroit Lions to keep pace in a strong AFC East after a 1-3 start.
DETROIT, MI
NESN

Lions WR D.J. Chark Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Patriots

Detroit Lions wide receiver D.J. Chark (ankle) has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the New England Patriots on Sunday, per Tim Twentyman. This is slightly puzzling after Chark told reporters he felt great on Thursday following a limited practice designation. He was a surprise DNP on Friday, followed by this news. Between the absences of Chark, running back D’Andre Swift, and potentially wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit faces a tricky matchup on the road against the New England Patriots in Week 5.
DETROIT, MI
NESN

NFL Odds: Consider Two-Team Teaser Among Week 5 Wagers

NFL bettors surely are hoping for a successful slate as Week 5 kicks off Thursday night between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Matt Ryan Over 32.5 pass attempts (-120) This is a very low number for a quarterback who’s best weapon in the run game won’t be on the...
DENVER, CO
NESN

Ex-Patriot Traded This Season Reportedly Out For Rest Of 2022

The New England Patriots made an under-the-radar move last month when they dealt backup offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders in a trade that included a pick swap. The start of Herron’s tenure with his new team barely got off the ground, though. The Raiders placed...
NFL
NESN

