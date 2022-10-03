ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Stockton police investigating possible serial killer, reward now at $95,000

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4URzF8_0iK4DD1g00

(BCN) — Stockton police announced Saturday that detectives are investigating five homicide cases as possibly related and increased the reward for information leading to an arrest. A Facebook message from Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said that police believe they located a person of interest in the shooting deaths, which occurred between July 8 and Sept. 27 this year.

Human bones found in Pioneer, Alexis Gabe’s father is ‘hoping’ that they are his daughter’s remains

In the first incident, on July 8, a 35-year-old man was shot to death on the 5600-block of Kermit Lane. On August 11 a 43-year-old man was killed on the 4900-block of West Lane. A second August shooting death on the 800-block of East Hammer Lane took the life of a 21-year-old man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27PQpV_0iK4DD1g00
Stockton police released this undated surveillance footage still of a person of interest in five homicides. (Stockton PD via Bay City News)

A man was also shot and killed on Sept. 21. The 52-year-old man was gunned down on the 4400-block of Manchester Avenue. In the most recent case believed to be connected, on Sept. 27, a 54-year-old man was shot to death on the 900-block of Porter Avenue.

All five homicides occurred in the early morning or evening while the victims were alone, according to Chief McFadden.

KRON On is streaming live news now

The City of Stockton is offering $75,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the homicides, which bolsters a $10,000 reward available from Stockton Crime Stoppers, making the total reward $85,000 for information in the case that leads to an arrest. Contact Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600 or stocktoncrimestoppers.org to report tips anonymously.

The Stockton Police tip line can be reached at 209-937-8167. Tips can also be emailed to policetips@stocktonca.gov.

On Monday, Stockton police tweeted that a local business owner of a construction company made an anonymous $10,000 donation toward the reward for information leading to the an arrest in the homicides, increasing the reward to $95,000.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Oakland police make arrest in 2022’s hundredth homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has made an arrest in its hundredth homicide of the year, according to a press release. As KRON4 previously reported, a shooting reportedly occurred just before 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon in the 1300 block of Kirkham Street, according to a tweet from OPD. Patrol officers were dispatched to […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police arrest suspect in Oakland's 100th homicide of 2022

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland on Friday confirmed the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting on Monday in the Cypress Village neighborhood.The shooting happened Monday, Oct. 3, shortly before 3 p.m. on the 1300 block of Kirkham Street near Wade Johnson Park. The victim was later identified as 60-year-old Oakland resident Louis Truehill.  The deadly incident was the 100th homicide in Oakland so far this year.   Police confirmed they arrested 30-year-old Kahalil Attiba on Wednesday for the homicide, but did not provide any additional details on how he was taken into custody.The release issued by the department credited...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’: Sheriff

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them that culminated in an act of “pure evil,” a sheriff said Thursday. The bodies of Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, […]
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies after possible shooting, Hayward’s 10th homicide of 2022

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after a possible shooting Wednesday night, the Hayward Police Department announced in a press release. The incident happened around 9:36 p.m. near the 300 block of W. A St. where officers found an unconscious man suffering from gunshot wounds inside his car. First responders provided aid to […]
HAYWARD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Serial Killer#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
KRON4 News

Lafayette man charged with holding family hostage at gunpoint

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) — A Lafayette man faces 12 felony counts for allegedly holding a family at gunpoint, according to a press release on Thursday from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. The DA said the victims were held hostage for more than five hours. Kenneth David Mcisaac, 31, pulled a gun on a […]
LAFAYETTE, CA
KRON4 News

Police: Catalytic converter thieves shoot at Berkeley man

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A Berkeley resident was shot at by catalytic converter thieves in the North Berkeley Hills early Thursday, according to Berkeley police. The resident awoke “to the sounds of sawing outside of his residence in the area of Oak Street and Glen Avenue.” Alarmed, he walked outside to find at least two […]
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Suspected killer arrested for San Jose homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 74-year-old man was arrested on homicide charges in connection to a September 30 homicide in San Jose, police said Wednesday. Sital Singh Dosanjh, 74, is accused of fatally shooting a woman who was later found dead inside a car on Almaden Expressway. On the evening of the homicide, “Officers […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KRON4 News

Woman killed nearly 20 years ago identified through DNA

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman who was killed nearly 20 years ago and whose body was found in 2008 was identified through Genetic Genealogy Investigation, according to a Facebook post from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. In March of 2008, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call stating that possible human […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police recover over 1,150 firearms

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has recovered 1,150 firearms this year thus far alone, according to a tweet. That means police have recovered about four firearms a day. “OPD is focused on getting illegal firearms off the streets of Oakland to help keep our community safe,” the Tweet stated. Adding “#OPDCARES and […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Sunvalley Shopping Center evacuated, one arrested

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord was evacuated after a report of a person with a gun Wednesday afternoon, KRON4 confirmed. One person was taken into custody at about 4:45 p.m., and nobody was injured. The incident started at about 2:45 p.m. when a man walked into a jewelry store and […]
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Family sues Vallejo school district over teen’s death

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A Vallejo family is suing the school district, saying their son  — 17-year-old student Kevon DeLeon — should still be alive.  DeLeon was a special needs student at the district’s Everest Academy. The family says their son somehow wandered off of the school grounds, suffered a medical emergency, and died days […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Police connect Oakland victim to ‘serial killings’ in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police on Monday said there are two more shootings connected to the five killings they are investigating. The new information proves the killings stretch back to April of 2021 and are no longer contained to just Stockton. Police said a 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed on April 10, 2021, around […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

45K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy