Stockton police investigating possible serial killer, reward now at $95,000

(BCN) — Stockton police announced Saturday that detectives are investigating five homicide cases as possibly related and increased the reward for information leading to an arrest. A Facebook message from Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said that police believe they located a person of interest in the shooting deaths, which occurred between July 8 and Sept. 27 this year.

In the first incident, on July 8, a 35-year-old man was shot to death on the 5600-block of Kermit Lane. On August 11 a 43-year-old man was killed on the 4900-block of West Lane. A second August shooting death on the 800-block of East Hammer Lane took the life of a 21-year-old man.

Stockton police released this undated surveillance footage still of a person of interest in five homicides. (Stockton PD via Bay City News)



A man was also shot and killed on Sept. 21. The 52-year-old man was gunned down on the 4400-block of Manchester Avenue. In the most recent case believed to be connected, on Sept. 27, a 54-year-old man was shot to death on the 900-block of Porter Avenue.

All five homicides occurred in the early morning or evening while the victims were alone, according to Chief McFadden.

KRON On is streaming live news now

The City of Stockton is offering $75,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the homicides, which bolsters a $10,000 reward available from Stockton Crime Stoppers, making the total reward $85,000 for information in the case that leads to an arrest. Contact Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600 or stocktoncrimestoppers.org to report tips anonymously.

The Stockton Police tip line can be reached at 209-937-8167. Tips can also be emailed to policetips@stocktonca.gov.

On Monday, Stockton police tweeted that a local business owner of a construction company made an anonymous $10,000 donation toward the reward for information leading to the an arrest in the homicides, increasing the reward to $95,000.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.