MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday the Marquette Big Boy is hosting a fundraiser to help a local Squirt hockey team. This is Marquette Big Boys’ first time doing this event which will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During that time, 10 percent of all sales will go to the team. The proceeds will go towards helping the hockey team pay for a variety of things like games, new jerseys, travel expenses, and whatever else the team needs.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO