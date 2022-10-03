Read full article on original website
WLUC
Marquette to host 25th Annual Art Awards
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. artists will be recognized this weekend. The city of Marquette will host the 25th Annual Art Awards Saturday. The event will celebrate people who have impacted arts and culture in Marquette. Over 200 artists have been recognized at the annual event. Many previous winners will return to the event to honor this year’s recipients.
WLUC
MARESA hosted its fall education conference
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -On Friday, over 600 high school and college educators met for the Marquette Alger Regional Education Service Agency (MARESA) fall education conference for a training and development day. The goal is to provide new professional learning opportunities for all types of educators. MARESA Executive Director of Special...
WLUC
Camp Cannabis kicks off on a high note
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. marijuana dispensary is hosting a festival this weekend. The Fire Station Cannabis Company is hosting Camp Cannabis this weekend. Camp Cannabis is Upper Michigan’s largest-ever cannabis consumption event. The festival features a full lineup across multiple stages of over 40 entertainers, more than a dozen educational sessions, and over 60 vendors.
WLUC
Marquette Big Boy hosting its first ever hockey fundraiser
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday the Marquette Big Boy is hosting a fundraiser to help a local Squirt hockey team. This is Marquette Big Boys’ first time doing this event which will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During that time, 10 percent of all sales will go to the team. The proceeds will go towards helping the hockey team pay for a variety of things like games, new jerseys, travel expenses, and whatever else the team needs.
WLUC
Marquette County fourth graders visit mining museum
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Lakeview Elementary had a special field trip Thursday. The Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum is closed for the season, but the staff welcomed the fourth graders for a tour and history lesson. “I want to build relationships with our community. I want to share our...
WLUC
Dickinson County students participate in manufacturing activities
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - With hundreds of manufacturing jobs in Dickinson County, local students are getting early exposure to future opportunities. On Friday, high school freshmen from Dickinson County visited Bay College West to learn more. Various companies came to show what careers are offered after high school. The Executive Director of the Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance Lois Ellis said exposing students to more opportunities at this age is important.
WLUC
Meet the UP Children’s Museum’s new executive director
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For 25 years, the U.P. Children’s Museum has offered a safe space for kids to learn through hands-on activities. Since the beginning, Former Founder and Executive Director Nheena Weyer Ittner has been the driving force behind the museum. Ittner recently announced her retirement, and Jessica Hanley has been named as her successor. Hanley is a U.P. native, spent ten years as Jeffrey’s Restaurant general manager and served two years as commissioner for the city of Marquette.
WLUC
Norway quilt show showcases assorted crafts
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - As a part of the Leif Erikson Festival a quilt show is being held in Norway Friday and Saturday. The quilt show is being held at the Evangelical Covenant Church. While you can shop for various quilts, visitors can also take part in quilting demonstrations. There is also a showcase of quilts featured by local crafters that were recognized by the American Quilters Magazine.
WLUC
The Pete Heyrman Award Scholarship awards athlete for 28th year
Munising, Mich. (WLUC) - Pete Heyrman has become somewhat of a local celebrity in the city of Munising. Heyrman loves to give back and has been doing so for 28 years. Every fall, his Pete Heyrman Award Scholarship is granted to one Munising Varsity Football player who isn’t a starter. Heyrman says this project started as something that his graduating class did for him.
WLUC
NMU hosts Forensic Anthropology Symposium
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, representatives from taphonomy facilities across Michigan visited Northern Michigan University to attend the forensic Anthropology Symposium. NMU Center For Forensic Anthropology Director Jane Harris said taphonomy essentially deals with the dead. “Taphonomy is the study of everything that happens to an organism after death,”...
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today hits Camp Cannabis
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Camp Cannabis preparations are well underway at Tourist Park. The Almond Hut is just one of many food vendors set up on festival grounds and will be offering a special Camp Cannabis coffee drink. Is it really a festival without body glitter...
WLUC
Feeding America will be in Marquette County Thursday
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be taking place in Ishpeming on Thursday. It will be located at North Iron Church at 910 Palms Avenue. Food distribution is set to take place beginning at 9:00 a.m. The Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry is a drive-through event, it is requested that all that attend remain in their vehicle.
WLUC
Ishpeming students invite community to haunted trail
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Aspen Ridge school are setting up for their second annual haunted trail. The trail will run for two days. You can come on Wednesday Oct. 26 and Friday Oct. 28. The attraction will open at 5:00 p.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. The first hour is designated for children 12 and under. Aspen Ridge Middle School Teacher, Kurt Corcoran says hours after 5:00 p.m. will be for kids over 12.
WLUC
Nagelkirk Gardens to host second annual Wedding Show
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Nagelkirk Gardens is hosting its second annual Wedding Show this weekend. The event will feature nine raffles, two grand prizes, live music, and a fashion show. There will be over thirty-five vendors selling and showcasing their wedding-related goods and services. Vendors will have everything from wedding photographers and planners to travel agencies and realtors.
WLUC
‘This is a great starting point’: MSP to host online safety seminar for parents
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF St. Francis Hospital and the Michigan State Police are partnering to keep your kids safe. On Sunday, Oct. 16 there will be an online safety session for parents at the Gladstone High School auditorium from 6:00-7:00 p.m. All parents are invited. Parents do not have...
WLUC
Frightful 5K and Kids Miner Mile returns for a 3rd year
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Frightful 5K returns once again, this time with a spooky twist. Runners will have the option of taking the previous 5K route, or (if you’re brave enough) to head off the beaten path towards Old Town to visit ghosts, goblins and zombies. The Miner...
WLUC
Iron Mountain elementary students learn about fire safety
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at North Elementary got a special visit from the Iron Mountain Fire Department (IMFD) Friday. After exploring the smoke-filled environment, students climbed out of the bedroom window to safety. Firefighters said showing children how to correct unsafe conditions can lead to meaningful conversations at...
WLUC
Camp Cannabis organizers remind you what’s permitted inside festival grounds
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s high time for the Upper Peninsula’s first-ever marijuana consumption event. You can roll into Tourist Park in Marquette for Camp Cannabis on October 7-8. The Fire Station CEOs/Camp Cannabis organizers Stosh Wasik and Logan Stauber talk about the festival lineup and destigmatizing cannabis...
WLUC
For the Love of Cupcakes offering sweet deals for 6th anniversary
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba bakery has a sweet deal for you today on its sixth anniversary. For the Love of Cupcakes is offering $1 cupcakes and cookie dough bombs until its doors close at 5:00 p.m. Kelli Van Ginhoven reflects on the ups and downs of being a...
WLUC
Feeding America making a stop in Iron County Wednesday
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be coming to Iron County on Wednesday. It will be held at Grace Covenant Church located at 316 Jasper Street, in Iron River. Food distribution is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. It is requested that those picking up food, stay in their vehicle as it is a drive-through event.
