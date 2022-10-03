Read full article on original website
Related
MLB’s postseason is here: A guide to the 12-team playoffs
Major League Baseball’s postseason has a little more heft this season. The playoffs are here, with the first games played on Friday. The postseason begins with a field of 12 teams — up from last year’s 10 — and includes a best-of-three format for the opening wild-card round.
MLB・
KIRO 7 Sports Director Chris Francis reacts to Mariners’ Game 1 win over Toronto Blue Jays
The Mariners won their first playoff game since Oct. 20, 2001 on Friday, shutting out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Game 1 of their American League Wild Card playoff series. KIRO 7 Sports Director Chris Francis gives his post-game reaction from the Rogers Centre in Toronto. Game 2 is...
Comments / 0