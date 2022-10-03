ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Running backs

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 5 sleepers

Last week was a tough one for sleepers, though it was good to see guys like Geno Smith, Breece Hall and Hayden Hurst come through. Now only if you were smart enough or brave enough to start them. Full disclosure: I left Hurst sitting on my bench in favor of George Kittle.
RB Index, Week 5: Top 15 running backs at the quarter mark of 2022 NFL season

Man, what a rough week for NFL backfields with a number of players who were performing at a career-best pace suffering injuries. Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson and Denver's Javonte Williams are top of mind, with both being regulars in my running back rankings through the first quarter of the season. Patterson...
Falcons rule out TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) for Week 5 vs. Buccaneers

The Falcons are not taking any risks with their future at tight end, ruling out Kyle Pitts for Sunday's game against the rival Buccaneers. Pitts is dealing with a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the entire week of practice. Friday's absence sealed his fate for Week 5, a showdown of two teams tied for the NFC South lead at 2-2.
ATLANTA, GA
Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) doubtful to play vs. Lions

Another week without Mac Jones appears to be in New England's future. The second-year quarterback is officially doubtful for the Patriots' Week 5 game versus the Detroit Lions, according to the team's injury report. Tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle) is also doubtful. Both were limited participants in Friday's practice. Jones...
DETROIT, MI
Ex-Cardinals WR Andy Isabella signing with Ravens practice squad

Andy Isabella is set to be a bird of another feather. Isabella is signing with the Baltimore Ravens practice squad a day after he was waived by the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. Free agency didn't last long for the speedy wide receiver, who was waived...
BALTIMORE, MD
Giants WR Kenny Golladay not expected to travel to London following MCL sprain

The New York Giants' banged-up receiver corps will be even more short-handed as it travels to London. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that Kenny Golladay suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears, per a source informed of the situation. He is not expected to travel to London, where the Giants will take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out vs. Broncos

The Indianapolis Colts will be without star running back Jonathan Taylor Thursday night against the Denver Broncos. The Colts officially ruled out Taylor due to an ankle injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans. With the quick turnaround, Taylor wasn't medically ready despite saying Tuesday he wanted to play.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

