NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Running backs
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 5 sleepers
Last week was a tough one for sleepers, though it was good to see guys like Geno Smith, Breece Hall and Hayden Hurst come through. Now only if you were smart enough or brave enough to start them. Full disclosure: I left Hurst sitting on my bench in favor of George Kittle.
RB Index, Week 5: Top 15 running backs at the quarter mark of 2022 NFL season
Man, what a rough week for NFL backfields with a number of players who were performing at a career-best pace suffering injuries. Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson and Denver's Javonte Williams are top of mind, with both being regulars in my running back rankings through the first quarter of the season. Patterson...
2022 NFL season: Three things to watch for in London's Giants-Packers game on NFL Network
WHERE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London) American football returns to the U.K. for a second consecutive week. The previous Sunday’s game treated Londoners to a Vikings victory, courtesy of a heartbreaking 61-yard double-doink by Saints kicker Wil Lutz as time expired. This time around, the Green Bay Packers are set...
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Colts-Broncos game on Prime Video
WHERE: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver) Thursday night’s game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos will pit two injury-plagued teams dealing with struggling offenses, and each is fairly hungry for a victory. Both teams kept their seasons afloat with big victories over serious contenders in Week 3....
Todd Bowles (personal) not at Buccaneers practice Wednesday; QB Tom Brady (shoulder/finger) did not participate
The Buccaneers are spending Wednesday's practice without their quarterback and head coach. Todd Bowles is not with the team for the mid-week session, missing the work day for personal reasons. Assistant head coach Harold Goodwin will handle Bowles' responsibilities and speak following practice. "He's fine," Goodwin said of Bowles, per...
2022 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship and Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship Enhance NFL’s Legacy
The NFL successfully completed this year's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching and Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowships to continue its efforts to strengthen the league's diverse talent. The Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship had 171 fellows while the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship had 28. Named after the late Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach,...
Which NFC West team will emerge from four-way tie for first? Plus, Rashan Gary's rise and Dallas' nasty D
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment covers:. -- A fourth-year pass rusher's transformation from a raw athlete to refined game-wrecker. -- A throwback defense for one of the league's most storied franchises. But...
Former Jaguars QB Blake Bortles announces retirement after eight seasons in NFL
The sun has officially set on Blake Bortles' football career. The former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback candidly announced his retirement on the Pardon My Take podcast on Tuesday when asked about potentially signing with a team this season. "I have not touched a football since January," Bortles said. "I have officially...
Falcons rule out TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) for Week 5 vs. Buccaneers
The Falcons are not taking any risks with their future at tight end, ruling out Kyle Pitts for Sunday's game against the rival Buccaneers. Pitts is dealing with a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the entire week of practice. Friday's absence sealed his fate for Week 5, a showdown of two teams tied for the NFC South lead at 2-2.
NFLPA approves updated concussion protocol, next step is for NFL to sign off on changes
The NFL Players Association's health and safety committee formally approved an update to the joint NFL-NFLPA concussion protocols that is designed to protect players by closing the "loophole" on gross motor instability, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday. The next step is for the NFL to sign off on the final language of the updated protocol.
Colts' Stephon Gilmore on big plays vs. Russell Wilson: 'He kept trying me, so I had to make him pay'
With Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on the doorstep of victory twice late in Thursday night's game, Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore shut the door on each occasion. Gilmore intercepted Wilson in the end zone late in regulation and then broke up the quarterback's fourth-down pass in overtime to...
NFL's three BEST teams to watch in 2022? Give me the Lions, Falcons and Jets!
Listen, I don't try to live my life as a contrarian. That's not true -- I kind of do. I've spent a lot of time in public houses and taverns, and I've heard a lot of the sports world's most popular opinions. Sometimes, I think it's best to take a look at the other side.
Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) doubtful to play vs. Lions
Another week without Mac Jones appears to be in New England's future. The second-year quarterback is officially doubtful for the Patriots' Week 5 game versus the Detroit Lions, according to the team's injury report. Tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle) is also doubtful. Both were limited participants in Friday's practice. Jones...
Commanders designate RB Brian Robinson to return to practice a month after shooting
Brian Robinson is ready to return to the practice field. Just over a month after sustaining gunshot wounds in a shooting in Washington, D.C., the Commanders rookie running back was designated to return to practice on Wednesday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Washington was expected to activate...
Ex-Cardinals WR Andy Isabella signing with Ravens practice squad
Andy Isabella is set to be a bird of another feather. Isabella is signing with the Baltimore Ravens practice squad a day after he was waived by the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. Free agency didn't last long for the speedy wide receiver, who was waived...
Giants WR Kenny Golladay not expected to travel to London following MCL sprain
The New York Giants' banged-up receiver corps will be even more short-handed as it travels to London. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that Kenny Golladay suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears, per a source informed of the situation. He is not expected to travel to London, where the Giants will take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 on Sunday.
Saints' Andy Dalton expected to start vs. Seahawks with Jameis Winston doubtful; Michael Thomas out
The Saints are rolling with the Red Rifle for a second straight week. Andy Dalton is expected to start at quarterback for New Orleans this weekend when the Saints host the Seattle Seahawks, coach Dennis Allen said Friday. Usual starter Jameis Winston (back/ankle) is doubtful for the game after missing New Orleans' Week 4 loss to Minnesota in London.
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out vs. Broncos
The Indianapolis Colts will be without star running back Jonathan Taylor Thursday night against the Denver Broncos. The Colts officially ruled out Taylor due to an ankle injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans. With the quick turnaround, Taylor wasn't medically ready despite saying Tuesday he wanted to play.
Colts elevating RB Phillip Lindsay from practice squad for 'TNF' vs. former team Broncos
Phillip Lindsay's next stop in his once-unlikely NFL career comes in Indianapolis. He'll face a familiar team in his debut with his new team. The Colts are elevating Lindsay from their practice squad for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. The team later...
