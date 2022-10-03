Read full article on original website
WIBW
Downtown Topeka, Inc., president to move to role with City of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - President of Downtown Topeka, Inc., Rhiannon Friedman will now be seen a lot more around City Hall. The City of Topeka says that on Thursday, Oct. 6, it hired Rhiannon Friedman as the City’s new Director of Development and Economic Growth. She will transition from her role as the president of Downtown Topeka, Inc., to the City later in the fall.
WIBW
Construction of assisted living community on schedule in West Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work is on track for a new assisted living community in West Topeka. Shawnee County Commissioners approved construction on Cedarhurst of Topeka last year. 13NEWS got a look on Wednesday at the work completed so far at 17th and Urish. A spokesperson with Brahm’s Construction said...
KVOE
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients
The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
WIBW
Osage Co. Residents vote on commercial wind and solar farms
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People in Osage County are looking at the future of wind energy in their area. County leaders are considering potential changes to regulating commercial wind and solar farms. The Osage County Courthouse held a public hearing inviting community to explain their side for up to five...
WIBW
Lenexa clinical diagnostics lab to add 235 new jobs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A world-renowned clinical diagnostics lab will add 235 new jobs with the creation of a new lab space in Lenexa. On Thursday, Oct. 6, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced that Eurofins Viracor - a leader in clinical diagnostic services - will open a new laboratory in Lenexa creating 235 new jobs.
WIBW
City of Topeka to pass out 200 free home winterization kits
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will pass out 200 free home winterization kits by appointment only. The City of Topeka says it has partnered with Kansas Gas Service to distribute 200 free weatherization kits to help residents of the Capital City prepare for winter. The City indicated...
WIBW
Topeka celebrates success of first year of "Changing Our Culture" program
Derik Flerlage, (D), is running for the Dist. 52 KS House seat against incumbent Republican Jesse Borjon. Lucy joined Emi from Helping Hands to talk about adoption specials and their upcoming Bone Appetit fundraising event - hhhstopeka.org.
WIBW
TPS celebrate life-saving actions of two Stormont Vail officials
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools celebrated the life-saving actions of a couple of Stormont Vail officials at Thursday night’s district board meeting. The district said Carol Perry and Amy Kincade were on a career readiness panel at the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers (TCALC) when a student suffered a medical emergency.
WIBW
Nurse staffing agency honored with 2022 Best of Emporia Award
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia-based nurse staffing agency has been honored with a 2022 Best of Emporia Award. Next Level Nursing Solutions, LLC, says it has been chosen as the awardee for the 2022 Best of Emporia Award in the Nursing Agency category. It said the awards were held by the Emporia Award Program.
WIBW
Part of Topeka intersection to close for about a week
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Part of a Topeka intersection will close for about a week. Shawnee County officials say that starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, the Public Works Department will close part of the SW 49th St. and S Topeka Blvd. intersection to repair asphalt and maintain the culvert, weather permitting.
WIBW
Stormont, Topeka Public Schools team up to give students head start on health care careers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A partnership between Stormont Vail and Topeka Public Schools is preparing high school seniors for a career after graduation, while also addressing the need for health care workers. Topeka West High School seniors Jason Fisher and Kayleigh Humphrey are part of the class. Both already had an...
WIBW
Scholarships open for K-State students to support public health workforce
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new scholarship opportunity has opened for K-State students who are part of the Master of Public Health program to help support the nation’s public health workforce. Kansas State University says a new grant will leverage its expertise in public health education to promote the...
WIBW
Stormont Vail warns patients, visitors that emergency training to be held
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is warning patients and visitors that it will hold an emergency training. Stormont Vail Health says that at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, staff will participate in a safety training exercise with Shawnee Co. Emergency Management. The health network said patients and...
WIBW
Scott Magnet Elementary School celebrates diversity and culture
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka elementary school celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with the help of some special guests. The Scott Dual Language Magnet Elementary School held its first ever Hispanic Heritage Cultural Tour. The event highlighted the diverse culture present at Scott Magnet, with the help of some community members.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Goodyear Announces $125 Million Project at Kansas Tire Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Tire manufacturer Goodyear will spend more than...
WIBW
Topeka Salvation Army opens applications for Red Kettle bell-ringers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications to volunteer for the Topeka Salvation Army Red Kettle Bell Ringing Campaign have opened. The Topeka Salvation Army says that as of Tuesday, Oct. 4, it will begin to accept applications for volunteers for the 2022 Red Kettle Bell Ringing Campaign. From 9 a.m. to...
Mission approves 300-unit apartment complex at former JCPenney call center
The Mission City Council recently gave unanimous approval for Block Real Estate's plan to build a 307-apartment building on Foxridge Drive.
WIBW
Emporia residents to meet candidates at upcoming forum
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia residents have been invited to meet candidates running for election at a forum with the League of Women Voters. The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce says its Government Matters Committee has teamed up with the League of Women Voters to host a candidate forum for the upcoming election.
WIBW
Harvesters annual fundraiser set to return to Topeka after rebranding
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters Food Network Four Good event is returning with a new name, format, and location. ‘Feastival’ is a two-day food and drink pop-up event that will be coming to Townsite Tower on October 21-22. The pop-up event will include a chef’s dinner, a family brunch...
WIBW
High schoolers stage event to drive future career interests for younger students
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some area students got a look at what could drive their future career paths. Perry-Lecompton High School hosted its annual Careers on Wheels event Friday afternoon. It’s organized by the seniors in their Community Connections class. The district’s third graders get to check out the...
