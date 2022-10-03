ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Net

Maryland DNR Secretary’s Message – October 2022

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – October is a time when the natural world puts on a spectacular show; and outdoor activities in Maryland provide a great opportunity to enjoy it! It is an ideal time to visit the public lands throughout our beautiful state. Lieutenant Governor Boyd K. Rutherford and I recently joined a group of veterans and staff from the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs for a wellness hike in Hughesville. The hike was organized to raise awareness for suicide prevention and the new Veterans Crisis Line, which can be accessed by dialing 988 (then pressing 1) or texting 838255.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan Announces Applications Open Today for $95 Million to Further Expand Broadband Access

Internet Service Providers, Local Jurisdictions Can Apply for Grants to Connect Unserved and Underserved Areas. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced that applications open today for $95 million in funding to expand high-speed internet access across the state through Connect Maryland, an initiative to supercharge the state’s investment in broadband and address the digital divide. Through the program, an historic $400 million in funding has been dedicated to address broadband access in unserved and underserved communities.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Hogan Announces Applications Open For $95 Million Of Broadband Access Grants

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan announced that applications open today for $95 million in funding to expand high-speed internet access across the state through Connect Maryland, an initiative to supercharge the state’s investment in broadband and address the digital divide. Through the program, an historic $400 million in funding...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Education
Bay Net

Maryland DNR Fall Foliage Report – October 7, 2022

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Last week we mentioned one of the biggest impacts on fall foliage – weather. Ian brought a lot of wind and rain to our region, resulting in a wet forest floor and cooler temperatures, and thankfully not a lot of leaf drop due to the early fall timing of the storm. And while the trails in our parks may be muddy, folks, weekends like this are made for the fall.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

DNR Maryland Fishing Report – October 6

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Welcome to the great month of “Rocktober!” The recent wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian has created difficult conditions, but the weather should be improving soon. Anglers saw some exciting fishing action prior to the storm and are anticipating some good fishing in the coming days. Across the state, cooling water temperatures should cause both freshwater and saltwater fish to feed more aggressively prior to the winter months.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
Bay Net

Juvenile Restoration Act Secures The Freedom Of 23 Individuals In The First Year Of Its Implementation

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Juvenile Restoration Act, which permits people who have served at least 20 years’ incarceration for a crime that occurred when they were under the age of 18 to file a motion for reduction of sentence, went into effect on October 1, 2021. In a report released today, the Maryland Office of the Public Defender documents the success of the law in its first year.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland Day#Politics State#Politics Governor#Marylanders
fox5dc.com

Third-party candidate running for Maryland governor

With a little more than a month until voters choose Maryland's next governor, much of the attention has been focused on the two major candidates -- Wes Moore for the Democrats and Dan Cox for the Republicans. But there's still another candidate looking for votes. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald caught up with Libertarian candidate David Lashar in Takoma Park.
MARYLAND STATE
shoredailynews.com

Virginia drivers need to be aware of a new Maryland law

PIKESVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police are reminding drivers that beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, the state’s Move Over Law expands to require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals – including hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signals including traffic cones, caution signs, or non-vehicular warning signs.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

WANTED: Sheriff Seeks The Whereabouts Of Jermaine Cornelius Dorsey

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Jermaine Cornelius Dorsey, age 40 of Waldorf. Dorsey violated the conditions of his home detention and is wanted for Escape Second Degree. Dorsey was originally charged with Driving/Attempting to Drive a Motor Vehicle...
WALDORF, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Bay Net

Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland

– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
FREDERICK, MD
Bay Net

LOCATED: Jalil and Rhodie Stewart, Have Been Found

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that two brothers have been reported missing in St. Mary’s County. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on October 6 that the two boys, identified as Jalil Cam’ron Stewart, 17, and Rhodie Isaac Stewart Jr., 14, are related.
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
fox5dc.com

Here's what to do if you see a purple streetlight in Maryland

If you've driven through Maryland neighborhoods at night, you may have noticed some streetlights glowing a bright purple. No, it's not in support of the Ravens, and officials actually want to know about it. The purple streetlights are actually caused by a manufacturers defect, according to Baltimore Gas and Electric.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy