Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan Announces Applications Open Today for $95 Million to Further Expand Broadband Access
Internet Service Providers, Local Jurisdictions Can Apply for Grants to Connect Unserved and Underserved Areas. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced that applications open today for $95 million in funding to expand high-speed internet access across the state through Connect Maryland, an initiative to supercharge the state’s investment in broadband and address the digital divide. Through the program, an historic $400 million in funding has been dedicated to address broadband access in unserved and underserved communities.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Police Participate in Faith & Blue Weekend
National Faith & Blue Weekend is October 7-10, 2022. Faith & Blue is a partnership between law enforcement agencies and faith-based organizations with the goal of building stronger relationships within our community. During the weekend, faith-based organizations across the nation will host events for law enforcement officers and local residents.
mocoshow.com
Rockville Listed 20th in National “Best Places to Live” List; Nearby MD City Ranks 6th
Money, a widely recognized brand in personal finance that was founded in 1972 as Money Magazine, and guides readers decisions about investing, saving, and purchasing, has released its 2022 ‘50 Best Places to Live’ list. The City of Rockville is the only area in Montgomery County to make the list, coming in 20th. Nearby Columbia received the #6 ranking on the list.
mocoshow.com
Metro Launches Warning Campaign Aimed at Deterring Fare Evasion
Metro has a message for fare evaders: operating buses and trains isn’t free. Customers riding Metrobus and Metrorail are required to pay fares and will be warned accordingly. Starting Oct.4 your Metro will begin a warning campaign to alert people who neglect to pay fares that there are fines associated with fare evasion in each jurisdiction.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocoshow.com
MoCo Couple Launches Non-Profit to Raise Funds for SELENON Related Myopathy After Son Was Diagnosed at 14 Months
Lindsey and Ronnie Curley’s son, Finn, was diagnosed with SELENON/SEPN1 Related Myopathy at 14 months old, on November 18, 2020. Due to how rare the genetic disorder is, the family has decided to launch a non-profit, Giving Strength Inc., to support research and treatment for SELENON related myopathy. To...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Councilmember Navarro and Council President Albornoz to Host Council’s Hispanic Heritage Month Commemoration
ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 7, 2022—The Montgomery County Council will hold its ninth annual Hispanic Heritage Month commemoration hosted by Councilmember Nancy Navarro and Council President Gabe Albornoz on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 11:30 a.m. Councilmember Navarro initiated the creation of the Council’s multicultural commemorations and has led the Council’s...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks Announces Halloween Special Events and Programs
Montgomery Parks announces a spooky lineup of events to celebrate Halloween this October with offerings for all ages. Halloween events in Montgomery Parks include: . Halloween Eye Spy Trains | Every Saturday and Sunday in October | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Cabin John Miniature Train,. 7410 Tuckerman Lane,...
mocoshow.com
Stories From Domestic Violence Survivors Are Currently Displayed Across The County In October
Montgomery County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council announced that during the month of October, stories from domestic violence victims/survivors who live in Montgomery County will be on display along with pairs of shoes representing each victim. “We hope these stories shine a light on the prevalence of domestic violence, how to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Village Center Update
Construction has finally begun on the interior of several businesses that are coming soon to the Montgomery Village Shopping Center, including Kobe Japan, Boo Boo Pho, and The Joint. Below you’ll find a list of all businesses that are scheduled to be opening sometime soon in the center:. Baskin...
mocoshow.com
Pit Stop Leads to Big $27,163 Racetrax Win for Montgomery County Truck Driver
A 33-year-old truck driver from Montgomery County made a pit stop on Saturday as he was finishing work and hauled away a huge Racetrax win. A big fan of the virtual horse-racing game, the Silver Spring resident parked his truck at the Travel Centers of America rest stop in Jessup and went inside for groceries. While there, he decided to play his favorite game. He played the 5, 8, 3 and 11 horses in a Superfecta bet for 10 races. The lucky player said the numbers just came to him.“I normally play a whole other set of numbers,” said the husband and father. “I can’t explain why I picked these different numbers.”
mocoshow.com
MCPS: 7 Things To Know This Week
Here are seven things to know this week, per MCPS. They include a request for student input on the school calendar, an eighth-grade common application for high school programs, an athletic trainer update, mental health week reminder and other important upcoming items. The process for community input for next year’s...
mocoshow.com
Bethesda and Rockville Rank in Top 9% of Small Cities in America, According to Study
With nearly half of the population saying that they’d prefer to live in a suburban area, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best Small Cities in America and two “cities” in MoCo, Bethesda and Rockville, are in the top 9% of over 1,300 cities/areas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocoshow.com
‘Culinary Traditions of the Diáspora Latinoamericana’ to be Presented Virtually on Monday, Oct. 10, as Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration Continues
Silver Spring Town Center, Inc.’s celebration of “Hispanic Heritage Month” will continue from 7-9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, with the free, virtual and delicious exploration of Culinary Traditions of the Diáspora Latinoamericana. The event will be hosted by Professor Iane Campos-Siddique. Local community members representing...
mocoshow.com
October Is Being Celebrated as ‘Energy Action Month’ With Many Events to Inspire Going Electric and Lowering Energy Costs
October is “Energy Action Month” and Montgomery County, in collaboration with the Montgomery Energy Connection network, is celebrating this year with the theme “Electrify Everything” to focus on going electric inside and around the home. The County’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Montgomery County Recreation, the...
mocoshow.com
Everyone Urged to Raise Awareness of Potential Fire Hazards During 100th Anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week Oct. 9-15
Montgomery County is urging residents and businesses to raise their awareness of potential fire hazards as the County joins in recognition of the 100th anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week from Oct. 9-15. The annual campaign reminds residents that education and planning are two important actions to keep safe from fire.
mocoshow.com
No Charges to Be Filed Against Two U.S. Secret Service Officers Who Fatally Shot 19-Year Old Germantown Man After Report of Burglary in Progress
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, DC: The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced that there is insufficient evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights or District of Columbia charges against two officers from the U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division who were involved in the fatal shooting, in April 2022, of 19-year-old Gordon Casey of Germantown outside an ambassador’s residence in Northwest Washington.
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 13-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Zahra Khadar, a missing 13-year-old from Silver Spring. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., Khadar was last seen in the 13800 block of...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Man Wins $50,000 on Lottery Scratch-Off at Rockville Gas Station
Per Maryland Lottery: A lucky Silver Spring man is seeing plenty of green, thanks to an Extreme Green scratch-off that came his way. The 47-year-old scored a $50,000 top-prize win on the $5 game. The Montgomery County resident found his lucky instant ticket at Courthouse Exxon located at 700 Rockville Pike in Rockville. After scratching the entire play area, he saw that one of his numbers matched 17, which was one of the winning numbers. That number had a corresponding prize of $50,000.
mocoshow.com
Update: Detectives Investigate Beall Ave. and Upton St. Fatality; Victim’s Identity Released
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a fatality that occurred in the early morning of October 4, 2022, in the area of Beall Avenue and Upton Street. At approximately 6:33 a.m., officers from the Rockville City Police Department and Fire/Rescue...
mocoshow.com
Pizza Rosa Now Open in Gaithersburg, Offering Free Pizza This Weekend
Pizza Rosa, a pop-up pizza shop located inside of Open Hand Pasta & Provisions, which just opened at 220 Girard St. Suite B in Gaithersburg, is currently holding its soft opening. The store is offering a free small pizza (pepperoni or cheese) to anyone that stops by the location this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 4-9pm. Open Hand, who are a staple at local farmers markets, specialize in handmade Italian foods like pasta, cheeses, bread, sauces, and desserts. The new store eventually plans to sell beer and wine and has a hearing with the Montgomery County ABS scheduled for next month. Open Hand’s hours are 12-9pm Tuesday through Sunday, and Pizza Rosa is available each day after 4pm. Photos below:
Comments / 0