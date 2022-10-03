A 33-year-old truck driver from Montgomery County made a pit stop on Saturday as he was finishing work and hauled away a huge Racetrax win. A big fan of the virtual horse-racing game, the Silver Spring resident parked his truck at the Travel Centers of America rest stop in Jessup and went inside for groceries. While there, he decided to play his favorite game. He played the 5, 8, 3 and 11 horses in a Superfecta bet for 10 races. The lucky player said the numbers just came to him.“I normally play a whole other set of numbers,” said the husband and father. “I can’t explain why I picked these different numbers.”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO