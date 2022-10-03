Read full article on original website
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia's Citizens Police Academy slated for October 27
What’s the Citizens Police Academy? Well, it’s not a sequel to the Steve Guttenberg film — it’s a way for the citizens of Emporia and Greensville County to connect meaningfully to their local police department. The Citizens Police Academy is a series of free classes for...
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Jones is BCPS Professional Employee of the Month
LAWRENCEVILLE – The faculty, staff, student body and school community of Totaro Elementary School are pleased to honor Mrs. Jessica Jones as their Professional Employee of the Month for September. According to information provided by Latonia Hutcheson, Director of Personnel, Brunswick County Public Schools, Mrs. Jones possesses all the...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia-Greensville Community in Action returns after summer break
After a break for summer vacation, Emporia-Greensville’s Community in Action group returned for its first meeting since July, gathering to discuss ways to proactively tackle the issues facing youth and families in the area. Community in Action is made up of four subgroups, each dedicated to tackling a specific...
PHOTOS: Petersburg’s Walnut Hill Elementary School hosts ‘Muffins with Moms’ event
On the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, Walnut Hill Elementary School hosted "Muffins with Moms," where more than 380 moms and mother figures showed up to have breakfast with their kids.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Slammer Tennis Clinic returns to Emporia this Saturday
The Community Youth Center hasn’t seen rackets whacking tennis balls in decades like it will see from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the newly revamped CYC courts. Youth ages 5-16 will get the opportunity to join the tennis world for a day under the tutelage of tennis professional Marvin Tyler. It won’t cost the participants a penny. If a participant has a tennis racket, bring it along. If not, Tyler’s Slammer Tennis World will supply one for use.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Hall tabbed Emporia's Miss Virginia Peanut winner
Melanie Hall won the Overall Miss Virginia Peanut Pageant here in Emporia. Hall is 4 years old. She’s the daughter of Shenae and Isaiah Hall. Born and raised here in Emporia. Melanie is so loving sweet and very outgoing. Her favorite things to do are sing, dance, and play with her siblings Taylor, Kendall, Inez and Messiah. She was also crowned Prettiest Dress, Best Casual Wear, and Best Circus Wear.
thenewsprogress.com
Veteran receives new Richmond home from Habitat for Humanity
A Richmond Army veteran and mother of five was given the keys to a new home from Habitat for Humanity.
urbanviewsrva.com
VSU Homecoming Parade returns after 2-year hiatus with a New Route
VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY—Virginia State University is excited to announce the return of the annual VSU Homecoming Parade. The yearly tradition has been canceled for the past two years due to COVID-19. The 2022 VSU Homecoming Parade will take place this Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 9:00 am beginning in Old Towne Petersburg and ending at the VSU Multipurpose Center. The parade will feature crowd favorites like the world-renowned VSU Woo-Woos, the award-winning Trojan Explosion Marching Band, and more than thirteen high school bands/dance teams composed of 700 students from as far away as New York, New Jersey, and Maryland.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia-Greensville FVSAU hosting softball fundraiser
While the country is in the grip of World Series fever, your team could take the diamond at the same time while raising money for a good cause. Emporia-Greensville’s Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit (FVSAU), located at Hicksford Avenue, is hosting a fundraiser softball tournament to be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 at EGRA Park.
lakegastongazette-observer.com
Discount Detailing Brings High Quality Work to Littleton-Lake Gaston Area
Buddy Isles Body & Collision welcomes a new service, a small business named Discount Detailing, to its shop in Littleton. Cody and Alexis Umphlett met while working as EMTs and began detailing in 2018 as a mobile detailing business. However, their current business, Discount Detailing, started during 2020 in Roanoke Rapids.
petersburg-va.org
Petersburg City Government Offices Closed on Columbus Day
City of Petersburg Government Offices Closed in Observance of Columbus Day. Petersburg City government offices will be closed on Monday, October 10, 2022, in observance of Columbus Day. Offices will reopen during normal business hours on Tuesday, October 11. Petersburg Area Transit bus service, including Para-Transit and Greyhound, will operate...
NBC12
Chesterfield mother warning of EBT scam after losing benefits
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield mother is asking others to watch out after she became victim to a phishing scam that robbed her of her EBT benefits. The mother, who did not want to be identified, said it started with a text message asking to call a number and to give over personal information.
urbanviewsrva.com
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
VSU awarded $1.4M to assist students with childcare. Virginia State University, Petersburg, VA, has been awarded $1.45 million in Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) grant by the U.S. Department of Education. As stated in a release, CCAMPIS grant supports “low-income parents who are pursuing postsecondary education” and...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Czech It Out in Prince George County: Virginia Czech and Slovak Folklife Festival Set for Oct. 15
In the late 19th century, over 700 Czech and Slovak families settled Prince George and neighboring counties. Today, Prince George County boasts a thriving Czech/Slovak community of families that celebrate their proud heritage with muszika (music), jidlo (food), pivo (beer) and zábava (fun!) at the 8th annual Virginia Czech and Slovak Folklife Festival.
Lockdown lifted at Virginia State University after 2 men open fire on campus
Two men exchanged gunfire at Virginia State University early Thursday morning.
3 new stores coming to the vacant Willow Place Shopping Center in Richmond, Virginia
Willow Place Shopping Center at 5420 West Broad Street in Richmond, Virginia has been vacant for a long time. That is about to change. The property is set for a major makeover after three new stores recently filed for permits with Henrico County. The new stores will open at Willow Place in 2023.
This Hardee’s served Richmond for 40 years. Now it's closed.
The fast-food restaurant had operated at 921 Myers St., near the intersection of West Broad Street, for more than 40 years.
Teen arrested with gun at George Wythe, charged in Southside Richmond shooting
Richmond Police detectives arrested a 17-year-old at George Wythe High School on Thursday for a shooting that happened on Richmond's Southside on Monday night.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Missing 18-year-old Richmond woman last seen at hospital in June
Authorities are asking for the public's help to find an 18-year-old woman last seen at Chippenham Hospital in June. Chesterfield Police said Imani Coleman, of the 3800 Block of Greenbay Road in Richmond, Virginia, was reported missing by relatives on Sept. 23. Police described Coleman as a Black female, about...
