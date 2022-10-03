ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensville County, VA

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia's Citizens Police Academy slated for October 27

What’s the Citizens Police Academy? Well, it’s not a sequel to the Steve Guttenberg film — it’s a way for the citizens of Emporia and Greensville County to connect meaningfully to their local police department. The Citizens Police Academy is a series of free classes for...
EMPORIA, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Jones is BCPS Professional Employee of the Month

LAWRENCEVILLE – The faculty, staff, student body and school community of Totaro Elementary School are pleased to honor Mrs. Jessica Jones as their Professional Employee of the Month for September. According to information provided by Latonia Hutcheson, Director of Personnel, Brunswick County Public Schools, Mrs. Jones possesses all the...
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia-Greensville Community in Action returns after summer break

After a break for summer vacation, Emporia-Greensville’s Community in Action group returned for its first meeting since July, gathering to discuss ways to proactively tackle the issues facing youth and families in the area. Community in Action is made up of four subgroups, each dedicated to tackling a specific...
EMPORIA, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Slammer Tennis Clinic returns to Emporia this Saturday

The Community Youth Center hasn’t seen rackets whacking tennis balls in decades like it will see from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the newly revamped CYC courts. Youth ages 5-16 will get the opportunity to join the tennis world for a day under the tutelage of tennis professional Marvin Tyler. It won’t cost the participants a penny. If a participant has a tennis racket, bring it along. If not, Tyler’s Slammer Tennis World will supply one for use.
EMPORIA, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Hall tabbed Emporia's Miss Virginia Peanut winner

Melanie Hall won the Overall Miss Virginia Peanut Pageant here in Emporia. Hall is 4 years old. She’s the daughter of Shenae and Isaiah Hall. Born and raised here in Emporia. Melanie is so loving sweet and very outgoing. Her favorite things to do are sing, dance, and play with her siblings Taylor, Kendall, Inez and Messiah. She was also crowned Prettiest Dress, Best Casual Wear, and Best Circus Wear.
EMPORIA, VA
urbanviewsrva.com

VSU Homecoming Parade returns after 2-year hiatus with a New Route

VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY—Virginia State University is excited to announce the return of the annual VSU Homecoming Parade. The yearly tradition has been canceled for the past two years due to COVID-19. The 2022 VSU Homecoming Parade will take place this Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 9:00 am beginning in Old Towne Petersburg and ending at the VSU Multipurpose Center. The parade will feature crowd favorites like the world-renowned VSU Woo-Woos, the award-winning Trojan Explosion Marching Band, and more than thirteen high school bands/dance teams composed of 700 students from as far away as New York, New Jersey, and Maryland.
PETERSBURG, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia-Greensville FVSAU hosting softball fundraiser

While the country is in the grip of World Series fever, your team could take the diamond at the same time while raising money for a good cause. Emporia-Greensville’s Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit (FVSAU), located at Hicksford Avenue, is hosting a fundraiser softball tournament to be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 at EGRA Park.
EMPORIA, VA
lakegastongazette-observer.com

Discount Detailing Brings High Quality Work to Littleton-Lake Gaston Area

Buddy Isles Body & Collision welcomes a new service, a small business named Discount Detailing, to its shop in Littleton. Cody and Alexis Umphlett met while working as EMTs and began detailing in 2018 as a mobile detailing business. However, their current business, Discount Detailing, started during 2020 in Roanoke Rapids.
LITTLETON, NC
petersburg-va.org

Petersburg City Government Offices Closed on Columbus Day

City of Petersburg Government Offices Closed in Observance of Columbus Day. Petersburg City government offices will be closed on Monday, October 10, 2022, in observance of Columbus Day. Offices will reopen during normal business hours on Tuesday, October 11. Petersburg Area Transit bus service, including Para-Transit and Greyhound, will operate...
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Chesterfield mother warning of EBT scam after losing benefits

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield mother is asking others to watch out after she became victim to a phishing scam that robbed her of her EBT benefits. The mother, who did not want to be identified, said it started with a text message asking to call a number and to give over personal information.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
urbanviewsrva.com

HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

VSU awarded $1.4M to assist students with childcare. Virginia State University, Petersburg, VA, has been awarded $1.45 million in Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) grant by the U.S. Department of Education. As stated in a release, CCAMPIS grant supports “low-income parents who are pursuing postsecondary education” and...
PETERSBURG, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Czech It Out in Prince George County: Virginia Czech and Slovak Folklife Festival Set for Oct. 15

In the late 19th century, over 700 Czech and Slovak families settled Prince George and neighboring counties. Today, Prince George County boasts a thriving Czech/Slovak community of families that celebrate their proud heritage with muszika (music), jidlo (food), pivo (beer) and zábava (fun!) at the 8th annual Virginia Czech and Slovak Folklife Festival.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Missing 18-year-old Richmond woman last seen at hospital in June

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find an 18-year-old woman last seen at Chippenham Hospital in June. Chesterfield Police said Imani Coleman, of the 3800 Block of Greenbay Road in Richmond, Virginia, was reported missing by relatives on Sept. 23. Police described Coleman as a Black female, about...
RICHMOND, VA

