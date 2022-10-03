Read full article on original website
Applications For Grand Jury Service Sought in Contra Costa County
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Oct. 6, 2022) — The Contra Costa County Superior Court is accepting applications for additional jurors to serve on our Civil Grand Jury for the remaining Fiscal Year 2022-2023 term. The Civil Grand Jury comprises 19 members who serve for one year, July through June....
For some, it was Dog-toberfest in Clayton
CLAYTON, CA (Oct. 6, 2022) — Last weekend’s Oktoberfest celebration brought out the beer and lederhosen. The event returned in full swing after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. Beyond the steins full of beer, patrons enjoyed carnival rides, crafts and polka music. But at one of the...
Concord man fined $150K for gold mining operation that polluted Idaho’s Clearwater River
(Oct. 5, 2022) — In a September 28 ruling, Chief US Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco levied a $150,000 fine against suction dredge miner Shannon Poe, of Concord, CA. Poe was accused of polluting the South Fork of the Clearwater River in northern Idaho. He had also refused to secure...
Travis Credit Union Offers Scholarships to College-Bound Students
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Oct. 7, 2022) — Travis Credit Union (TCU) invites college-bound high school seniors to apply for its 2023 Community Impact Scholarship. The program was established in 2004. Initially, TCU named it after Mary Keith Duff — the first woman to serve on the Travis Credit Union Board of Directors. Duff believed in the power of the community impact the credit union will have on future generations.
From Harvest fests to spooky spiders and bats — Fall fun in East Bay Parks
EAST BAY AREA, CA (Oct. 5, 2022) — Corn harvesting, cider pressing, train rides and live music are among the activities on tap during the Harvest Festival at Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9. Visitors...
Buy a Whole House Siding and Custom Exteriors will upgrade your home with 5 free ‘Infinity from Marvin’ Windows
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Oct. 7, 2022) — Custom Exteriors has been in business for over 25 years and has a great reputation and over 20,000 installations of siding, windows and doors. Custom Exteriors only uses the highest-quality installation products. They don’t want to have to go back to a customer and explain that they chose the wrong materials and now have to fix problems like leaks, water stains, or mold. So, the bottom line is that Custom Exteriors picks the best materials for every installation.
