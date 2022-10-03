ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

For some, it was Dog-toberfest in Clayton

CLAYTON, CA (Oct. 6, 2022) — Last weekend’s Oktoberfest celebration brought out the beer and lederhosen. The event returned in full swing after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. Beyond the steins full of beer, patrons enjoyed carnival rides, crafts and polka music. But at one of the...
Travis Credit Union Offers Scholarships to College-Bound Students

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Oct. 7, 2022) — Travis Credit Union (TCU) invites college-bound high school seniors to apply for its 2023 Community Impact Scholarship. The program was established in 2004. Initially, TCU named it after Mary Keith Duff — the first woman to serve on the Travis Credit Union Board of Directors. Duff believed in the power of the community impact the credit union will have on future generations.
