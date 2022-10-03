Here’s how Shelby County voters can try new voting machines before election day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Shelby County Election Commission is giving voters an opportunity to try the new voting machines in a series of events ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
The first event will be held on Wednesday at the Whitehaven Library on Millbranch from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The second event will be on Oct. 13 at the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Shelby County on 830 N Germantown Parkway Suite 107from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- WREG’s Manhunt Monday wins Best Public Service Award
- Car burglar gets away with $1.4K Gucci diaper bag: MPD
- Man facing charges after Memphis man killed in Appache Trail crash
The Republican Party of Shelby County will co-host two events at its headquarters at 714 N. Germantown Pkwy.
For a complete list of event times and locations, click here .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 0