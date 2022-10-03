In between quarters in the first half, the huge screen on the Spectrum Center Jumbotron kept flashing live video of a fan sleeping in the stands. The patron was knocked out, drawing jeers and laughs from fans scattered around the building in attendance for the Charlotte Hornets preseason home opener. Unless things shift dramatically over the next two weeks leading up to their regular-season opener in San Antonio on Oct. 19, the image of someone slumped in their cushy seat with their eyelids closed will be rather commonplace.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO