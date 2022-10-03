Read full article on original website
Related
wmky.org
Volleyball Hopes Return Home Provides Winning Spark; Eagles Host TSU Thursday & Friday
MOR: 6-9 (2-2 OVC) | TSU: 8-10 (2-3 OVC) MOR leads 60-13 | MOR has won 9 straight in the series | TSU's last win in Morehead was on Oct. 8, 2016 (3-2) | MOR is 34-3 all-time against TSU at home. NOTABLE. - Senior setter Bridget Bessler continues to...
wmky.org
MSU's MacKenzie Neal Earns OVC Golfer of the Month for September
With a plethora of weekly Ohio Valley Conference golf awards already to her credit, Morehead State senior MacKenzie Neal has now earned the conference's Golfer of the Month accolade for September. The Richmond, Ky., native led the team with a 72.6 average in two tournaments and had a top 10...
wmky.org
Morehead State will honor 2022 Alumni Hall of Fame inductees, Founders's Award for University Service and other alumni award recipients at Homecoming 2022.
During MSU's 2022 Homecoming Weekend, Oct. 20-22, the MSU Alumni Association will honor its inductees for the 2022 Alumni Hall of Fame, the 2022 recipient of the Founders Award for University Service and the honorees for the Rising Eagle, Eagle Spirit and Notable Alumni awards. “We are so excited about...
Comments / 0