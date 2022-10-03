The Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has given the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the U.S. Senate and its new leader a recharged mission to promote civics education and civil dialogue.Former state lawmaker Adam Hinds took over as CEO last month. The institute plans to reopen to the public in the spring for the first time since 2020.Why it matters: Hinds and the institute's board see civics education and bipartisan dialogue as a crucial part of healing the country's political divisions and protecting democracy.The institute provides a simulated Senate experience for school groups, letting students deliberate and vote...

