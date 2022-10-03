Read full article on original website
DeSantis ramps up crusade against media on heels of Biden visit
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) criticized the "national regime media" in an interview published on the heels of President Biden's visit on Wednesday to survey the damage from Hurricane Ian. Why it matters: The trip, which the White House has said will be "above politics," comes as DeSantis has steered...
Biden move is a boon for cannabis capitalism
President Biden on Thursday said that he'll ask for a review of whether marijuana should remain classified as a Schedule 1 substance under federal law. Why it matters: This could be momentous for the upstart U.S. cannabis industry, which has been slowed at every turn by federal prohibitions. What to...
Biden: The US can "own" next decade of global tech race
The United States is better positioned to win the next decade of the 21st century with technological advancements and chip factories, President Biden said Thursday after touring the IBM plant in upstate New York. Why it matters: The Biden administration has been investing in chip factories through the CHIPS and...
White House: Biden's "Armageddon" warning not based on any new intel
The United States did not have any new intel about Russia and nuclear weapons before President Biden's stark "Armageddon" warning, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday. The big picture: Biden warned Thursday that the U.S. faces the highest chance of "Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis"...
Federal appeals court orders review of Biden's DACA final rule
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday affirmed a lower court decision declaring the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program unlawful but allowed it to remain in place for existing DACA recipients for now. Why it matters: More than 800,000 immigrants who were brought to the U.S....
White House on lookout for scams ahead of student loan forgiveness applications
The White House announced Wednesday its plan to protect borrowers from scammers as the administration gears up to roll out its application for student loan forgiveness. Driving the news: The efforts include "educating borrowers about how to protect themselves against scams and accelerating efforts to share scam complaints with states," the White House said.
Bill Maher: Liberals shouldn't 'hate' Pence, McConnell, Barr since they accepted Biden's election victory
During a panel discussion on "Real Time," Bill Maher praised what he calls "As Good As It Gets" Republicans who accepted the results of the 2020 presidential election.
New Kennedy Institute leader sees civics ed helping divided nation
The Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has given the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the U.S. Senate and its new leader a recharged mission to promote civics education and civil dialogue.Former state lawmaker Adam Hinds took over as CEO last month. The institute plans to reopen to the public in the spring for the first time since 2020.Why it matters: Hinds and the institute's board see civics education and bipartisan dialogue as a crucial part of healing the country's political divisions and protecting democracy.The institute provides a simulated Senate experience for school groups, letting students deliberate and vote...
Biden administration unveils new EU-U.S. transatlantic privacy pact
President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday implementing a new privacy framework for data being shared between Europe and the United States. Why it matters: Data flowing between Europe and the U.S. is of major importance to international businesses that work with customers across the Atlantic. The March deal...
Biden administration imposes limits on semiconductor exports to China
The Biden administration on Friday announced new export restrictions aimed at hobbling China's ability to make advanced semiconductors, escalating the technological conflict between the world's two biggest economies. Why it matters: The move is expected to reshape the interplay between American and foreign chipmakers, potentially undermining China while also heightening...
Report: Latino representation in media barely budged in past decade
Representation of U.S. Hispanics in the media industry stagnated over the past decade even though the population skyrocketed, the federal Government Accountability Office found. Why it matters: Despite promises by news outlets and movie studios to diversify, the GAO study requested by U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) showed little has...
U.S. to screen passengers arriving from Uganda for Ebola
Flights arriving from Uganda will be redirected to five U.S. airports for "enhanced screening" of the Ebola virus, the U.S. Embassy in Uganda said Thursday. Driving the news: No cases of Ebola have been discovered outside of Uganda, "and the risk of Ebola domestically is currently low," the embassy said in the Thursday health alert.
Hurricane Ian may have caused $67 billion in damage, a top 5 U.S. storm
Hurricane Ian likely caused between $53 to $74 billion in insured losses from Florida to the Carolinas, with a "best estimate" of $67 billion, according to new data released today from modeling firm RMS. The big picture: These preliminary damage totals would make Hurricane Ian the costliest storm in Florida...
Herschel Walker centers pitch to Republicans on 'wokeness'
EMERSON, Ga. — (AP) — Herschel Walker pitches himself as a politician who can bridge America's racial and cultural divides because he loves everyone and overlooks differences. “I don’t care what color you are,” Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee, who is Black, told an overwhelmingly white crowd recently in...
Death toll from Hurricane Ian rises
More than a week after Hurricane Ian hit, the number of storm-related deaths has risen to at least 101, per the Associated Press, with other outlets reporting a higher toll. The big picture: Florida reported 92 of those, mostly consisting of people over the age of 50 in Lee County. Other deaths were in Cuba, North Carolina and Virginia.
