Sustained demand continues to create record-high pricing and low vacancies across the market. Teterboro, N.J. (October 5, 2022) – NAI James E. Hanson, the largest New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces the release of its 3Q 2022 Industrial Report detailing leasing and sales data for key industrial submarkets.

