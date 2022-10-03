ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Mishawaka Utilities moves buildings October 10

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka Utilities will officially move to its new building on Monday at 8 a.m. The new building is located at 100 Lincolnway West. Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, payments will no longer be accepted in the drive-thru drop box at the current building on North Church Street.
MISHAWAKA, IN
South Bend fire responds to garage fire on Churchill Drive

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department responded to a garage fire in the 1700 block of Churchill Drive on Thursday. At 6 p.m., crews were called to the area and, upon arrival, discovered a vehicle and a detached garage engulfed in flames, reports said. The fire spread...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Elkhart Public Library's Osolo Branch reopens October 10

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Public Library's Osolo Branch will be back open to the community on Monday. The branch is the latest to reopen following renovations as part of the Elkhart Public Library's branch renovation project. The Osolo Branch's hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.,...
ELKHART, IN
Artist completes mural in downtown Niles

NILES, Mich. -- Nationally recognized artist Kelsey Montague has completed a mural in downtown Niles of a pair of wings, similar to the Instagram worthy wing mural she painted in Nashville. The mural was commissioned by the non-profit Remarkable Inc. It is painted on the exterior wall of a building...
NILES, MI
Michiana Festival of Beers returns to Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--Sample beverages from more than 40 different breweries, cideries and meaderies from across the region at the Michiana Festival of Beers. The one-day event returns to Four Winds Field on Saturday. Each year, the craft beer sampling festival features regional craft beer and benefits local charities! This year's...
SOUTH BEND, IN
South Bend Fire responds to residential fire on Vassar Avenue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Vassar Ave. on Thursday morning. At 7:29 a.m., crews were called to the area. When firefighters arrived, they discovered heavy fire and smoke coming from throughout the structure, reports said. No...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Former American Rubber factory site destroyed by fire

LA PORTE, Ind. -- Residents who live near the former American Rubber plant are under an air quality advisory following a massive fire that started early Wednesday morning and continued to burn into the afternoon. Although the building was no longer operating as a factory, it was being used to...
LA PORTE, IN
South Bend Medical Foundation to host Faith & Blue blood drive

BUCHANAN, Mich. -- The South Bend Medical Foundation will be hosting the Faith & Blue blood drive on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The drive will be held at Life Action Ministries, which is located at 2727 Niles-Buchanan Road. Appointments can be made online at https://www.givebloodnow.com/donorportal/?fbclid=IwAR3AnQYLa3HKphU1CUuzUJz2sp_WgB8vClOm-5wR5qFFqwdxQBf1dT1KTwQ, or by...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Mishawka Parks and Rec now-hiring workers for Ironworks Ice Rink

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Parks and Rec Department is currently hiring for the opening season of the Ironworks Ice Rink. The department is looking for ice rink attendants and managers for the 2022-2023 season, which lasts from December to March. Those looking to apply can do so by emailing...
MISHAWAKA, IN
National 4-H Week; start of 4-H enrollment for 2023

Pledge your head, heart, hands, and health - National 4-H Week is underway October 2 - 8. The ABC57 News Morning Team had a chance to meet with Robby Kelly, Elkhart County Extension Director and 4-H Educator, to chat about joining 4-H and why this week is important. Enrollment for...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Spectrum Health Lakeland hosts drive-thru flu shot clinic

NILES, Mich. - Spectrum Health Lakeland hosted a drive-thru flu shot clinic today to help vaccinate community members ages 18 and older. Those ages 65 and older or at a higher risk of getting sick were offered higher doses of the vaccine. The vaccination drive-thru continues on Friday from 9...
NILES, MI
14 new corrections officers to begin service in Elkhart county

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- 14 new corrections officers will take their oaths on Monday, and be officially sworn in by Judge Stephen Bowers, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officers will begin their service to the community at 4 p.m. in Elkhart Superior Court two. Corrections officers to be...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Success Academy dental day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Indiana Dental Outreach in-school dentist is coming to Success Academy. Dental care provided is at no cost to families. All insurance is accepted including Medicaid and and Hoosier Healthwise. Sign up online here.
SOUTH BEND, IN

