Mishawaka Utilities moves buildings October 10
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka Utilities will officially move to its new building on Monday at 8 a.m. The new building is located at 100 Lincolnway West. Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, payments will no longer be accepted in the drive-thru drop box at the current building on North Church Street.
Water Resource and Career Fair to take place today in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Benton Harbor’s Lead Service Line Replacement Project is almost 95% complete, and a special event today will help the city get closer to completion. A ‘Water Response Resource and Career Fair’ will take place at the Boys and Girls Club of Benton Harbor.
South Bend fire responds to garage fire on Churchill Drive
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department responded to a garage fire in the 1700 block of Churchill Drive on Thursday. At 6 p.m., crews were called to the area and, upon arrival, discovered a vehicle and a detached garage engulfed in flames, reports said. The fire spread...
Elkhart Public Library's Osolo Branch reopens October 10
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Public Library's Osolo Branch will be back open to the community on Monday. The branch is the latest to reopen following renovations as part of the Elkhart Public Library's branch renovation project. The Osolo Branch's hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.,...
Artist completes mural in downtown Niles
NILES, Mich. -- Nationally recognized artist Kelsey Montague has completed a mural in downtown Niles of a pair of wings, similar to the Instagram worthy wing mural she painted in Nashville. The mural was commissioned by the non-profit Remarkable Inc. It is painted on the exterior wall of a building...
Michiana Festival of Beers returns to Four Winds Field
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--Sample beverages from more than 40 different breweries, cideries and meaderies from across the region at the Michiana Festival of Beers. The one-day event returns to Four Winds Field on Saturday. Each year, the craft beer sampling festival features regional craft beer and benefits local charities! This year's...
Celebrate fall in downtown South Bend with October First Fridays
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Downtown South Bend is ushering in a new season with its October First Fridays event, Fall Frolic. The event will be held on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. in the 200 block of S. Michigan St. A special themed event this month is the Oktoberfest...
Goshen Arts Council opens invitation to artists to participate in November First Fridays
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Goshen Arts Council is looking for local artists to work with downtown businesses to put their artwork on display for November First Fridays. November First Fridays is an art tour which features performances and exhibits from area artisans of all ages throughout downtown Goshen. The first...
South Bend Fire responds to residential fire on Vassar Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Vassar Ave. on Thursday morning. At 7:29 a.m., crews were called to the area. When firefighters arrived, they discovered heavy fire and smoke coming from throughout the structure, reports said. No...
Former American Rubber factory site destroyed by fire
LA PORTE, Ind. -- Residents who live near the former American Rubber plant are under an air quality advisory following a massive fire that started early Wednesday morning and continued to burn into the afternoon. Although the building was no longer operating as a factory, it was being used to...
Lake Michigan College offering free 3D/4D ultrasounds through Sonography program
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - Students in Lake Michigan College's Sonography program are looking for pregnant volunteers to take free 3D/4D ultrasounds. The ultrasounds will take place on Thursdays from October 13 to November 17 at the school's Benton Harbor campus. Appointments are required and usually last one hour. Available appointment...
South Bend Medical Foundation to host Faith & Blue blood drive
BUCHANAN, Mich. -- The South Bend Medical Foundation will be hosting the Faith & Blue blood drive on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The drive will be held at Life Action Ministries, which is located at 2727 Niles-Buchanan Road. Appointments can be made online at https://www.givebloodnow.com/donorportal/?fbclid=IwAR3AnQYLa3HKphU1CUuzUJz2sp_WgB8vClOm-5wR5qFFqwdxQBf1dT1KTwQ, or by...
Mishawka Parks and Rec now-hiring workers for Ironworks Ice Rink
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Parks and Rec Department is currently hiring for the opening season of the Ironworks Ice Rink. The department is looking for ice rink attendants and managers for the 2022-2023 season, which lasts from December to March. Those looking to apply can do so by emailing...
Public invited to Elkhart County school board forums on October 19, 20
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The community is invited to two Elkhart County school board candidate forums on October 19 and 20. Candidates will discuss a number of topics, including school shootings, book bans, critical race theory, and suicides due to bullying. The first forum will focus on the Goshen and...
National 4-H Week; start of 4-H enrollment for 2023
Pledge your head, heart, hands, and health - National 4-H Week is underway October 2 - 8. The ABC57 News Morning Team had a chance to meet with Robby Kelly, Elkhart County Extension Director and 4-H Educator, to chat about joining 4-H and why this week is important. Enrollment for...
Spectrum Health Lakeland hosts drive-thru flu shot clinic
NILES, Mich. - Spectrum Health Lakeland hosted a drive-thru flu shot clinic today to help vaccinate community members ages 18 and older. Those ages 65 and older or at a higher risk of getting sick were offered higher doses of the vaccine. The vaccination drive-thru continues on Friday from 9...
Southwestern Michigan College hosts trunk or treat event October 31
DOWAGIAC, Mich. - Southwestern Michigan College is hosting a trunk or treat event on October 31 in the parking lot of the school's Student Activity Center. Children of all ages are invited to trick or treat from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Games and apple cider will also be available to...
14 new corrections officers to begin service in Elkhart county
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- 14 new corrections officers will take their oaths on Monday, and be officially sworn in by Judge Stephen Bowers, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officers will begin their service to the community at 4 p.m. in Elkhart Superior Court two. Corrections officers to be...
Success Academy dental day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Indiana Dental Outreach in-school dentist is coming to Success Academy. Dental care provided is at no cost to families. All insurance is accepted including Medicaid and and Hoosier Healthwise. Sign up online here.
Homeowner believes contractor created new issues while addressing old problem
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A South Bend woman had repairs done to the deck outside her home and unexpectedly found a new problem inside, a flooded basement. She says it’s the contractor's fault. "Oh, no, that's not the problem. I'm a contractor. I know what I'm talking about. Well,...
