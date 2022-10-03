Communities in Central Ohio are receiving more than $135 million in low-interest rate and principal forgiveness funding from Ohio EPA to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure and make other water quality improvements. Funding infrastructure projects and improving water quality across the state continues to be a priority of Governor Mike DeWine’s administration. These loans (financed through the state’s revolving fund) were approved between April 1 and June 30, 2022. The lower interest rates and principal forgiveness will save these communities more than $20 million.

