Perry Hall, MD

CBS Baltimore

Perry Hall High School enacted lockout after student assaulted outside school, police say

BALTIMORE -- Perry Hall High School was briefly on a lockout Thursday after an assault outside of the school, Baltimore County Police said. Officers responded at 1:50 p.m. to the back area of the school for the assault, and a student was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.A lockout is different from a lockdown in that the perceived threat is outside of the school. Students left the school safely after the lockout, police said. The incident remains under investigation. It is unclear if the person injured is affiliated with the school. 
BALTIMORE, MD
WOLB 1010AM

Baltimore City Public School Teacher Named Maryland’s 2022 Teacher Of The Year

Congratulations are in order for one Baltimore City Public School teacher! Berol Dewdney, a Pre-K teacher at Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School, was named Maryland’s 2022 Teacher of the Year! According to the district, Ms. Dewdney was one of seven finalists from across the state. She will now go on to represent Maryland in the […] The post Baltimore City Public School Teacher Named Maryland’s 2022 Teacher Of The Year appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
City
Perry Hall, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Education
CBS Baltimore

Student arrested for attempting to stab multiple students in cafeteria of school in Frederick

BALTIMORE - A 14-year-old freshman at Thomas Jefferson High School in Frederick was arrested for attempting to stab multiple students in the school's cafeteria Friday afternoon.The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said that student was unsuccessful in the stabbing attempt. No injuries were reported.Police said a fight happened between two female students in the cafeteria. One of the students grabbed a large 8 to 10 inch knife in a threatening manner.The student, who has not been identified, was taken into custody. She has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, disturbing school operations, affray, dangerous weapon on school property and reckless endangerment.
FREDERICK, MD
Nottingham MD

Perry Hall High School on lockdown, police pursuing suspect in woods

——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Perry Hall High School is on lockdown as of Thursday afternoon. Police were reportedly pursuing a suspect in the woods behind the school, according to a source who spoke with NottinghamMD.com on the condition of anonymity. Helicopter and K9 units were involved and unconfirmed reports...
PERRY HALL, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

New Pastor At Asbury Town Neck Church Continues Methodist Legacy

When the Rev. James Bishop retired from ministry in 2021 from Asbury Town Neck United Methodist Church, the Rev. Tori Butler was appointed the 11th pastor. She is only the second female leader of the 134-year-old church. “Dr. Tori,” as she prefers to be called, believes she might be the youngest pastor as well.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Daily Voice

Teen Admits To Murdering 5-Year-Old Half-Sister In Maryland

A Maryland teenager admitted to murdering his 5-year-old half-sister after taking police on a high-speed pursuit before he was apprehended in Ohio, authorities announced. Pasadena resident Stephen J. Davis II, 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for his role in the death of his family member, Anayah Hannah Abdul when he was a rising senior at Chesapeake High School.
PASADENA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Advocates call for compromise after Baltimore City orders removal of homeless encampment

BALTIMORE -- Homeless people who have been occupying an area beneath a Baltimore highway were told to move from the area by Friday to make way for a weekly farmer's market, but advocates are calling on the city to help them. Advocates call the group of tents erected last week beneath the Jones Falls Expressway the "Tent City Homeless Encampment."They were told by the city to remove their tents to make room for the Baltimore Farmer's Market after several vendors were unable to set up last weekend. About a dozen protestors blocked the Gay Street ramp to I-83 on Wednesday...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

What is Mayor Brandon Scott doing about squeegee kids?

BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — After a Baltimore man is accused of shooting two squeegee kids in an apparent revenge shooting we’re questioning when will the squeegee crisis end?. “We’re working to try to figure out how to solve something that has been an issue for 4-5 decades and is quite complex and that’s why all of the brainpower of the city is trying to fix that,” Commissioner Michael Harrison said Thursday.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man wanted for assault, outstanding warrants arrested

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man wanted for assault with a handgun, multiple outstanding warrants, in Baltimore City, was arrested Thursday. Maryland State Police partnered with other local and federal law enforcement agencies to arrest the man, identified as 30-year-old Devery Dion Jackson. Maryland State Police and the U.S. Marshals...
BALTIMORE, MD
kiss951.com

Maryland Man Uses Ham Radio To Rescue 10 From FL Island

A firefighter and ham radio hobbyist in Maryland was able to help Florida residents stranded after Hurricane Ian. According to FOX News, Baltimore firefighter Dale Klonin is an amateur ham radio operator with an interest in news and weather events. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, the 46-year-old from Hampstead, Maryland, had been monitoring information about rescue efforts.
HAMPSTEAD, MD

