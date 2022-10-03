ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Chesterfield, VA
Chesterfield, VA
Chesterfield, VA
NBC12

Man injured in shooting along Hull Street Road

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man is now in the hospital after getting shot along Hull Street Road Friday night. On Oct. 7 just after 8:30 p.m., police received a call about a man shot in the 5700 block of Hull Street Road. Officials say the man has non-life-threatening injuries and...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC TV

PHOTOS: Chesterfield Police, fire crews rescue homeowner who had medical emergency on roof

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield rescued a homeowner who suffered a medical emergency on the roof of their house on Thursday. According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, officers and Fire Department crews responded to a house on the 10000 block of Redbridge Road for a report of a medical emergency on Thursday, Oct. 6.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Numerous roads will be closed Oct. 7-9 for the Richmond Folk Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Folk Festival is returning Oct. 7-9 and will feature more than 30 performing groups from around the nation and the world. Several roads near Brown’s Island will close through the weekend from 4 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday:. North 6th Street between...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Pedestrian dies after being hit on Nine Mile Road

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A 66-year-old Henrico man died after being hit on Nine Mile Road on Friday morning. The Henrico Police Department says Anthony Galvin Jr. was walking in the roadway at 6:48 a.m. when he was hit. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Man hurt after shooting along I-95 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a shooting that happened on I-95 early Thursday morning. State troopers received a call about a car being shot at in Chesterfield just before 2 a.m. near mile marker 58, around the exit for Woods Edge Road. When Virginia State Police...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Missing 18-year-old Richmond woman last seen at hospital in June

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find an 18-year-old woman last seen at Chippenham Hospital in June. Chesterfield Police said Imani Coleman, of the 3800 Block of Greenbay Road in Richmond, Virginia, was reported missing by relatives on Sept. 23. Police described Coleman as a Black female, about...
RICHMOND, VA

