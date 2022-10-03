Read full article on original website
Firefighters: Parked pickup that burst into flames was hit by Jeep
One person was injured after a fiery crash on Richmond's Northside Friday evening, according to firefighters.
Driver dies on I-295
Joseph D. Dotson, 31, of New Kent, died after he drove a 2015 Audi off the road at Exit 25, near 895, and struck the guardrail.
Driver taken to hospital after tractor-trailer carrying Amazon products flips on side on I-64
A tractor-trailer flipped on its side, laying across Interstate 64 in Henrico County is causing traffic delays for drivers on their morning commutes.
Crash on I-95 causes delays just south of Bryan Park in Richmond
A vehicle crash on Interstate 95 South is causing delays for Richmond drivers.
66-year-old pedestrian killed on Nine Mile Road in Henrico
Police said 66-year-old Anthony Galvin Jr., of Henrico, was hit by a car on Nine Mile Road near Garland Avenue just before 7 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7. Witnesses told officers at the scene that Galvin had been walking in the road when he was hit.
NBC12
Man injured in shooting along Hull Street Road
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man is now in the hospital after getting shot along Hull Street Road Friday night. On Oct. 7 just after 8:30 p.m., police received a call about a man shot in the 5700 block of Hull Street Road. Officials say the man has non-life-threatening injuries and...
Deadly single-vehicle crash on I-295 in Henrico County under investigation
Virginia State Police is still investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that occurred on Friday, Oct. 7, in Henrico County.
Man killed walking in eastern Henrico
Henrico Police were called to the intersection of E. Nine Mile Road and Garland Avenue on Friday morning.
WRIC TV
PHOTOS: Chesterfield Police, fire crews rescue homeowner who had medical emergency on roof
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield rescued a homeowner who suffered a medical emergency on the roof of their house on Thursday. According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, officers and Fire Department crews responded to a house on the 10000 block of Redbridge Road for a report of a medical emergency on Thursday, Oct. 6.
NBC12
Numerous roads will be closed Oct. 7-9 for the Richmond Folk Festival
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Folk Festival is returning Oct. 7-9 and will feature more than 30 performing groups from around the nation and the world. Several roads near Brown’s Island will close through the weekend from 4 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday:. North 6th Street between...
NBC12
Pedestrian dies after being hit on Nine Mile Road
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A 66-year-old Henrico man died after being hit on Nine Mile Road on Friday morning. The Henrico Police Department says Anthony Galvin Jr. was walking in the roadway at 6:48 a.m. when he was hit. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is...
NBC12
Man hurt after shooting along I-95 in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a shooting that happened on I-95 early Thursday morning. State troopers received a call about a car being shot at in Chesterfield just before 2 a.m. near mile marker 58, around the exit for Woods Edge Road. When Virginia State Police...
Water main break impacting eastern Goochland, boil order in place
A water main break in eastern Goochland on Thursday has caused loss of water and water pressure to most of the customers in the area.
Chesterfield could've offered cheaper curbside recycling option to all families
A decision to end Chesterfield curbside recycling services through a provider that partners with several other Central Virginia localities will have implications that go beyond increased costs.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Missing 18-year-old Richmond woman last seen at hospital in June
Authorities are asking for the public's help to find an 18-year-old woman last seen at Chippenham Hospital in June. Chesterfield Police said Imani Coleman, of the 3800 Block of Greenbay Road in Richmond, Virginia, was reported missing by relatives on Sept. 23. Police described Coleman as a Black female, about...
Man shot while driving on I-95 in Chesterfield County
A man was shot while driving on Interstate 95 near mile marker 58 in Chesterfield County early Thursday morning, according to Virginia State Police.
Police ID 83-year-old man hit by car in Richmond parking lot
Police have released the name of the 83-year-old Richmond man who died after being hit by a car in a parking lot near Libbie Market Thursday morning.
Police investigating hit-and-run involving bicyclist in Chesterfield County
Chesterfield County Police Department is currently investigating a hit-and-run incident involving a bicyclist.
Crash shuts down all lanes on River Road in Chesterfield County
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash was located near the 8900 block of River Road, near Eanes Road. VDOT warned drivers to expect delays, as all east and west lanes were closed.
‘Hard to believe’: More details on Richmond home where nearly 60 animals were rescued
A life-saving mission by Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) rescued almost 60 animals from a local home on Friday, Sept. 30.
