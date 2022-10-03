Read full article on original website
Related
Oooh, Ahh! Multiple Opportunities to Catch Fireworks in the Hudson Valley This Weekend
It seems like opinions are split right down the middle when it comes to fall officially being upon us. Half of the Hudson Valley is all about it, bring on the pumpkins, sweaters, and apple picking; the other half, well they are sadly watching the last bits of summer fade away.
Haunted Hudson Valley: Local Legends And Tales
So was anybody actually aware that the Hudson Valley is kinda sorta a hot spot for "supernatural activity"? Trust me, I know I wasn't aware or at least not actively aware and I think that probably goes for the majority of people like me who live here in the Hudson Valley. When you're here, though you may not mean to, you can take for granted the place you're from.
Hudson Valley Icon, New York Superstar Honoring Region ‘Forever’
A Hudson Valley legend and a New York superstar just dedicated something special to the Hudson Valley, "forever." Former Hudson Valley resident Jimmy Fallon, #1 New York Times-bestselling author, and global superstar Jennifer Lopez, who's from the Bronx, teamed up to write a bilingual book for children, called "Con Pollo: A Bilingual Playtime Adventure."
For 2 Fun Fall Festivals this Weekend, Head to the Catskills
Fall is in full force here in the Hudson Valley. There are cool fall festivals and Oktoberfest celebrations going on just about every weekend this month. You’re probably not going to have time to visit each and every one of them, but if you feel like taking an awesome autumn drive to the Catskills this weekend, there are two huge festivals happening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley
Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
‘Monumental Investment’ New York Creating New Hudson Valley Highway
A long-awaited change is coming to the Hudson Valley. Officials say this change is vital to the "quality of life and well-being" of local residents. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced what her office called a "major milestone in the long-awaited conversion" of State Route 17 into Interstate 86 in Orange and Sullivan counties.
Hudson Valley Dentist Admits He Gave Kids Unnecessary Root Canals
A Hudson Valley pediatric dentist has admitted to subjecting children to painful dental procedures they didn't need, authorities claim it was a scheme to line their pockets. The dentist, as well as 13 dental practices in and around the Hudon Valley allegedly performed unnecessary pulpotomies on young patients. The procedure is similar to a root canal but is generally performed on baby teeth. In a statement, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and Attorney General Letitia James called the dentist's actions "unconscionable" and "fraudulent."
Wappingers Falls Once Banned Anyone from Long Island From Buying a House?
If you spend time scrolling through social media as I do, you already know that sometimes it can lead to you going down a "rabbit hole" trying to find information on or about something you've noticed while scrolling. If it hasn't happened to you yet, consider yourself lucky...LOL. It happened...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“Very Scary”: Daring Black Bear Kills Miniature Donkey in Hudson
A family is devastated after a black bear attack left one of their beloved miniature donkeys dead. The scariest part, though, is what happened when the bear came back for the others. Black bear Attack Near Hudson, NY. "This morning a miniature donkey was attacked and killed in an enclosed...
Shocking New Twists: New York Father Murdered Visiting Hudson Valley
We've learned some shocking new information regarding the Marist hotel murder including why the suspects were called "homeless" and why they were at the hotel. The man accused of killing a Long Island father who was visiting the Hudson Valley during Marist College's Family Weekend was wanted out of Georiga and a key suspect in another Hudson Valley murder.
New York Dad Murdered In ‘Unprovoked’ Attack in Hudson Valley
Police are providing even more details after a father was murdered while visiting his son in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department provided some shocking new information regarding the murder. Town of Poughkeepsie Police confirmed they did not know Roy Johnson Jr. was wanted. Shocking...
New York DEC Trail Cams Captures Unexpected Predator
Sometimes unexpected visitors are the best kind. A new trail cam set up by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) got more than it bargained for this week when an effort to capture images and hair samples from local bobcats attracted a different razor-toothed predator instead. Wildlife...
‘Hit the Hay’ This Fall With These 13 Great Upstate New York Hayrides
Taking a hayride has been a rite of passage for many of us who call Upstate New York home. As a kid, we had a farm (Johnson's Farm) in my little hometown of Sidney, NY where we would go to get pies, cider, crafts and take a hayride. Dear old Mr. Johnson would load up the hay wagon with kids and adults and chug us around his beautiful farm in rural Delaware County. It was so charming and wonderful and the memory has stayed with me for more than 60 years.
Don’t Miss These 11 Upstate New York Famous Military Sites
There are numerous historic military sites throughout Upstate New York. Big or small, they all are fascinating and worthy to be put on your road trip bucket list. Our list tells of 11 different places scattered all over Upstate New York that you should visit. Some are very well-known on a national level, like the Saratoga battlefield or the West Point Military Academy. Others are much smaller in scope, maybe just a rural museum, or a famous ship, or a fort, but they should be noted for their historical importance.
Hudson Valley Schools On High Alert After Shooting Threats
Following a shooting at a Hudson Valley school, a number of other schools are dealing with scary shooting threats. What is going on!?. It's been a very scary week at a number of schools in the Mid-Hudson Region. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard...
Abandoned New York Puppy Mill Moms Need The Hudson Valley’s Help
Five puppy mill survivors were rescued in the Hudson Valley but are in "pretty rough shape" and need our help. Last week, the SPCA Westchester welcomed in five puppy mill survivors to the SPCA's Rescue Center. The Westchester County SPCA is a no-kill animal rescue center and humane law enforcement for Westchester County.
20 New York Hometowns With Most Divorces After COVID Pandemic
With the world opening back up, as many predicted, divorce rates are skyrocketing in New York State. But where in the state are the most divorces happening?. A spokesperson from DivorceAnswers.com reached out to Hudson Valley Post to share with us where in New York State people are getting divorced the most after the COVID pandemic lockdown.
Governor Hochul Snubs Newburgh, New York When Meeting Biden
Poughkeepsie made national news Thursday, October 7, but Governor Hochul failed to give Newburgh, New York any credit in a possible botched tweet. Was it an honest mistake or did she really not know where she was?. New York's gubernatorial election is just about a month away and Kathy Hochul...
Sneak Peek: Major Changes Coming To 9 Upstate New York Airports
Major changes are coming to nine upstate New York airports. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that $230 million will be spent to revitalize nine "upstate" New york airports. Officials say this will reimagine and further modernize airports across upstate New York. 9 Upstate New Yorks Getting Facelifts. "Our upstate airports...
New York State Confirms Legal Weed Sales Are Coming Very Soon
It appears legal weed sales are finally about to start in the Empire State. It's been almost two years since weed was legalized in the Empire States. However, legal sales of marijuana have yet to start in New York. Gov. Cuomo Legalizes Recreational Marijuana In New York. In 2021, then-Governor...
101.5 WPDH
Poughkeepsie, NY
29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0